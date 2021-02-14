 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Maskhole refuses to wear mask, refuses to leave gym, assaults gym worker, gets arrested, vows revenge. "What I am is a lawyer. And I'm going to sue the fark out of you." Yes, there is video   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Adrian Aguilar, white guy, Anthony Myers, Man, gym staff, Guy, candid camera, Skin color  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Likely a lawyer looking for a new position Monday morning.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "The owner spoke to the member on Aguilar's speakerphone, but the individual hung up and refused to leave. It was finally decided that the gym would revoke the individual's membership. He needed to leave."

Hmmm. Looks like there's a new way to get out of gym memberships...  Just insist on written confirmation that they've canceled your membership before you leave the premises.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mental illness is hilarious!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, they should have killed the maskless wonder in self defense.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Mental illness is hilarious!


It's not mental illness; these people are assholes and sociopaths.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pxlboy: Zulu_as_Kono: Mental illness is hilarious!

It's not mental illness; these people are assholes and sociopaths.


I don't know, were you there? This guy was:

I was dealing with a very unstable person. Not a logical one. Not just a jerk. But someone with serious mental issues.

Direct quote from the staffer seen in the video. But, feel superior, or whatever gets you by.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, just to get technical:

It's not mental illness; these people are ... sociopaths.

Hrmm...
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zulu the Defense Lawyer in action here.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can think of 26 things wrong with that maskhole.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: pxlboy: Zulu_as_Kono: Mental illness is hilarious!

It's not mental illness; these people are assholes and sociopaths.

I don't know, were you there? This guy was:

I was dealing with a very unstable person. Not a logical one. Not just a jerk. But someone with serious mental issues.

Direct quote from the staffer seen in the video. But, feel superior, or whatever gets you by.


Let me clarify:

I think we, as a group, tend to lump in people with antisocial behaviors as mentally ill, even if they're not. I'm bipolar, and being lumped in with shiatbags like him makes me angry. I'm more likely to harm myself than anyone else.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Myers is not an Illinois lawyer apparently: https://www.zeekbeek.com/ISBA/Search-​R​esults#fname=anthony&lname=Myers&mtype​=good&region=IL
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: pxlboy: Zulu_as_Kono: Mental illness is hilarious!

It's not mental illness; these people are assholes and sociopaths.

I don't know, were you there? This guy was:

I was dealing with a very unstable person. Not a logical one. Not just a jerk. But someone with serious mental issues.

Direct quote from the staffer seen in the video. But, feel superior, or whatever gets you by.


That's a common way to describe conservatives.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shrink said I had verbal abuse issues,
and I said "Hey it's Doctor Sherlock from the No-Shiat institute!"

/so thank you, Fark
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assaulting someone in the gym has a good chance of making a dentist, orthopedist or mortician wealthier as soon as the person you assault picks up a weight in response.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: My shrink said I had verbal abuse issues,
and I said "Hey it's Doctor Sherlock from the No-Shiat institute!"

/so thank you, Fark


It's The Sherlock Holmes Institute of Fecal Free Technology.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, boo... I don't see a video, or a link!
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ooo - there it is!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i do not like wearing one,
i have gone out and not used one.
if some store clerk tells me to use one or get out, i get out.
the only thing i ask is for a no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service sign.
it is your place and your rules.
Florida, where some don't care.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: pxlboy: Zulu_as_Kono: Mental illness is hilarious!

It's not mental illness; these people are assholes and sociopaths.

I don't know, were you there? This guy was:

I was dealing with a very unstable person. Not a logical one. Not just a jerk. But someone with serious mental issues.

Direct quote from the staffer seen in the video. But, feel superior, or whatever gets you by.



To be fair, a gym employee is probably not qualified to diagnose mental illness.

With these far-right idiots, it's really hard to tell the difference.  If you take the rantings and ravings of people with actual mental problems and/or drug addictions, take the rantings and ravings of people lost to the Qanon cult, transcribe them, and then have both of them read in Morgan Freeman's soothing voice, you might have trouble telling which one is which.

And the right wing jerkwads who have been assaulting people over COVID have not all been mentally ill.  They're just indoctrinated into their stupid cult.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He hasn't been in the revenge business very long
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody pissed in his corn flakes that morning?  Nah, just another of the endless line of children in adult's bodies.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the gym of the future, everyone will be famous for 26 minutes.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Anthony Myers is not an Illinois lawyer apparently: https://www.zeekbeek.com/ISBA/Search-R​esults#fname=anthony&lname=Myers&mtype​=good®ion=IL


Wait, a punchable douchebag made an empty threat by telling everyone he was a lawyer? In this country? Unbelievable!

Those three guys in the gym were remarkably patient - and two didn't even work there.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: i do not like wearing one,


Nobody does.

I don't like doing the dishes, either. But I'm not going to start using paper plates exclusively.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz that's what we've got here is a Failure to Mask up........

What will that lead to....
Fark user imageView Full Size
??

Is more of these........& 
Fark user imageView Full Size


These Guys services still being in Greater need.......& Get this Folks......
Fark user imageView Full Size


He should be Lucky his Gym is even Open for business.......So Mask the Fark up People......!!!!!

Well this TROLL/HERMIT w/all of the washin, sanitizin, coverin & last but not least glovin.....is now out FellowFarkerz & I'm back to my Marathon of Maverick.....
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of astonished that gym guy didn't just grab this low rent Scott Adams by the balls through those gym shorts and dog walk him out the door.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: i do not like wearing one,
i have gone out and not used one.
if some store clerk tells me to use one or get out, i get out.
the only thing i ask is for a no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service sign.
it is your place and your rules.
Florida, where some don't care.


Found the plague rat.

/Skitter skitter
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange...a pop up required that I allow Facebook to track me in order to view the video.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.imgur.com image 268x151]


Side note, it's funny how their ad campaign is all about them being judgement free while singling out those who obsess over their muscles and looks. Kinda judgey, there, Planet Fitness...
 
Macfine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pxlboy: et me clarify:

I think we, as a group, tend to lump in people with antisocial behaviors as mentally ill, even if they're not. I'm bipolar, and being lumped in with shiatbags like him makes me angry. I'm more likely to harm myself than anyone else.


Unfortunately a lot of shiatbags, like blame shiatbag behavior on mental illness, or use it as an excuse. Sadly this detracts quite a bit from serious mental illness issues.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A call to the ARDC on Tuesday should clear this right up. If he is a lawyer, he won't be one for much longer. if he's not a lawyer, he can be sued for pretending to be one and threatening to file suit.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: A call to the ARDC on Tuesday should clear this right up. If he is a lawyer, he won't be one for much longer. if he's not a lawyer, he can be sued for pretending to be one and threatening to file suit.


If he's sued for impersonating a lawyer can be legally represent himself at the trial?

/ I know, I know, he's not competent to stand trial.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least he has one moment of clarity, then immediately lost the thread again.

"The world is so farking weird," Myers said. "Look at all these phones. Look at this. Look at you. The whole narrative. It's all farked up."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I went to the gym and they ruined my Country. Not the results I was looking for.  Also the tv in front of my treadmill was set on BET and they wouldn't change it. Not a racist.
 
williesleg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just shut the dark up and triple face diaper.
All of you. Especially since this may never end.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just because someone is a lawyer, doesn't mean that they are any good as it.

Just look at Rudy Colludy & his band of merry morons.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The bar for assault has been apparently set very low.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: A call to the ARDC on Tuesday should clear this right up. If he is a lawyer, he won't be one for much longer. if he's not a lawyer, he can be sued for pretending to be one and threatening to file suit.


The guys a dick, but I'm pretty sure that being a dick doesn't disqualify you from being a lawyer.

/I'm very, very sure of that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Zulu_as_Kono: pxlboy: Zulu_as_Kono: Mental illness is hilarious!

It's not mental illness; these people are assholes and sociopaths.

I don't know, were you there? This guy was:

I was dealing with a very unstable person. Not a logical one. Not just a jerk. But someone with serious mental issues.

Direct quote from the staffer seen in the video. But, feel superior, or whatever gets you by.

Let me clarify:

I think we, as a group, tend to lump in people with antisocial behaviors as mentally ill, even if they're not. I'm bipolar, and being lumped in with shiatbags like him makes me angry. I'm more likely to harm myself than anyone else.


No argument.  Narcissistic personality disorder and "I'm an evil shiatbag" are a bit hard to tell apart on the best of days.  Really think a lot of it is the refusal of many people to understand that in fact some people are just evil shiatbags.  Making it a mental illness lets someone categorize it and think, "Oh, something's wrong with their brain, well that's understandable at least sorta."  Admitting that in fact some people are just farking dicks means admitting that some people just enjoy farking other people up - which means you have very little agency or recourse with them beyond legal measures or violence, No amount of reasonable discussion is going to do you one farking bit of good.  People don't like acknowledging that, especially to themselves - because in fact it's a pretty farking scary concept when you get right down to it.  If someone's mentally ill, there are possibilities for treatment - someone that's just evil?  Nope.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I saw no video in tfa, bummer.
 
kokomo61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Macfine: pxlboy: et me clarify:

I think we, as a group, tend to lump in people with antisocial behaviors as mentally ill, even if they're not. I'm bipolar, and being lumped in with shiatbags like him makes me angry. I'm more likely to harm myself than anyone else.

Unfortunately a lot of shiatbags, like blame shiatbag behavior on mental illness, or use it as an excuse. Sadly this detracts quite a bit from serious mental illness issues.


My sister has a saying that BPD and NPD are just excuses for shiatty behavior. She's not a professional, but I agree with her that it's sometimes hard to make the distinction.
 
