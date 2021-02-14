 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Father of teen boy charged with assaulting a Capitol police officer: in hindsight, your honor, perhaps taking my son to a riot, giving him a weapon, and winding him up with all that Qanon BS, weren't the best parenting choices I could have made   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Joseph Cua, Bruno Joseph Cua  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is soooo saaad. I feel sorry.....for the police officer.  The old man needs to go to fed and the kid some sort of re education camp. They're probably maga, q, and white supremacist.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More examples of people who are incapable of learning without personally feeling the hot stove element themselves with their bare, ignorant hand.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA:Cua's defense team claimed that the teenager is "arguably stable and arguably moral" and would not endanger the community if he was released.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sorry that your son has idiots for parents.  Unfortunately that doesn't remove the onus from him for his own behavior.  He is 18, and an age which is considered an adult for everything except alcohol and gambling.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
S'ok.
We have plenty of rope for everyone
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MAGA
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I now believe the election was not stolen.
FARK OFF DOUCHEBAGS
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White people looooove draconian laws because they are confident an exception will be made for them, and they are generally correct in assuming so. Juan or Tyrone would be under the goddam jail right now and there wouldn't be a shred of damn discussion about it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"After the 6th I said that is the last rally we are ever going to go to," Cua said. "It's time to move on."

They say that now, but if Trump came to their town on a "Victory Tour" after being acquitted you know they would both go.
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: "After the 6th I said that is the last rally we are ever going to go to," Cua said. "It's time to move on."

They say that now, but if Trump came to their town on a "Victory Tour" after being acquitted you know they would both go.


I am really warming up to the idea that Trump is actually a sith lord.  Whenever we hear about the 'jedi mind tricks' its always the jedi but the Sith could also influence people, not smart ones though, the targets had to be pretty dumb for it to work but yah they could drop suggestions and hints and cause hordes of dumb people to do anything the sith lord wanted.

I mean, is that any more implausible then the other reasons they follow him around like pack of angry lemmings?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They knew what Trump was, and they followed him anyway.  This is American white supremacy run amok, and reaching its logical conclusion.  No one is coming to rape your white wimmen or steal your television.  No one wants your fat wife or your crappy TV anyway.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I feel responsible for bringing him up into that environment. I feel embarrassed that we drank in a lot of this rhetoric from so-called leaders that never materialized. I feel I should have known a little bit better at my age,"

Still a dumbass supremacist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fark you. fark you and fark your kid, You farked around, and guess what, you are still not sorry. You are sorry that your "leader" turned out not to be.

Im a father, and as such.

I hope you get to watch your kid get shanked.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But, but "there were good people on both sides" right?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Arrest is the most effective unbrainwasher.
 
calbert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I learned it by watching you, Dad
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
img1.looper.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My dad brought me to an insurection and all Ingot were these stupid felony charges!

WWII taught us one thing about fascists: The best way to deal with them is to squash them when they are little.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Interesting how their "beliefs" are so casually brushed aside when they're caught.

My lifelong friend's brother was two weeks past his 18th birthday when someone in the car he was in decided to rob a gas station and beat the clerk with a lead pipe.

The kid was 17 two weeks prior, neither drove nor left the car, and got 14 years as an accomplice.

One guess the color of his skin.

If the prosecutors stick to the letter of the law, and don't do any favors, it will be a much easier process. Sure, cut deals, but if you assaulted police, trespassed on federal property, vandalized, stole, pissed, shiat, and terrorized the people that work there, you go away.
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baka-san: fark you. fark you and fark your kid, You farked around, and guess what, you are still not sorry. You are sorry that your "leader" turned out not to be.

Im a father, and as such.

I hope you get to watch your kid get shanked.


So, he admits he's a shiatty, dumb dad.

But not that what he wanted to believe was bad.

Mm-hm.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm sorry that your son has idiots for parents.  Unfortunately that doesn't remove the onus from him for his own behavior.  He is 18, and an age which is considered an adult for everything except alcohol and gambling.


Or renting a car.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I robbed a bank and kidnapped a few people and ran drugs for the mafia, it was all because I had been influenced by a leader who made promises that the purpose would be revealed with great fanfare one day. Now that I know it's not true, I have to admit it's a wee bit embarrassing. I'm just so ready to get this behind me and move on, you know?

What? "Consequences?" "Danger to the community?" Seriously, guys, where do you come up with this stuff. I'm white.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"arguably stable and arguably moral"

His actions have already proven otherwise, haven't they? Wanting to be excused for being stupid enough to be conned by a demagogue with the mannerisms of a 4th grade bully? Nah. Some prison time might give 'em the life experience to recognize and avoid that sort of BS the next time it appears.
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldernell: That is soooo saaad. I feel sorry.....for the police officer.  The old man needs to go to fed and the kid some sort of re education camp. They're probably maga, q, and white supremacist.


Why did you repeat yourself twice?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldernell: That is soooo saaad. I feel sorry.....for the police officer.  The old man needs to go to fed and the kid some sort of re education camp. They're probably maga, q, and white supremacist.


"Kid" is 18. He can be in the next block over from dear dad.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: BizarreMan: I'm sorry that your son has idiots for parents.  Unfortunately that doesn't remove the onus from him for his own behavior.  He is 18, and an age which is considered an adult for everything except alcohol and gambling.

Or renting a car.


18 isn't the legal age for gambling everywhere? Does this include lottery tickets, or just casinos? I just checked the Montana law and it's 18. It must vary state to state.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm sorry that your son has idiots for parents.  Unfortunately that doesn't remove the onus from him for his own behavior.  He is 18, and an age which is considered an adult for everything except alcohol and gambling.


A police report never describes an 18 year old male a teen -- they're described as a man.  As in, "Man arrested for insurrection, assault of police officer."
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, that kid was pretty. He'd better hope he doesn't go to prison.
 
