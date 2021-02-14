 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   One of the most 'dangerous places in the world' is actually a river in the UK that has a '100% fatality rate.' Interesting that even though this is known, people still fall into it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Strid? *checks article* Yep.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It looks lovely.  There's a poem in there somewhere.  Maybe even a limerick.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The YouTuber said it may be "survivable" with a lot of equipment and luck - but a young child drowned in 2010

You can't really pack a lot of equipment on a young child, so I can see why it went badly.  Maybe toss in an adolescent next time?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

A teenager would die just to spite you.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The strid is most dangerous when in flood because the water at the surface slows and it just looks like a calm stream - it's crazy deep with extreme currents and worst of all, has caverns and pinnacles sticking out to knock you out.

Pic credit: Me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You just have to change your perception of the problem.  Its not a matter of strapping a bunch of heavy gear onto a small child and tossing them in with fingers crossed.  No no, you take the heavy equipment and lash the child onto it.  Now you're tossing the gear into the river and so long as it survives the journey that's a success, what happens to the child is no longer a concern.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This is the A-10 theory of engineering. The child is an accessory.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Not sure an A10 would fit in that stream but I like where this is going!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Let's not get crazy here.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word "stride" came from that river.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, The Star quoting a YouTuber.
Ok.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article claims 100% fatality rate but also mentions survivors.

I have questions.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Strid only refers to a particular section of the river, rather than the whole River Wharfe. But yeah, you don't want to be falling in there.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks for making me click the link, thought it would be Tom Scott and it was, again.  They poach his stuff all the time, and as a youtuber he's more of the thoughtful science, tech and history type rather then the vapid "I used gorilla glue as hair spray and you won't believe my reaction unless you have more then two brain cells!" type.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like a creek than a river. What is it - 7 feet wide or so?
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this article quotes a Youtuber, but doesn't actually provide a link to the video in question. I searched for it... and it's from 4 years ago. Yet this is an article from yesterday.

Journalism.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Star so it has to be true...
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: and left "horrible memories" for survivors.

100% FATALITY RATE
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: Looks more like a creek than a river. What is it - 7 feet wide or so?


Something like 4 feet wide and about 25 feet deep.

With caverns and potholes that will occasionally send a whirlpool to the calm surface to make an ominous sucking sound before it dissapates.  Other than that it's silent and peaceful.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TL;DR: Old news is old.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Everyone dies. So, after you survive the Strid, you eventually die.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It makes sense if you don't think about it.  And shove an ice pick into your frontal lobe.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

100% of the people who didn't survive died. Why do I have to do all the thinking?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the original piece. It's four years old. Couldn't the Daily Star at least pay Drew for some up-to-date links?

The Most Dangerous Stretch of Water in the World: The Strid at Bolton Abbey, Yorkshire
Youtube mCSUmwP02T8
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The word "stride" came from that river.


So is it pronounced the same way?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Don't blame me for giving The Star clicks.
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

My favorite bridge is the one that arches over dirt at the Arizona Renaissance Faire.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/only pic I could find
//to be faire, it's there for the maybe couple times a season it rains and there's a 3 inch deep muddy rivulet
///on those days I do appreciate it what with my period shoes and dress
////would kill to visit this killer river
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen some other reports of that area. It's impressively dangerous.
I also love the British habit of calling anything with more water than a leaky faucet "River". There are rivers in the UK, a famously rainy place, that don't flow year round and even when they do their entire output wouldn't overwhelm a normal household sewer line.
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have a hunch that the 12-year old future king of Scotland had some help falling into that river.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brilett: Looks more like a creek than a river. What is it - 7 feet wide or so?


Thereabouts. But the entire flow of a much larger river goes through that 7' wide gorge, which is why it's got a terrible undertow effect.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Close, but not the same.   Stride is pronounced with a long 'I', as in "tried".   Strid is pronounced with a short 'I', as in "oom pah pah".

/ TMYK
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh, I don't have to go all the way to England to die in a peaceful looking river when this is so close.

https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/m​e​tro/danger-meramec-river-can-be-deadly​/article_ad8b3d86-54f9-5900-9c45-cda1e​7e45335.html
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yep, came to point out that someone does not know how percentages work.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hold my beer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It's just bad writing; survivors in this context means people who survived their loved ones, i.e. outlived them, and are traumatized by having watched someone die in the Strid.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

That's a quicker death than the e coli. You'll likely be infected with otherwise.
Love the meramec. But keep the kids within arms reach.
 
brilett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sounds like some serious rapids. Better gear up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"WorldAtlas describes the section as hiding "death traps" that have claimed lives for centuries and left "horrible memories" for survivors"

I guess they bury the survivors to achieve the 100% "fatality rate"
 
likwidflame
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Story time:

Dog loves shallow water. I test shallow waters by seeing how far down the logs will go when I kick them. Well, my girl saw me do it and jumped right onto a thicket of branches that barely held her weight, and I could see her sinking - I jumped in, gashed my left arm on a tree, lifted her out with one arm (70lbs dry, this was not easy - but adrenaline reallllly works) while I held on to another branch.

Now, that doesn't seem so bad. What was bad was that I couldn't pull myself from the creek. The dog was safe on land, and now I feel the full pull of the water on my shoes - nearly pulling one of them off.

I've nearly drown about 4 times in my life. This one was the scariest. Could have lost it all. Thank goodness my wife was there.

Been there when the creek was dry - stood in it. It was only 5 feet deep. That's how powerful water can be.

Be careful out there
 
zez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

username checks out
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If it were in the US, they'd have dammed it upstream, filled in the deep parts, cut a new, wider channel nearby, and roped the whole thing off. Before someone sued someone.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This seems cool. I will have to check it out one day.

/Cave Diver
//We love strong currents and underground caves full of water.
 
bodegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Well to be fair they all die eventually.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sooner or later, the River always wins
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

But it is much deeper than i is wide.  Don't think of it as a 7' wide stream, but a 25' wide river on its side.  And that is extremely turbulent under the surface.  The 7' wide part probably accounts for most of the fatalities.  If it were a 25' wide 7' deep torrent crashing through rocks with whirlpools and mangled animal corpses, no one would get near it.  But there is always some farkwit who will go "I can wade/jump across that - how bad could it be" - and thee river gets a another killshot.
 
emonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I learned about drainage ditches like this several times while dirt biking in Florida.  Three feet wide, six feet deep.

Walk it home, remove the plugs, remove the carb, drain the water out of the crankcase, WD-40 everywhere....
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Can't speak for other parts of the UK but in the south east the rivers are silting up.

The silt is carried to the coast which silts up as well, for example the Romans built Pevensey castle next to the sea but the sea is now over one mile away. Rye in Sussex was a port in it early history but the sea is now 2 miles away.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tom Scott? *checks article* Yep.

Basically A Tom Scott Video
Youtube b-IEVMwBEfo
 
