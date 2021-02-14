 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Oh Snap: Wife, so not looking for a romantic Valentine's Day, roasts her husband with a savage gift of ALL the women's Instagram snaps he's liked   (the-sun.com) divider line
51
2067 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2021 at 3:46 PM



51 Comments
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are they friends, people he knows, or just random women?
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, this farked up idea of ownership of another person's very psyche is exactly...exactly why my partner and I eschew everything that romantic relationships involve. You do NOT own some else's body. You do NOT own someone else's thoughts.

Enjoy people for who they are. If you don't enjoy all of them, then leave.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This relationship sounds healthy. I hope for both their sales they get a divorce.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An article full of blurry pics? Gosh, thanks.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just going off the hands, nails, and the psyche that thought that not only was that a great idea, but that it needed to be filmed and posted for the world to see, but...

That man needs to RUN. Don't hesitate, don't even pack a bag. Pretend you woke up with your house on fire and you managed to escape with your life and whatever you were wearing at the time. Get as far away as you can, then go a little further.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Abusive relationships are abusive.  News at 11.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I don't care where you get your appetite from as long as you eat at home." Is a bit too much for some people, apparently.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
no
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sabertooth darling, Wolverine can "like" as many pictures as he wants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a totally real thing and not at all fake or a joke. I absolutely believe it.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would you get this for your husband instead of marriage counseling or divorce papers. This feels manufactured or one person airing all the dirty laundry from a failing marriage. It just makes the woman look bad.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HawgWild: This is a totally real thing and not at all fake or a joke. I absolutely believe it.


Dude, it's the Sun.  They made up so much shiat about British soccer fans that they're pretty much banned in Liverpool...
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meehaw: You do NOT own someone else's thoughts.


Apparently, though, Mark Zuckerberg DOES.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hopefully his valentines gift to her is divorce papers.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Pope was single.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't you like to see all the guys SHE has been liking on instagram?   Two can play that game.
With fingernails like she has...she must be HIGH maintenance.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this junior high school?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well he could use those pics to whack off to using one pic every day...
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capn' fun: Just going off the hands, nails, and the psyche that thought that not only was that a great idea, but that it needed to be filmed and posted for the world to see, but...

That man needs to RUN. Don't hesitate, don't even pack a bag. Pretend you woke up with your house on fire and you managed to escape with your life and whatever you were wearing at the time. Get as far away as you can, then go a little further.


Maybe she could keep his attention if she weren't so fat her knuckles have rolls.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she gave him a bunch of pics of women he finds attractive?   The horror.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did it wrong.. she should have talked to the women, and see if any wanted to have a fun valenties..
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These women are all on Instagram, yet The Sun feels the need to blur out their pictures to protect their identity.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a list of all the girls on Instagram I've liked:
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuck, just get divorced already.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: An article full of blurry pics? Gosh, thanks.


Must be Japanese.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: This relationship sounds healthy. I hope for both their sales they get a divorce.


I hope their sales are good, too.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unintended result:

"Thanks babe! Best Valentine's Day gifit ever!"

fap-fap-fap-fap-fap-fap-fap-fap...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: Is this junior high school?


You jest, but as I've gotten older, I've noticed just how much of the population stopped maturing between 9th and 12th grade.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea: Dudes, don't marry a woman with fingernails like that.

Here's another: Ladies who have fingernails like that, don't marry the kind of guy that women with fingernails like that usually marry.

/ solving the world's problems one shiat post at a time
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, my wife would be helping me 'rate' the pics. She points out hot chicks to me all the time. Guess I got lucky.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is an Instagram Snap anything like a Facebook Tweet?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is fat.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: jimjays: Is this junior high school?

You jest, but as I've gotten older, I've noticed just how much of the population stopped maturing between 9th and 12th grade.


Fark user image
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: This is a totally real thing and not at all fake or a joke. I absolutely believe it.


After living thru the last 4 years, I don't discount anything this stupid anymore.
 
Man of Few Words
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the blur? Are the naked in the pics or just ugly?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the hand of a large woman.

And why is she going through her husbands Instagram?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 576x1024]

That's the hand of a large woman.

And why is she going through her husbands Instagram?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Midrissa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Hah, my wife would be helping me 'rate' the pics. She points out hot chicks to me all the time. Guess I got lucky.


Who wants to tell him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I totally judge a woman on her nails. Anything longer than 3/8" is a bunny boiler and the date is over.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the passive aggressive psycho ringing it up a notch when their other aggressions have been ignored. Been there, done that, got some nice souvenirs. This isn't a situation where you run. This is a situation you bail out of the plane with or without a parachute, cause either way you hit the ground is better than the situation you're in.
 
buntz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I guess THIS is the type of man she's looking for
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Hah, my wife would be helping me 'rate' the pics. She points out hot chicks to me all the time. Guess I got lucky.


You're goddamn right.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Sabertooth darling, Wolverine can "like" as many pictures as he wants.

[Fark user image 730x512]


Ummm How fat do you have to be to get fat fingers?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Raging jealousy issues with that one, run like the wind.
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fastfxr: I totally judge a woman on her nails. Anything longer than 3/8" is a bunny boiler and the date is over.


It's not just the look of the nails, but all the time spent on them and hearing about them. And the resentment that you aren't interested in calling in emergency personnel when she breaks one. Selfishly want to continue with your day as if it isn't your problem.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you marry a woman who has fingernails so long that wiping her ass clean is problematic, you get every farking thing you deserve.

They're called coffin nails for a reason, dudes.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Other possible thing: dumbass guy can just look at the pics WITHOUT LIKING THEM and do what he needs to and move on.

Are guys so dumb these days that they don't know how to cover their tracks?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, my partner doesn't care if I look at other naked people on the Internet, and even watches with me sometimes. I really don't get the whole "you can't look at other people" thing some of the jealous types engage in.

My ex-wife was like that. Abuse though she was, she had days when she would exceed my expectations for crazy and I'd come home to find all my magazines-- not porno mags, mind you, but normal magazines like Rolling Stone, Spin, etc.-- either cut up into pieces or marked in vigorously with a sharpie because she went through and decided all the scantily-clad women in ads and articles were a source of pleasure to me that she could not allow. I mean, she'd either cut all the women out entirely (and if there was article print on the opposite side of the page, that was tough luck I guess) or she'd completely scribble them out of view with a black marker, along with snide (and often creepy) comments. Yes, she was a narcissistic sociopath. Yes, I'm glad every damn day now that I'm out of that marriage.

Anyway, my (current, sane) partner draws the line at live, in-person things like strip clubs, but that's fine. I don't like strip clubs anyway. Strippers are among the skeeziest opportunists on the planet, and I trust them no more than I trust the average Republican. Besides, what's the point of giving someone money to see her naked when A. There are millions of naked women on the Internet who are more than happy to show off everything for free, and B. Strippers can't/won't let the payer touch anything in most states. Meh. If I ever pay for it I'd only do it because I was going to get more than a looksee, thank you very much. I don't go to McDonald's and pay them to just look at the hamburgers.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Other possible thing: dumbass guy can just look at the pics WITHOUT LIKING THEM and do what he needs to and move on.

Are guys so dumb these days that they don't know how to cover their tracks?


A guy in a healthy relationship doesn't need to "cover his tracks" because he was doing nothing wrong. Unless the guy was sending out IMs asking to meet up, he's just looking.
 
