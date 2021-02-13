 Skip to content
(WEAU Eau Claire)   Wisconsin's Sturgeon General charged in caviar investigation   (weau.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Caviar, DNR Fisheries Biologist Ryan Koenigs, Sturgeon, Complaint, DNR warden, Calumet County, Wisconsin, criminal complaints, Roe  
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a sturgeon. Touched for the very first time.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for the ol' Peachtree Dance.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying desperately to make a pun with the word 'osetra' and a Wisconsin accent, but failing badly.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet Dream - Kip Addotta
Youtube 6l1GvDWtccI
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... goddamnit, fon du lac county
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: ... goddamnit, fon du lac county


Yup, nothing like seeing the hometown on Fark
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are sturgeon eggs worth $150/oz ( 1 oz. = 28.5 g)?! They taste vile and salty. Hardwood-charcoal-smoked wagyu beef brisket - that I could see going for $150/oz.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caviar, cheese curds, and beers, Oh My!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BDR459: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6l1GvDWt​ccI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thanks for the flashback to 8th grade.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Why are sturgeon eggs worth $150/oz ( 1 oz. = 28.5 g)?! They taste vile and salty. Hardwood-charcoal-smoked wagyu beef brisket - that I could see going for $150/oz.


These caviar aren't as sought after.  Most of them end up giving them to friends and family up there.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Spermbot: Why are sturgeon eggs worth $150/oz ( 1 oz. = 28.5 g)?! They taste vile and salty. Hardwood-charcoal-smoked wagyu beef brisket - that I could see going for $150/oz.

These caviar aren't as sought after.  Most of them end up giving them to friends and family up there.


Your Fark handle calls into question the validity of your comment.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm in the medical field and reading that article caused my brain to BSOD and enter a forced safe mode.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Caviar, cheese curds, and beers, Oh My!


Need Vodak. Very, very cold vodak.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man I'd like my adopted state to be in the news for some non-insane reason just once....
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darkman2000: gameshowhost: ... goddamnit, fon du lac county

Yup, nothing like seeing the hometown on Fark


i miss days of yore, going up to fdl and beaver gulch dam, to get drunk with dudes who all had atv/on-off toys

/the day my friend fell directly on the front sprocket and gave himself a perfect semi-sprocket scar on his ass
//oh, good times
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Man I'd like my adopted state to be in the news for some non-insane reason just once....


Beezow Doo-Doo Zopittybop-Bop-Bop arrested
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Ken VeryBigLiar: Spermbot: Why are sturgeon eggs worth $150/oz ( 1 oz. = 28.5 g)?! They taste vile and salty. Hardwood-charcoal-smoked wagyu beef brisket - that I could see going for $150/oz.

These caviar aren't as sought after.  Most of them end up giving them to friends and family up there.

Your Fark handle calls into question the validity of your comment.


They just had it on the most recent episode of a PBS series here, Wisconsin Foodie.  Otherwise I would have little background on it, other than the tribes up there are fairly pissed about it.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow I was expecting some light airy story, not a full on investigation. What a read.

/I kinda miss Wisconsin for the low-key insane stories like this
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'm trying desperately to make a pun with the word 'osetra' and a Wisconsin accent, but failing badly.


SET-ruh?
OH-se-tra?
Uh-SET-rah?
Bait?

/got nothin'
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

