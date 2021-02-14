 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Meanwhile, in New Zealand, three positive COVID-19 tests put a city of 1.6M people into full lockdown ... and the citizens who live there are more than happy to comply   (reuters.com) divider line
26
    More: Followup, New Zealand, Lufthansa, Catering, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Gate Gourmet, three-day lockdown, new community cases, lockdown Sunday  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Feb 2021 at 3:14 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow, must cool to have a government and a citizenry that are both interested in doing the right thing.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I seriously wonder what cultural and social differences lead to them taking this proactive responsible approach vs the rest of the world's "lol what pandemic?"
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's because "MNZGA" looks stupid printed on a hat.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

40 degree day: It's because "MNZGA" looks stupid printed on a hat.


ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are more out there.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There are more out there.


Well duh.  That's why they're doing a three day lockdown, so they can determine who all came in contact with this family.  They didn't get infected magically.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NZ has figured out that if you get 100% compliance with health regulations for about a month, you can live like normal the rest of the year.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...and they are getting paid to stay home, and their homes are protected while they quarantine

Effective leadership in action
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Time to dust off the Covid Haka
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a city of 1.6M people in NZ? Huh. Auckland NZ with 1.47M in the primary urban area and 1.72M in the greater metro/regional area. The whole country, both islands, is just 5.1M people. So greater Auckland comprises of about 35% of the whole nation's population. Wow.
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See, this is why they can have nice things.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: NZ has figured out that if you get 100% compliance with health regulations for about a month, you can live like normal the rest of the year.


Why do they hate freedom?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That just proves that lockdowns don't work and that the USA has always been ahead of the curve over everybody else.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do they just threaten to send their citizens to the United States if they don't behave?
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those Gundabad Orcs and their lack of personal hygiene. I tells ya.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Do they just threaten to send their citizens to the United States if they don't behave?


Detroit.
Take Him To Detroit
Youtube Ny4a-oxOndo
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, some nations understand the point of civil rights and human rights is to live well, even to live based on reason and planning, instead fo following orders and panic over paying bills.
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's like what Hollywood would cast as as president here in the US these days. That means young, female, sensible in dire times. Only thing she's missing is being a person of color.

/hoping for Kamala in 4
//Obama was our 1st modern Hollywood casting president and he did a damned good job
///why can't either party read the room when it comes to the most popular fake presidents and what people want to vote for?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They live in a society.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

minorshan: She's like what Hollywood would cast as as president here in the US these days. That means young, female, sensible in dire times. Only thing she's missing is being a person of color.

/hoping for Kamala in 4
//Obama was our 1st modern Hollywood casting president and he did a damned good job
///why can't either party read the room when it comes to the most popular fake presidents and what people want to vote for?


As soon as she became PM the criticism of her from a certain demographic was predictable. A lot from NZ, but even more from across the Tasman.  It was like a misogynist mad libs. Young woman, weak, can't handle 2am call, etc...

The funny thing is that her day to say policies aren't great, but she absolutely excels under pressure.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wull but the economy... and you expect me to cower in a basement? Let the guverment tell us what to do? It's all about control! And at least we get to have gunz to protect are freedoms. 

Americans are idiot assholes.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hobbits are naturally law-abiding creatures, as long as it doesn't involve trespassing for mushrooms.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We live in a nation of petulant children.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's called actual patriotism.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.