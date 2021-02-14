 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   😂👎. ☹   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Misc, Generation Y, Instant messaging, popular laughing crying emoji, Twitter, Internet, real-time emoji use, Gen Z., laughing emoji  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2021 at 5:14 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The world moves along regardless of what the teens think is cool.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
QQ. :-)
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep laughing kids, entropy catches us all in the end.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand emojis, especially when sent in a business context.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not taking advice from a generation that ate tide pods and set themselves on fire.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right! Erotic scrimshaw is BACK!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't blame them.

Those emojis are used by the kinds of people who didn't use computers 20 years ago.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
....................../´¯/)
....................,/¯../
.................../..../
............./´¯/'...'/´¯¯'·¸
........../'/.../..../......./¨¯\
........('(...´...´.... ¯~/'...')
.........\.................'...../
..........''...\.......... _.·´
............\..............(
..............\.............\...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I can't stand emojis, especially when sent in a business context.


🙄
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I can't stand emojis, especially when sent in a business context.


I guess it depends on the context. We use them frequently in my team and with the other IT folks we work with all the time. I'd never send one to management or anyone in the business and never in an email.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CNN is a designated arbiter of cool.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
🗣💩🦃
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
8====:) - - - *
 
buntz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who is this one? Her tik toks keep popping up on my Instagram feed, but I don't have tik tok!
Far as I can tell she's either 13 or 40, and just makes funny faces?  she seems to be very popular based on the number videos I see.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a certified Boomer, I don't use emojis as a substitute for actual speech. I prefer to exercise my verbal muscle.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: I can't blame them.

Those emojis are used by the kinds of people who didn't use computers 20 years ago.


The same people that play video games on a Xbox.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay. Now fark off.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's okay. Millennials will just give emojis a new name and claim they invented them.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gen Zers told CNN Business they like to assign their own meanings to emoji, which then spreads to others in their cohort, often through social media. For example, the emoji of a person wearing a cowboy hat (🤠) and the one of a person simply standing have both come to signify awkwardness.

They didn't mention the eggplant.  Odd.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What annoys me most is seeing them in YouTube thumbnails.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
!.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.