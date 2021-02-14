 Skip to content
 
(Bored Panda)   Hate your neighbors? Give them ants   (boredpanda.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
alltvspots.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok. But I think my Uncle would be a much more effective annoyance
 
Joxette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adam & The Ants - Ants Invasion (Audio)
Youtube QHoAywidJGs
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
everyone in this story might be horrid, but the the author most of all.

IF the "retired marine neighbors" were really so evil as to put weed killer in your tomato garden, showering their home in sugar water with all your (likely loud and drunk) friends on the patio doing a running "points" commentary is NOT an answer to the problem.

i think this entire "story" is some redditor's attempt at light fiction. she sounds obnoxious and i don't believe a word of it.

IF i personally observed my neighbor spraying herbicide directly on my garden -WHILE I WAS OUTSIDE SOME MERE FEET AWAY- i would walk the hell over to the fence, then and there, and figure out what was going on.

maybe she should have offered to share some veg with them at the beginning of the season. maybe she should have tried to get to know this older couple. seen beyond her stereotypes of their heights and weights.

because miss KatiaV "and I make an absolutely exquisite fresh salsa!" comes off as positively insufferable and self-centered.....
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like reading the novelization of a reddit thread about a story that has a decent chance of being fictional outrage porn.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords and I'd like to remind them that as a trusted Fark personality I can be helpful in rounding up others to toil in their underground sugar caves.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On YouTube there are click bait videos that are nothing more than someone reading Reddit posts out loud over a slide show of stock photos.

Fark somehow managed to go even lower.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: because miss KatiaV "and I make an absolutely exquisite fresh salsa!" comes off as positively insufferable and self-centered.....



This bit is exactly why I believe it to be true!
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protect the Queen!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to get ants:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: everyone in this story might be horrid, but the the author most of all.

IF the "retired marine neighbors" were really so evil as to put weed killer in your tomato garden, showering their home in sugar water with all your (likely loud and drunk) friends on the patio doing a running "points" commentary is NOT an answer to the problem.

i think this entire "story" is some redditor's attempt at light fiction. she sounds obnoxious and i don't believe a word of it.

IF i personally observed my neighbor spraying herbicide directly on my garden -WHILE I WAS OUTSIDE SOME MERE FEET AWAY- i would walk the hell over to the fence, then and there, and figure out what was going on.

maybe she should have offered to share some veg with them at the beginning of the season. maybe she should have tried to get to know this older couple. seen beyond her stereotypes of their heights and weights.

because miss KatiaV "and I make an absolutely exquisite fresh salsa!" comes off as positively insufferable and self-centered.....


From the description in TFA, it sounds as if they've already had this discussion several times before, especially when they were calling loud party complaints to no party whatsoever, to the point where City Hall stopped responding to them as obviously fictitious.

If relationships have decayed to that point, the only reasonable response I can think of is either trying to get them to move or filing a lawsuit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Protect the Queen!


Which one's the Queen?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creating an ant invasion in a neighbor's house that is a sugar cube's throw away from your own house will inevitably create an ant invasion in your own house. It's like nuclear war against someone that's upwind of you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEM! Desert Scene - The Ants Revealed
Youtube KPw4U_IhWV4


oh, for the days when there was a machine gun in every cop car
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: covfefe: Protect the Queen!

Which one's the Queen?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Texans seem pleasant
 
rat_creature
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Texans seem pleasant


Yes, until they've determined that you're a person of no concern, then they drop the act.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: luna1580: everyone in this story might be horrid, but the the author most of all.

IF the "retired marine neighbors" were really so evil as to put weed killer in your tomato garden, showering their home in sugar water with all your (likely loud and drunk) friends on the patio doing a running "points" commentary is NOT an answer to the problem.

i think this entire "story" is some redditor's attempt at light fiction. she sounds obnoxious and i don't believe a word of it.

IF i personally observed my neighbor spraying herbicide directly on my garden -WHILE I WAS OUTSIDE SOME MERE FEET AWAY- i would walk the hell over to the fence, then and there, and figure out what was going on.

maybe she should have offered to share some veg with them at the beginning of the season. maybe she should have tried to get to know this older couple. seen beyond her stereotypes of their heights and weights.

because miss KatiaV "and I make an absolutely exquisite fresh salsa!" comes off as positively insufferable and self-centered.....

From the description in TFA, it sounds as if they've already had this discussion several times before, especially when they were calling loud party complaints to no party whatsoever, to the point where City Hall stopped responding to them as obviously fictitious.

If relationships have decayed to that point, the only reasonable response I can think of is either trying to get them to move or filing a lawsuit.


I was in a similar situation in an apartment complex. I lived on the third floor, and an older lady chain smoking lady, probably should have been in assisted living, lived below me. Every time she thought I was being too loud, she would bang her broom handle on her ceiling (usually I was just walking in my apartment when this happened). I called the office to complain, and they called me back saying "oh well, someone called to complain that YOU were banging at all hours of the night. WTF, I said, I worked nights, I was gone until early the next morning and slept during the day.

Anyway that started a chain reaction of her calling the cops on me (cops at the door were not amused and talked to her about it), dumping all her cigarette butts on her balcony and telling the office I did it (told them I was a militant anti-smoker and allergic). They even had security do extra rounds on me because of the berth of complaints from her. The manager said "well she doesn't complain about anyone else but you, and no one complains her her!" Security never found anything against me, so it was her word.

But apparently that wasn't enough as she finally filed a lawsuit that made the apartment complex give me an eviction notice, instead of going to like... mediation like the lease agreement stated. This whole time I never retaliated, even though I wanted to, because I was trying to be the better person and I had NO IDEA what set her off about me.. perhaps my original complaint about her broom banging maybe. But that lit me. I was going to loose my home because this old broad was pissed I called about her broom banging I suppose.

Anyway, I moved out and signed her up for a bunch of sports, wrestling, heavy metal and goth music magazines and newsletters.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stories like these, true or not, make me glad none of my neighbors are this way.

I did dodge one once, when chatting with a neighbor while house-hunting. He asked where I lived, clearly looked down on me for my answer, and muttered something about how we take care of our yards here, not like those people.

I told him if I bought the place I'd meet any city required rules, and probably not much else.

Lawn-obsessed people are weird.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We knew exactly when the Marines got home from their six-week cruise..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's a work of fiction.  But it was an amusing little read I guess
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks ants. Thants.

And yeah that didn't happen.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Pretty sure that's a work of fiction.  But it was an amusing little read I guess


Yeah, when they saw the sprayer, they should have called the cops.

/two problems
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't believe I just read that and furthermore made it partway through fark's comment section.  Truly, I am a glutton for punishment today.

/blah blah blah
//blah blah personal erotica blah
//so totally is
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KPw4U_Ih​WV4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

oh, for the days when there was a machine gun in every cop car


'Cause the AR15 they ARE carrying right now isn't going to do it?

/hell of a lot better job than the submachine gun, for that matter
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This sounds like the Yelp universe where people live in the extremes; very large and very small people who do things without any cause or reason, who burst into violent activity at the drop of a hat.  "The diner manager must have stood six and a half feet tall and barged over and started SCREAMING, for NO REASON AT ALL at my daughter, who was softly sobbing into her handkerchief...Then a table of fellow diners joined in and STARTED FIRING GUNS at our feet, to make us 'dance'....I left a generous tip and we calmly got in the car and carefully drove away from there..."
 
mrschwen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Sim Tree: luna1580: everyone in this story might be horrid, but the the author most of all.

IF the "retired marine neighbors" were really so evil as to put weed killer in your tomato garden, showering their home in sugar water with all your (likely loud and drunk) friends on the patio doing a running "points" commentary is NOT an answer to the problem.

i think this entire "story" is some redditor's attempt at light fiction. she sounds obnoxious and i don't believe a word of it.

IF i personally observed my neighbor spraying herbicide directly on my garden -WHILE I WAS OUTSIDE SOME MERE FEET AWAY- i would walk the hell over to the fence, then and there, and figure out what was going on.

maybe she should have offered to share some veg with them at the beginning of the season. maybe she should have tried to get to know this older couple. seen beyond her stereotypes of their heights and weights.

because miss KatiaV "and I make an absolutely exquisite fresh salsa!" comes off as positively insufferable and self-centered.....

From the description in TFA, it sounds as if they've already had this discussion several times before, especially when they were calling loud party complaints to no party whatsoever, to the point where City Hall stopped responding to them as obviously fictitious.

If relationships have decayed to that point, the only reasonable response I can think of is either trying to get them to move or filing a lawsuit.

I was in a similar situation in an apartment complex. I lived on the third floor, and an older lady chain smoking lady, probably should have been in assisted living, lived below me. Every time she thought I was being too loud, she would bang her broom handle on her ceiling (usually I was just walking in my apartment when this happened). I called the office to complain, and they called me back saying "oh well, someone called to complain that YOU were banging at all hours of the night. WTF, I said, I worked nights, I was gone until early the next morning and slept during the day.

Anyway that started a chain reaction of her calling the cops on me (cops at the door were not amused and talked to her about it), dumping all her cigarette butts on her balcony and telling the office I did it (told them I was a militant anti-smoker and allergic). They even had security do extra rounds on me because of the berth of complaints from her. The manager said "well she doesn't complain about anyone else but you, and no one complains her her!" Security never found anything against me, so it was her word.

But apparently that wasn't enough as she finally filed a lawsuit that made the apartment complex give me an eviction notice, instead of going to like... mediation like the lease agreement stated. This whole time I never retaliated, even though I wanted to, because I was trying to be the better person and I had NO IDEA what set her off about me.. perhaps my original complaint about her broom banging maybe. But that lit me. I was going to loose my home because this old broad was pissed I called about her broom banging I suppose.

Anyway, I moved out and signed her up for a bunch of sports, wrestling, heavy metal and goth music magazines and newsletters.


Eh. You could've ignored the eviction notice.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cheap_thoughts: Sim Tree: luna1580: everyone in this story might be horrid, but the the author most of all.

IF the "retired marine neighbors" were really so evil as to put weed killer in your tomato garden, showering their home in sugar water with all your (likely loud and drunk) friends on the patio doing a running "points" commentary is NOT an answer to the problem.

i think this entire "story" is some redditor's attempt at light fiction. she sounds obnoxious and i don't believe a word of it.

IF i personally observed my neighbor spraying herbicide directly on my garden -WHILE I WAS OUTSIDE SOME MERE FEET AWAY- i would walk the hell over to the fence, then and there, and figure out what was going on.

maybe she should have offered to share some veg with them at the beginning of the season. maybe she should have tried to get to know this older couple. seen beyond her stereotypes of their heights and weights.

because miss KatiaV "and I make an absolutely exquisite fresh salsa!" comes off as positively insufferable and self-centered.....

From the description in TFA, it sounds as if they've already had this discussion several times before, especially when they were calling loud party complaints to no party whatsoever, to the point where City Hall stopped responding to them as obviously fictitious.

If relationships have decayed to that point, the only reasonable response I can think of is either trying to get them to move or filing a lawsuit.

I was in a similar situation in an apartment complex. I lived on the third floor, and an older lady chain smoking lady, probably should have been in assisted living, lived below me. Every time she thought I was being too loud, she would bang her broom handle on her ceiling (usually I was just walking in my apartment when this happened). I called the office to complain, and they called me back saying "oh well, someone called to complain that YOU were banging at all hours of the night. WTF, I said, I worked nights, I was gone until early the n ...


I suspect she was the owner of the building mother or other aging  female relative..
 
