(Some Peaker)   The Peak District reaches peak news as it reaches peak gate   (questmedianetwork.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aye tis a fine gate
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See that wall? I quarried that stone! I built that wall with these hands! But do they call me 'Angus the wall bulder'? No.!"

"See that gate? I cut down the trees and milled that timber with these hands! But do they call me 'Angus the gate builder?' No!"

"Aye, but you fark one goat..."
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting it installed was quite the controversy, though: Gategate.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No stile. No stile at all.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was watching the series "Walking Through History" w/ Tony Robinson and remarked to the wife how open and simple it was for him to walk from one place to another in England because of open access like this.
 
Danack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For those who don't know....

Quite a few places you might want to go for a walk in the UK have sheep (or sometimes cattle) grazing on that land. Traditionally, stiles are used to allow people to get over walls or fences without letting the animals out.

That causes an obvious accesibility issue for people who are fit enough to go for  walk, but who find climing over a stile difficult.

It's been an objective of Ramblers (a charity that helps promote and maintain people walking in the countryside) to make more walks be accessible: https://www.ramblers.org.​uk/policy/eng​land/rights-of-way/disability-and-coun​tryside-access.aspx

Not all news has to be big or terrible. Announcing that a previously hard to access beauty spot is now more accessible is nice news.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: No stile. No stile at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I spent a week in the Peak District last year. It was absolutely wonderful.

https://www.visitpeakdistrict.com/thi​n​gs-to-do/luds-church-p748971

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Societized insanity
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems it would be better to have placed the hinges on the other side of the gate. Just in case you actually wanted to pass through once opened.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why just replace the ladder stile and leave the wall as is? Gate can be left open and will deteriorate over time.
 
Danack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Societized insanity: Seems it would be better to have placed the hinges on the other side of the gate. Just in case you actually wanted to pass through once opened.


It's to stop the gate from being pushed open by animals. When it opens, it swings to the post in the foreground of the picture. If a sheep tries to go through, it's way more likely to close the gate, than to figure out how to get around it.

bigdog1960 :
> Why just replace the ladder stile and leave the wall as is?

Because the issue is that not all people can climb over a ladder stile easily, or safely.
 
