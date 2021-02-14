 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   We know it's cold, but don't use tiki torches to warm up your house   (kfor.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you are a Proud Boy, then please, continue. As many as possible to warm up.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Naw: just go warm up in your car. If the windows are icy pour boiling water over them to instantly get rid of the ice.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The lesson here is that if you're using tiki torches to heat your house make sure they can't be knocked over. Got it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cluckles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Given they're in Oklahoma, I'm shocked they're all not just using open flame burners from their meth labs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What am I supposed to use? A Joule heater?
*Lights Tiki torch*
JOULES WILL NOT REPLACE US!!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But what if you don't want to be replaced by Charleston Chews?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Unless you are a Proud Boy, then please, continue. As many as possible to warm up.


Unfortunately, there's a shortage if them. The Biden Administration as been bying them up to use as mood lighting for the little kids as they visit thd Oval Office.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's gonna be -30 Fahrenheit windchill tomorrow morning. My vehicle is in the garage with a small space heater. Hopefully, she starts in the morning.
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: What am I supposed to use? A Joule heater?
*Lights Tiki torch*
JOULES WILL NOT REPLACE US!!


You win.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Flues will not replace us!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Unless you are a Proud Boy, then please, continue. As many as possible to warm up.


Unless it's a townhouse. In such cases, please find a less spreadable method of Darwining oneself.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Naw: just go warm up in your car. If the windows are icy pour boiling water over them to instantly get rid of the ice.


This method also brings the additional benefit of preventing ice from forming on your windshield in the future.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why use tiki torches when we have pans and oil?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stop telling me what t........ugh.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's gonna be -30 Fahrenheit windchill tomorrow morning. My vehicle is in the garage with a small space heater. Hopefully, she starts in the morning.


I'm kind of amazed by how much heat my garage retains even after a few days of my car just sitting idle.  Of course, maybe the thermometer in my car is wrong, but when I got in it today it said it was 20.   The internet says it's zero and after driving a couple of minutes, my car said it was -1.  When I got back home, it said -3.

Not that I've ever entirely trusted my car, especially the thermometer, but I actually felt warmer when I walked into the garage from outside.  My car definitely "complained" more than usual when I started it up today.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have you ever tried to replace a tiki torch?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's gonna be -30 Fahrenheit windchill tomorrow morning. My vehicle is in the garage with a small space heater. Hopefully, she starts in the morning.


Your automobile engine/battery will not be affected by wind chill. Only by actual air temperature.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If your using a tiki torch, don't mention the Vorlons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: It's gonna be -30 Fahrenheit windchill tomorrow morning. My vehicle is in the garage with a small space heater. Hopefully, she starts in the morning.


Your car doesn't give a damn what the wind chill is.  Wind chill is an estimate of how cold your exposed skin feels.  It's 0° degrees out with a 20mph wind?  It feels like it's -22° to your face.  Your car thinks it's 0°.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

But they had so many left over.
 
