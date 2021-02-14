 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   If you shoot and kill your twin brother, you are the evil twin   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Scouting, Potter County, Pennsylvania, Cub Scout, Boy Scouts of America, Tioga Publishing, sixth grade, Potter County community, Pennsylvania State Police  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unless you're farking twelve and you live in a culture so entitled and wealthy that they own dangerous tools and so many of them they pay neither heed to where they're kept nor how to use them safely.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe it's wrong to kick the adults in their lives while they are down.  But a "responsible" gun owner, wasn't, and until they start prosecuting them.  Things like this will continue.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secure your guns.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What if one shot and killed one's own twin brother because he raped and killed mom? Hmm? Did you even think of that??
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson and Pennsylvania State Police have not publicly identified Wyatt or his brother, but said that the 12-year-old shooter has been charged in the juvenile justice system with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

Um, what?
 
palelizard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not necessarily. What if the dead one is the evil twin and he had to be stopped?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Soooo...even if my twin was in the act of taking over the world....I would be the evil twin?

/ just like in sex ed....abstinence only doesn't work for guns
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
January Exception?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They're both evil.

/What a twist.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The important thing is that this 12 year old wasn't denied his rightful access to firearms.
 
wantingout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
they couldn't tell, because he wasn't old enough to grow the mustache.
 
Trucker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, that's going to make Christmas awkward.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

palelizard: Not necessarily. What if the dead one is the evil twin and he had to be stopped?


Questions like this are what keep archaeologists up at night as they puzzle over the skeletonized remains of Adolf Hitler's twin brother, dead at age 12.
 
