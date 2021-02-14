 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   A lot of love for this tunnel   (youtube.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

865 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a tourist attraction that's a tunnel?

// your mother
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy for two people to lose each other in this tunnel of love.
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruce Springsteen - Tunnel of Love (Official Video)
Youtube M4K7XZGeHTE
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: It's easy for two people to lose each other in this tunnel of love.


Came to reference that song....Shakes little stool...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [i.imgur.com image 336x248]


I've seen this many times but today I noticed the tunnel starts bleeding after a while.

/ Where's the "makes me cringe" button?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Fart_Machine: [i.imgur.com image 336x248]

I've seen this many times but today I noticed the tunnel starts bleeding after a while.

/ Where's the "makes me cringe" button?


Same, first time I noticed the blood. Ew.

Incidentally, where is that gif from? It looks like a Family Guy cut away gag.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Peter's Long red car....... and tunnel
Youtube nviB2Rlm-uY
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't watch a 4 1/2 minute video on a tunnel going to a supermarket.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Aberdeen airport tunnel is not half bad. Just lacks the PR. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So how many 8th Wonders of the World are we up to now? About 265,000?
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stupid people are everywhere
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah, England.

St. Paul's Cathedral
The Great Western Rail Line
The Survey of India
The windbreak for a supermarket parking lot.

One of these things is not like the others.
 
12349876
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An interesting design.

American big stores like Kroger and Wal Mart would never put the parking lot behind the store.  They'd just put the store at the back and favorited! a big sign on the main road.
 
12349876
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

12349876: An interesting design.

American big stores like Kroger and Wal Mart would never put the parking lot behind the store.  They'd just put the store at the back and favorited! a big sign on the main road.


I didn't know there was a filter for p*onk.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sub ya mom knows something about a popular tunnel.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A plastic tunnel?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: DRTFA: Fart_Machine: [i.imgur.com image 336x248]

I've seen this many times but today I noticed the tunnel starts bleeding after a while.

/ Where's the "makes me cringe" button?

Same, first time I noticed the blood. Ew.

Incidentally, where is that gif from? It looks like a Family Guy cut away gag.


It was a cartoon on Comedy Central from 2004-2007 called Drawn Together. The premise was to have a bunch of characters satirizing both famous cartoon characters and reality TV, with a shiatload of dark humor mixed in.

Yes, it's a cutaway gag, and was taken from this video:

Drawn Together Train
Youtube 7LKC10CYj3c
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.