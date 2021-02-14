 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Apparently NBC doesn't understand that 95% efficacy means they don't have to report that a measly 4 people in Oregon tested positive for COVID after being inoculated   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus Christ.. these local news outlets think they can just report whatever COVID news they want?!  What if YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook had the same kind of mentality?!  Before you know it, people are going to start forming their own thoughts and opinions!
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or they won't, but they'll be convinced the thoughts and opinions they cling to are ones they came up with through some kind of rational, analytical process.

There's a large and important gap between reporting things that happened and just saying stuff.  The article in question is so-so.  It's not sensationalized, but neither does it put the events into context.  The measured response to expected misreactions is underplayed.  If the same lead were on YouTube or other half-assed non-journalistic sources, it'd probably be sensationalized and misleading, at best.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cases are either mild or asymptomatic."


So vaccines that promise high levels of prevention mixed with a few mild cases of Covid for its recipients, deliver a few mild cases as promised. This is clearly an outrage.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This. They didn't say it would prevent illness, just make it so you don't need a hospital to survive it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've always heard it won't keep me from getting the virus or from spreading it, but will mean I'll be asymptomatic or at worst have mild symptoms.

Jesse f*ck why are people so f*cking stupid? How do they survive into adulthood, being that stupid?
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see it - and it's entirely possible that my reading comprehension is trash - but how long after vaccination did they get sick?  Unfortunately I know a lot of people who got their second dose and stopped taking precautions overnight, even though they wouldn't have achieved anything close to 95% at that point.  If these folks are anything like those folks, they could have done the same thing, contracted COVID, and it have taken a few weeks to incubate and for them to show symptoms.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I know at least one person who's in no danger of that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My dad got his first dose of Pfizerade on 1/21 and tested positive on 2/2, so obviously no one should bother to get vaccinated.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Please get vaccinated when you can, subby.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I got my first 'rona shot yesterday (school employee, Pfizer, and my arm hurts today a bit worse than after the flu shot).

As I explained to all too many people regarding the numbers: if there was a cancer vaccine, which was guaranteed to prevent all cancers in only 50% of the people who got it, and it prevented any cancer, even ones you might currently have and not even know about, from hitting Stage 4 "oh f*ck I'm gonna die from cancer" in 90% of the people who did get cancer, all y'all would be fighting and stabbing and shooting each other and robbing pharmacies and hijacking shipments to get that shot for yourselves and your kids and even your pets, because pretty much everyone knows what a horrific, terrifying, expensive, scary shiat-show cancer is and you'd take coin-toss odds of the vaccine preventing it and 9 out of 10 odds of not having severe cancer that kills you without even thinking about it.   There wouldn't even be a discussion on if the vaccine causes autism or has mind-control microchips in it or if it turns people into zombies.  Same if the vaccine was for Alzheimer's/dementia or heart disease.  And if the vaccine caused three people out of every million to have an allergic reaction and one of those people died from the reaction, there still would not be much hesitation about getting the shot.

Then I told the "I'm not getting it" crowd that while Pfizer and Moderna were 90+% effective, those numbers are from before the recent mutations, and are now less, and if you were to run J&J's numbers before we had so many variants, they would be higher.  And after that I added that there are two things that all vaccines are good at: the first being preventing you from being so sick that you had to go to the doctor or especially hospital, and the second being DYING.

The authorities and the media are pretty crap at explaining the numbers in ways that hit home with the masses, and they especially tend to forget how bad at numbers and understanding them people are.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw a guy pass out at 31 Flavors last night.


So I mean get it if you want, but the truth is out there sheeple.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't get subby's headline.  We're reading about this from an NBC website.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they didn't report it Russians/Republicans would claim it's the liberal mainstream MSM media "covering up" failures of the COVID vaccine.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The real problem with your assertion is that we now have a large amount of people who believe there is an actual baby eating problem amongst politicians.

So free information is good, but garbage in always equals garbage out.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Byno: I didn't see it - and it's entirely possible that my reading comprehension is trash - but how long after vaccination did they get sick?  Unfortunately I know a lot of people who got their second dose and stopped taking precautions overnight, even though they wouldn't have achieved anything close to 95% at that point.  If these folks are anything like those folks, they could have done the same thing, contracted COVID, and it have taken a few weeks to incubate and for them to show symptoms.



FTFA:

The agency referred to the individuals who tested positive as "breakthrough cases," meaning that they got sick with the virus at least 14 days after receiving both doses.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

null: The authorities and the media are pretty crap at explaining the numbers in ways that hit home with the masses, and they especially tend to forget how bad at numbers and understanding them people are.


I'm trying to remember which of my professors once told me this, but it was something along the lines of 'the experts know what people need to know, the media knows how to say it - but because they don't know how to work together, we're all pretty much farked.'
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Activate Panic Mode?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey folks, can we chill the fark out. Yes, there may still be infections after vaccination, but also it is important to understand those infections. Do they tend to be new variants? Do they persist even if symptoms are mild or no symptoms at all? Are the people infectious? When dealing with something you've never seen before, I don't think you can afford gathering too little information because you think you already know the answer.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is 95% really all that great?

That means it's not working on 1 in 20.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OK, after going back and reading the article several times, it appears that 95% is less than 100%.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They also don' understand that totals from some arbitrary point in time is not the kind of thing the average person needs to know. Totals are ALWAYS gonna go up, they are for bean counters to tally, like the score on the scoreboard after the first quarter really doesn't tell ya how the game ends, neither will totals of cases. We need to know the DAILY cases in the area reported, especially the NEW cases; and WHERE they are. I have to need to know where to buy gas and grub against where the newest cases are. We aren't getting that vital info from any of the media, or the agencies counting the beans.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THIS JUST IN: 95% is not 100%
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you saw idiot Walensky  on CNN this morning you understand this won't be over until it burns itself out
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

No, that's not what it means.  For the 1 in 20 who may still get covid, they're getting a lesser case of it.  The hospitalization and death rates for those 5% are essentially zero, which means the vaccine is still working for them.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like 4 people in Oregon need a measles vaccine stat.

/measly
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
now you just know theyre gonna die from dissing Terry
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No one has ever said vaccines were 100% effective. I still plan on getting the 2nd shot.
 
doomjesse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I couldn't tell you why people are so f*cking stupid without starting at the beginning... and I don't have millennia to waste.
 
