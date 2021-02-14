 Skip to content
 
(Salon)   There hasn't been a pandemic baby boom because reasons   (salon.com) divider line
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The same pressures that have driven declining birth rates for 35 years only exacerbated those pressures during the pandemic.

It's a real mystery
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unemployed/underemployed/sick/burying friends and family/inability to have one night stands or date probably all played a part
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who the fark wants to have children when the economy has crashed, the government has barely been giving any economic assistance, and the world is in the middle of the pandemic?

/ phrasing?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, educated women choose when to have kids and when hospitals aren't considered safe is not that time. The economic uncertainty is of course another important factor.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because.... birth control?

I'm going with birth control.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The real question is why is this couple lounging on a pillow covered in ballsacks?
 
true okie doke
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But the animal shelters were completely empty for awhile at the beginning of the pandemic. It just made people make better choices, ie dogs are better than kids.
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: [Fark user image image 425x286]

The real question is why is this couple lounging on a pillow covered in ballsacks?


The dog picked the sheets.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember all those articles about people having tone around their kids 24/7 because of lockdowns and just loathing it?

Yeah.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: [Fark user image image 425x286]

The real question is why is this couple lounging on a pillow covered in ballsacks?


I think they put the sheets on upside down.

If you flip them 180 degrees 50+% of those ballsacks have clits.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Who the fark wants to have children when the economy has crashed, the government has barely been giving any economic assistance, and the world is in the middle of the pandemic?

/ phrasing?


Eh, for a lot of us 2020 and 2021 will be the best years economically in our lives. Definitely not true for everyone, but that K-shaped recovery is going to skew a lot of downstream results.
 
slantsix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We've been discussing whether or not to have kids recently, as realistically time is running out. It's not a great time (pandemic) however when IS there a great time? Our personal circumstances allow it (she's self employed, I'm my own boss and my salary would cover it). We really enjoy our current lifestyle and that would be the biggest change of course. Neither of us has ever felt a strong need to be a parent, but we'd be really good ones... The question is, do we want to bring kids into this world?  Our cohort of friends is just starting to have kids (35+) but a LOT are choosing not to. It's kind of a big decision.
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: bostonguy: Who the fark wants to have children when the economy has crashed, the government has barely been giving any economic assistance, and the world is in the middle of the pandemic?

/ phrasing?

Eh, for a lot of us 2020 and 2021 will be the best years economically in our lives. Definitely not true for everyone, but that K-shaped recovery is going to skew a lot of downstream results.


In a functioning economy, everyone gets a raise yearly so 'this year' should always be the best year economically of your life.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's been seen before, during economic downturns. This has made it easier for some cohorts to rise from mediocrity when they were part of a much smaller group, like in the 1950s when everyone was either kids or old.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's because all the hugely flamboyant first wedding ceremonies haven't been allowed.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

slantsix: We've been discussing whether or not to have kids recently, as realistically time is running out. It's not a great time (pandemic) however when IS there a great time? Our personal circumstances allow it (she's self employed, I'm my own boss and my salary would cover it). We really enjoy our current lifestyle and that would be the biggest change of course. Neither of us has ever felt a strong need to be a parent, but we'd be really good ones... The question is, do we want to bring kids into this world?  Our cohort of friends is just starting to have kids (35+) but a LOT are choosing not to. It's kind of a big decision.


We were under the same thought. The window is closing and - to be honest - the world can't keep pressing the pause button for a lot of us any longer.

Risk is inherent, but so is the in increasing risk of Down syndrome. Pick your poison.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Remember all those articles about people having tone around their kids 24/7 because of lockdowns and just loathing it?

Yeah.


The number of people who have children due to family pressures is obvious.  It's the people with children who want to return to the office "to get away from my children".  Maybe you shouldn't have raised your kids to be shiatheads.  Many of us have discussed among ourselves that we come from a generation where our parents expected children to be quiet in the background or else consequences.  Find something to do and deal with the situation.  The pandemic has demonstrated many who have children do not know how to parent in a way where the children start developing coping skills and can be left to their own devices.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Remember all those articles about people having tone around their kids 24/7 because of lockdowns and just loathing it?

Yeah.


Biting pillows helps.
Clueless young adults is a plus.
The kids Headphones 🎧 are a godsend
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who the fark can afford to have a kid?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Surpheon: Wanderlusting: bostonguy: Who the fark wants to have children when the economy has crashed, the government has barely been giving any economic assistance, and the world is in the middle of the pandemic?

/ phrasing?

Eh, for a lot of us 2020 and 2021 will be the best years economically in our lives. Definitely not true for everyone, but that K-shaped recovery is going to skew a lot of downstream results.

In a functioning economy, everyone gets a raise yearly so 'this year' should always be the best year economically of your life.


Yes, but beating sales goals and average margins by 25, 30, or 40% is not expected.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

enry: Unemployed/underemployed/sick/burying friends and family/inability to have one night stands or date probably all played a part


Yeah geez. "Everything sucks let's not have a kid until this gets sorted" isn't much of a mystery, either.

The morons who think "errybody's gonna be farkin' without birth control" are the only people surprised by this.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: bostonguy: Who the fark wants to have children when the economy has crashed, the government has barely been giving any economic assistance, and the world is in the middle of the pandemic?

/ phrasing?

Eh, for a lot of us 2020 and 2021 will be the best years economically in our lives. Definitely not true for everyone, but that K-shaped recovery is going to skew a lot of downstream results.


Good for you, you complete coont.
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

enry: Unemployed/underemployed/sick/burying friends and family/inability to have one night stands or date probably all played a part


Speaking as a woman, the last think I want to worry about is being pregnant with Covid. Or having an infant and down sick, or with a partner sick.

Isn't amazing that people might choose birth control?

Also, depression is a helluva drug.
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

trerro: Who the fark can afford to have a kid?


I can, because I am old and never had any kids.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I told you, I have a headache!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Who the fark wants to have children when the economy has crashed, the government has barely been giving any economic assistance, and the world is in the middle of the pandemic?

/ phrasing?


You could strike everything after the first 7 worlds, and it still holds up.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My wife is pregnant and due next month (our first). Have several friends that are also pregnant or just recently had babies.

The class of 2039 is going to have a special thing in common. They will be the covid generation (would love to hear a better term but I dunno).

Not sure if I thought my cunning plan all the way through. YOLO
 
Treezie03
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

slantsix: We've been discussing whether or not to have kids recently, as realistically time is running out. It's not a great time (pandemic) however when IS there a great time? Our personal circumstances allow it (she's self employed, I'm my own boss and my salary would cover it). We really enjoy our current lifestyle and that would be the biggest change of course. Neither of us has ever felt a strong need to be a parent, but we'd be really good ones... The question is, do we want to bring kids into this world?  Our cohort of friends is just starting to have kids (35+) but a LOT are choosing not to. It's kind of a big decision.


As someone who is a good parent, love my kids and don't have regrets; I spend a lot of time wondering why anyone would decide to start a family in this day and age. If you live your lifestyle, having kids won't improve that. On the same note, every time my younger family members (mid 20s) announce their recent engagements I say, "congratulations!" While I think, "why!?"  fark that seems young now
 
Treezie03
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Treezie03: slantsix: We've been discussing whether or not to have kids recently, as realistically time is running out. It's not a great time (pandemic) however when IS there a great time? Our personal circumstances allow it (she's self employed, I'm my own boss and my salary would cover it). We really enjoy our current lifestyle and that would be the biggest change of course. Neither of us has ever felt a strong need to be a parent, but we'd be really good ones... The question is, do we want to bring kids into this world?  Our cohort of friends is just starting to have kids (35+) but a LOT are choosing not to. It's kind of a big decision.

As someone who is a good parent, love my kids and don't have regrets; I spend a lot of time wondering why anyone would decide to start a family in this day and age. If you live your lifestyle, having kids won't improve that. On the same note, every time my younger family members (mid 20s) announce their recent engagements I say, "congratulations!" While I think, "why!?"  fark that seems young now


*love your lifestyle
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself -- my kid's arriving in a few weeks.

I know that makes me weird: a Farker with swimmers that don't take a detour at the Farmer's Market or are too busy bingeing Matlock to get off the couch.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who wants to bring a child into world this bleak?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Who wants to bring a child into world this bleak?


Because assholes are not similarly constrained, and the future shouldn't be run by assholes.
 
billstewart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

slantsix: We've been discussing whether or not to have kids recently, as realistically time is running out. It's not a great time (pandemic) however when IS there a great time?


Early in the pandemic last year somebody was commenting on Twitter that she was pregnant, and didn't think that there's necessarily any good or bad time to have kids, but that it was a really annoying time to have to not be able to drink for 9 months.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

trerro: Who the fark can afford to have a kid?


1.  Young people who are willing to go into debt.
2.  Older people who are willing to be older parents, with all the attendant risks/complications.
3.  Older men with younger partners.  The young partner wants to satisfy her maternal imperative, and as long as the older dude can produce some workable sperm, it doesn't matter if he's too old to run laps with the offspring in their adolescence.  That's where extended family comes in.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you don't have the kids, then Clevon will.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Because everyone has been stuck in their house together for a year and they all hate each other now?
 
