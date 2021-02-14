 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   A look into the seedy underbelly of yoga   (bbc.com) divider line
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The "seedy underbelly" position is difficult to do, and should only be attempted by advanced practitioners.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's like most yoga practitioners like to assimilate another culture sacred rituals and whitewash it for the masses
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The weirdest aspect to me is how yoga somehow became an exhibitionist group practice for people trying to hook up. You people can do this stuff for free once at home alone once you know all the postures right?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seedy underbelly sounds like something yoga pants cause...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yoga ain't got nothin' on CrossFit.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The "alternative medicine" and obsession with "traditional cures" was the Left's big rejection of societal norms in the mid/late-20th century. It's when you saw all of these young people who rejected Western religion and community and seek enlightenment through eastern traditions. This was happening while the Right was rejecting the modern church and doubling down on the fundamentalism with the whole Charismatic movement.

At the end of the day, both extremes ended up in a similar place - "Modern society bad! Tradition good! Don't trust elites!" And now you're just as likely to find anti-vaxxer conspiracists popping up at your local yoga studio as you are at the local gun club.

Namaste, Coronavirus.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been practicing hot asphalt yoga since July. Good thing it's cold now, my blisters are starting to heal.
 
