(NBC News)   NOT NEWS: Man goes on the run after being indicted as drug distribution kingpin. NEWS: Avoids capture for 25 years. FARK: Caught on passport fraud. DOUBLE FARK: Passport fraud was unnecessary because the indictment had been dismissed 6 years prior   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, John Antoon II, Howard Farley Jr., defense lawyers, fact Howard Farley Jr., fugitive drug, Duc Hanh Thi Vu, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, federal agents  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"kingpin" of the loosely organized drug network

That sounds like bogusness.

Farley had used the boy's name and Social Security number to secure a passport and driver's license, prosecutors said

I'm not getting the social security number part. The kid dies in 1955 at three months and had a social? I didn't get one until I was 12 (early 70s), which I thought was quite common at the the time.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The problem for some people is.... They don't know how to function unless they are cheating or breaking the law or "getting away with it."
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proverbs 28:1:  The wicked flee when no man pursueth
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You are the hottest client I have ever had. By far"
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "kingpin" of the loosely organized drug network

That sounds like bogusness.

Farley had used the boy's name and Social Security number to secure a passport and driver's license, prosecutors said

I'm not getting the social security number part. The kid dies in 1955 at three months and had a social? I didn't get one until I was 12 (early 70s), which I thought was quite common at the the time.



I depends on how vigilant the family was.  I was born in the 60s and had an SSN by my first birthday.  I don't remember what the current rules are, but nowadays it's not uncommon for an SSN to be assigned by the first birthday.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passport Fraud? That sounds like the much-younger husband of my hero, the late James Randi, who saved us all from Yuri Geller.

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you met Tim - I know him as Tim - you would never in a million years think of him that way at all.

bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double Fark?

Triple Fark!

nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TRIPLE FARK;  All countries that require passports are closed due to covid.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: The problem for some people is.... They don't know how to function unless they are cheating or breaking the law or "getting away with it."


To be fair, it more like, ALWAYS lie.
Watch the movie Greenland. The ALWAYS lie people would have not got turned away at the military base. Because, they would have not brought up the fact of their kid had diabetes to anyone. Why take the chance? It's always better to just default to lies or at a minimum don't volunteer fark-all.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I don't remember what the current rules are, but nowadays it's not uncommon for an SSN to be assigned by the first birthday.


We had a baby Jan 4th, had her SSN card two weeks later.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They finally caught the ghost?
Styles P - Good Times ( I Get High)
Youtube 4fJZbBcDsRQ
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was under for almost 30 years before the charges were dropped. It's hard to explain what you were doing all that time to reclaim an identity you haven't used for half your life. His only hope would have to not renew his passport.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: "kingpin" of the loosely organized drug network

That sounds like bogusness.

Farley had used the boy's name and Social Security number to secure a passport and driver's license, prosecutors said

I'm not getting the social security number part. The kid dies in 1955 at three months and had a social? I didn't get one until I was 12 (early 70s), which I thought was quite common at the the time.


It wasn't until the 1980s that IRS dependants were required to have SSN's. Assuming he applied under the dead baby's name before then, SSA wouldn't have had either a record of a number or a notification of death. Hence, a seamless transition into the new identity. 

In fact, a I remember a Dragnet episode involving just such an alias scam.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: edmo: "kingpin" of the loosely organized drug network

That sounds like bogusness.

Farley had used the boy's name and Social Security number to secure a passport and driver's license, prosecutors said

I'm not getting the social security number part. The kid dies in 1955 at three months and had a social? I didn't get one until I was 12 (early 70s), which I thought was quite common at the the time.


I depends on how vigilant the family was.  I was born in the 60s and had an SSN by my first birthday.  I don't remember what the current rules are, but nowadays it's not uncommon for an SSN to be assigned by the time you leave the hospital


Ftfy
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Indictment was "dropped" 6 years earlier.

That's how they get ya to come outta hidin'
 
