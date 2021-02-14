 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "Sadly the vaccine did NOT implant my genius father into my brain"   (yahoo.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need to be a genius, you're farking rich.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, of course not. Her father didn't invent the antivirus.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then why did she feel the need to say something if it's not actually implanting Gatesware into our brains?   More projection from deep underneath the Denver airport.    Release the tapes about Element 115, Jennifer.   Joe Rogan has already exposed you, the bohemian grove, and the clockwork transdimensional elves.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.


...her father is Bill Gates.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.


Probably because she's a med student? If they're shadowing doctors and seeing patients, that would be a frontline worker.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In June, Bill Gates told reporters that it was "almost hard to deny" the conspiracy theory about location-tracking microchips "because it's so stupid."

OK. I'm gonna to keep this quote handy because it can be applied to nearly every single argument any conservative voice ever makes.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bennie Crabtree:

The healthcare world has mostly received the vaccine at this point. Article says she's in med school. Not defending, if she got it solely because she's rich I'd be mad too.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.


Exaxtly, medical students never have to work at a hospital or clinic.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a conspiracy theory that suggests that Bill Gates is plotting to track people's locations with microchips.

and promoted by idiots on smartphones that a high school script kiddy could track.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the theory that every vaccination comes with a free phone, a Fitbit and a social media account? Because there is nothing they could inject into your bloodstream that could collect the tiniest fraction of information that we voluntarily hand to big tech on an hourly basis.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woof. Did anyone see she's a med student and tell Benny? Yeesh haha
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: This is a conspiracy theory that suggests that Bill Gates is plotting to track people's locations with microchips.

and promoted by idiots on smartphones that a high school script kiddy could track.


Implanted trackers would help prevent child sex trafficking they pretend to care about.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.

Probably because she's a med student? If they're shadowing doctors and seeing patients, that would be a frontline worker.


At 24 I doubt she's made it to the point of being frontline yet. I am sure it has more to do with daddy and his $$$.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Bill Gates wanted to alter people, I would hope it would be an anti moron vaccine.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.


Isn't undermining an anti vaxxer talking point reason enough?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Well, of course not. Her father didn't invent the antivirus.


Yes, but he is still a dangerous man, possessing the five soul gems of Gary Killdall, Peter Norton, Mitch Kapor, Jonathan Sachs, and his greatet conquest, Steve Jobs.   He wields much power via the infinity disk.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: ChrisDe: Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.

Probably because she's a med student? If they're shadowing doctors and seeing patients, that would be a frontline worker.

At 24 I doubt she's made it to the point of being frontline yet. I am sure it has more to do with daddy and his $$$.


My SIL has received two shots already. She works in billing at a dental office. She rarely even makes eye contact with a patient, but everyone else she sees all day does work with patients. Pretty basic science.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out; Bill Gates does not give a sh*t about tracking me after all.

And I though I had a fairly interesting life.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.


Probably helps that her dad spent billions financing the ramping up of vaccine production facilities before anyone even knew what they were going to produce. Then again, she's a med student, so could she be assisting in hospitals already and thus be legitly eligible to receive it because of that?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: ChrisDe: Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.

Probably because she's a med student? If they're shadowing doctors and seeing patients, that would be a frontline worker.

At 24 I doubt she's made it to the point of being frontline yet. I am sure it has more to do with daddy and his $$$.


Right now, yeah. Med students are seeing a bit more action than normal.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her quote should have been:
Breaking: Since taking the COVID vaccine, Bill Gates has been directly affecting my decisions and emotions!
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ChrisDe:

Pretty basic science.

Pssht.   Basic science?   Please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Then why did she feel the need to say something if it's not actually implanting Gatesware into our brains?   More projection from deep underneath the Denver airport.    Release the tapes about Element 115, Jennifer.   Joe Rogan has already exposed you, the bohemian grove, and the clockwork transdimensional elves.


Gotta admit tho, she's pretty cute for a lizard
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Then why did she feel the need to say something if it's not actually implanting Gatesware into our brains?   More projection from deep underneath the Denver airport.    Release the tapes about Element 115, Jennifer.   Joe Rogan has already exposed you, the bohemian grove, and the clockwork transdimensional elves.

Gotta admit tho, she's pretty cute for a lizard


"Waddayamean 'no'? Everything else your dad has produced goes down within 5 minutes!"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd inject her, if you know what I mean.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GRCooper: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Then why did she feel the need to say something if it's not actually implanting Gatesware into our brains?   More projection from deep underneath the Denver airport.    Release the tapes about Element 115, Jennifer.   Joe Rogan has already exposed you, the bohemian grove, and the clockwork transdimensional elves.

Gotta admit tho, she's pretty cute for a lizard


I mean, she's absolutely cute, is in medical school so she is probably somewhat driven and smart, her dad is a multi-billionaire, she has the real Microsoft tech support number (the one that's not farky­o­u[nospam-﹫-backwards]563e­c­i­ffo*com), and her vintage Zune collection is absolutely _on point_.

Like I'd let a little shapeshifting or anti-lizard bigotry keep me from that kind of happiness.    It's crazy how the internet has caused people to have such distorted standards.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.

Probably because she's a med student? If they're shadowing doctors and seeing patients, that would be a frontline worker.


My boss's daughter is a third year med student and doing clinical rotations. She got the vax for that very reason.
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 546x546]

I'd inject her, if you know what I mean.


Ya know, FARK is not your personal eroti....

Whoa! Wait! Absolutely allowed!!!!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's just what you would expect a vaccinated Gates-bot to say.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But it did install a liquid form of Windows 95, so you have that going for you.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

king of vegas: In June, Bill Gates told reporters that it was "almost hard to deny" the conspiracy theory about location-tracking microchips "because it's so stupid."

OK. I'm gonna to keep this quote handy because it can be applied to nearly every single argument any conservative voice ever makes.


Yep. You can't argue with stupid.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, I expected a different direction for this article.

images1.dallasobserver.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My dad couldn't have been as smart as his coworkers say because my dad married my mom.

Every dumb and annoying thing about me traces to her and I'm actively fighting being like her, she's a Q.

Sorry my mom and her people are hassling your dad.

If anything my Q mom is the lizard.
She fits descriptions of "Nordic space aliens" she seems to want to destroy all people and Earth.

Imagine if Peter Strzok and Marjorie Greene were a couple, that's a reasonable proxy for my parents, that's why I turned out weird.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Well, I expected a different direction for this article.

[images1.dallasobserver.com image 850x516]


Now you've got me wondering if there's Q-themed porn.

I'm not going to check. I'm just wondering.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: You don't need to be a genius, you're farking rich.


And family of one of the richest people in the world. Maybe it isn't microchips but there's something fishy going on
 
Panatheist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kozlo: Bennie Crabtree:

The healthcare world has mostly received the vaccine at this point. Article says she's in med school. Not defending, if she got it solely because she's rich I'd be mad too.


She's in med school in part because she's rich
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: But it did install a liquid form of Windows 95, so you have that going for you.


It updated my tinnitus so instead of constant ringing, it's now the Brian Eno startup sample.   Also, all of my middle aged dude body noises have been replaced with various system sounds from the Plus Pack "Leonardo DaVinci" theme.     That part hasn't been the easiest to deal with and has been bugging the wife.   However, at night instead of counting sheep I can close my eyes and play CivWin, so what I mean is that there have been positives and negatives.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I wonder why she is getting vaccinated so soon? She must have some kind of major medical problem at her age. :( Poor girl.


Probably because she is going to a medical school that is also a hospital?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Nick Nostril: But it did install a liquid form of Windows 95, so you have that going for you.

It updated my tinnitus so instead of constant ringing, it's now the Brian Eno startup sample.   Also, all of my middle aged dude body noises have been replaced with various system sounds from the Plus Pack "Leonardo DaVinci" theme.     That part hasn't been the easiest to deal with and has been bugging the wife.   However, at night instead of counting sheep I can close my eyes and play CivWin, so what I mean is that there have been positives and negatives.


It is now safe to turn off your wife?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shocking, rich girl in her 20s gets vaccine?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 546x546]

I'd inject her, if you know what I mean.


There you go again, assuming gender and pronouns.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cypress Hill - Insane In The Brain (Official Video)
Youtube RijB8wnJCN0
 
