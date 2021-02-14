 Skip to content
Amazon now offering delivery to your couch
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A delivery truck had apparently suffered a parking-brake failure and rolled backward from a driveway across the street, striking the front door of a residence..."

I'm pretty sure they mean failure to use the parking brake. The driver probably also didn't put the transmission in "Park", but into reverse. In reverse, it can run off, especially since a lot of parking brakes are poorly adjusted. Again, if they actually engaged it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roswell?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kinda gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "Porch Pirates", doesn't it?  Amazon backs right up to your porch & takes it away!

/NOW GET THAT DAMNED THING OFF MY LAWN!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Free front door with every order.
 
Conthan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm a mailman. We got so much damn training on roll-offs and runaways, and it was made clear that if we ever have it happen to you that you might as well just walk home then, you're fired. Does Amazon even train their drivers at all? I see them dropping off packages all the time while I'm working, and their vehicle is running and they have multiple doors open.
 
Nullav
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah, the circle of life! Just give it a week for the house to finish engulfing its prey and it'll be better than new before you know it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "A delivery truck had apparently suffered a parking-brake failure and rolled backward from a driveway across the street, striking the front door of a residence..."

I'm pretty sure they mean failure to use the parking brake. The driver probably also didn't put the transmission in "Park", but into reverse. In reverse, it can run off, especially since a lot of parking brakes are poorly adjusted. Again, if they actually engaged it.


CSB-When I was little, my parents had to send my brother off to boarding school in New Mexico in lieu of him spending a couple of years in Juvie. My dad made a road trip out of it. He just had received a new Company Car, a 1966 Pontiac Bonneville. On the way back, we stopped in a little town west of Fort Worth to eat breakfast at this little diner on the town square. It's about 6 AM and nobody was really awake yet. Dad found a space across the little service road to park. We all get out and start walking toward the diner. Out of the corner of my eye, I see the car starting to roll back towards the diner's front window. Dad saw it too and desperately tried to open the driver's door to get it stopped. Meanwhile, a guy is on the other side of the window, eyes wide at the sight of the back of a car heading toward his table. Luckily, there was a telephone pole between him and the car. It bounced with a thud, leaving a nice U shaped dent in the trunk and back bumper.

Dad bought the fellow his breakfast. He thought it was the least he could do.

/CSB
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wish Amazon would deliver a couch to me.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thetvcritic.orgView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: CSB-When I was little, my parents had to send my brother off to boarding school in New Mexico


New Mexico Military Institute?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I'm pretty sure they mean failure to use the parking brake.


I kind of hope that's true because the poor driver has lost his/her job even if the brake in the Amazon van needed replacing.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "A delivery truck had apparently suffered a parking-brake failure and rolled backward from a driveway across the street, striking the front door of a residence..."

I'm pretty sure they mean failure to use the parking brake. The driver probably also didn't put the transmission in "Park", but into reverse. In reverse, it can run off, especially since a lot of parking brakes are poorly adjusted. Again, if they actually engaged it.


Amazon is all about "Just get the damn packages delivered, here is your van with 250 packages and 200 addresses to deliver them to, you have 4 hours to deliver them because we have another van load waiting for you when you get back, GO!!", which leads to their drivers not even having time to put it in park and set the parking brake.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Another Government Employee: CSB-When I was little, my parents had to send my brother off to boarding school in New Mexico

New Mexico Military Institute?


No. Some Catholic thing run by Jesuits. I think it came complete with corporal punishment.

/ 55 years ago
// I was 8
/// Clark Griswold was my Dad
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Conthan: I'm a mailman. We got so much damn training on roll-offs and runaways, and it was made clear that if we ever have it happen to you that you might as well just walk home then, you're fired. Does Amazon even train their drivers at all? I see them dropping off packages all the time while I'm working, and their vehicle is running and they have multiple doors open.


I assume they're contractors and not employees so Amazon no curr.

I have a very steep driveway and a UPS driver got wedged shortly after I bought the place.  He was a little freaked out because, for them, getting stuck counted the same as having an accident for some stupid reason and he was a bottom-rung part timer.  But we managed to get the truck un-stuck so he didn't get written up.
 
