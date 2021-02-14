 Skip to content
 
(Sky.com)   Good news for mummified beer drinkers, world's 'oldest brewery' has been uncovered in an ancient Egyptian city
28
404 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 14 Feb 2021 at 9:48 AM



HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the sold food there too, but only wraps
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it the world's oldest brewery or just the oldest one they found?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oldest so far.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, Egyptian beer......nothing better than sandy beer.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I bet the sold food there too, but only wraps


The lettuce wrap probably put them out of business, fresh lettuce without refrigeration is expensive.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably where the recipe for Stella came from. Absolute nastiest beer I ever had. Buddy of mine figured out the best way to drink it. Swallow a mouthful, then follow it up with a shot of gin.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Beer is proof that Osiris loves us and wants us to be happy." - Benjamin Franklin-hotep
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
simbasible.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Probably where the recipe for Stella came from. Absolute nastiest beer I ever had. Buddy of mine figured out the best way to drink it. Swallow a mouthful, then follow it up with a shot of gin.


You haven't tried that many different types and brands if Stella is the nastiest you've ever had. Or you live in a place where only great beer is available, lucky you.
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
  
basho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

talkertopc: The5thElement: Probably where the recipe for Stella came from. Absolute nastiest beer I ever had. Buddy of mine figured out the best way to drink it. Swallow a mouthful, then follow it up with a shot of gin.

You haven't tried that many different types and brands if Stella is the nastiest you've ever had. Or you live in a place where only great beer is available, lucky you.


Its not Stella Artois that I am referring to. Stella beer brewed in Egypt, where most of the bottles don't even have a label on them. I had a thought that their recycling program consisted of rinsing them out and refilling them.
/Yes, I do live in a area that has some amazing craft brewers.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dogfish Head will attempt to recreate it w/in the year, likely.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Featuring house favorites Ra Ra Ra!, Horus Porus, and The Cat's Meow.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The5thElement: talkertopc: The5thElement: Probably where the recipe for Stella came from. Absolute nastiest beer I ever had. Buddy of mine figured out the best way to drink it. Swallow a mouthful, then follow it up with a shot of gin.

You haven't tried that many different types and brands if Stella is the nastiest you've ever had. Or you live in a place where only great beer is available, lucky you.

Its not Stella Artois that I am referring to. Stella beer brewed in Egypt, where most of the bottles don't even have a label on them. I had a thought that their recycling program consisted of rinsing them out and refilling them.
/Yes, I do live in a area that has some amazing craft brewers.


Thanks for enlightening me, I'm going to stay clear if I encounter it.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Is it the world's oldest brewery or just the oldest one they found?


Found.  You don't start with a 20000+ liter brewery.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like a pyramid scheme to me.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Probably where the recipe for Stella came from. Absolute nastiest beer I ever had. Buddy of mine figured out the best way to drink it. Swallow a mouthful, then follow it up with a shot of gin.


You lucky bastard! You've somehow managed to avoid Efes Pilsen, the only beer on Earth with formaldehyde as an ingredient. I'm convinced the Ottomans stole a recipe for embalming fluid from Egypt and decided to market it as the national beer of Turkey after drinking some of the result.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And I bring forth the original god of beer Imhotep
Ozric Tentacles - Imhotep
Youtube 0-qynoDYx60
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Dogfish Head will attempt to recreate it w/in the year, likely.


My money's on Stone, I can see the label already.

"This is the beer of pharaohs and gods.  Dry hopped, cellar aged, you are not worthy."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does it pair well with large amounts of grain.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: b0rg9: Dogfish Head will attempt to recreate it w/in the year, likely.

My money's on Stone, I can see the label already.

"This is the beer of pharaohs and gods.  Dry hopped, cellar aged, you are not worthy."


Oh man I love Stone.

Have you ever had any of the DFH ancient ales?  I've tried the Theobroma, Midas, and Jiahu. They were all "interesting".

https://www.dogfish.com/blog/ancient-​a​les
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beer snobs will have to find something else to claim is the real beer.
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IDK. I liked their beer before the media "uncovered" them. Now I'm really into this ancient Sumerian brewery you probably haven't heard of.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My wife just asked if this could be the ancestral source for Coors.

I had to gently remind her this was unlikely, because Coors isn't beer- It's merely unfiltered sheep urine.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did joo know they had beeah in ancient Egypt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

b0rg9: freakdiablo: b0rg9: Dogfish Head will attempt to recreate it w/in the year, likely.

My money's on Stone, I can see the label already.

"This is the beer of pharaohs and gods.  Dry hopped, cellar aged, you are not worthy."

Oh man I love Stone.

Have you ever had any of the DFH ancient ales?  I've tried the Theobroma, Midas, and Jiahu. They were all "interesting".

https://www.dogfish.com/blog/ancient-a​les


I seem to remember reading an analysis which described ancient beers from what is now the Middle East tending to be thicker than what we're familiar with. More not-quite-stew than not-quite-water. It would have been a lot closer to Pulque than to modern beers.
 
