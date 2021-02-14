 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   NYC comedian Robyn Schall hands out $13K in tips to bar employees struggling to get by in the pandemic after going on social media to ask for donations   (abc7ny.com) divider line
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In Today's Heartwarming Stories From a Dystopian Hellscape.
 
dryknife
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's not funny.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hot white gurl gets 7k and the pizza guy got 3 fiddy.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And by documenting it they have to report it for taxes
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Me reading the headline: "NYC comedian Robyn Schall hands out $13K in tips to bar employees"

What local comedian makes enough dough to hand out that kind of cash?

"...after going on social media to ask for donations"

Oh.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: And by documenting it they have to report it for taxes


And your point is..........?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: And by documenting it they have to report it for taxes


The waitress could make the case it was a gift as the proceeds were from many different people with the intent of aiding her rather than as a payment for services rendered.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ok, yeah, that's nice. It's not nice that people are dependent on private charity to get by, but still, good for her.

But, I can't help but notice she's hugging people and shaking their hands in a farking pandemic.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Ok, yeah, that's nice. It's not nice that people are dependent on private charity to get by, but still, good for her.

But, I can't help but notice she's hugging people and shaking their hands in a farking pandemic.


Came to say this, including the hugging part. "Thank you, thank you. Give you a hug?" Uh, no. There's a pandemic going on, if you haven't noticed.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: And by documenting it they have to report it for taxes



Eightballjacket: The waitress could make the case it was a gift as the proceeds were from many different people with the intent of aiding her rather than as a payment for services rendered.


Agreed.  "Tip" sounds good for the news, but those were gifts.  The fact that they were transferred with a separate check that appeared to be filled out beforehand helps to make that clear.
 
