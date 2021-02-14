 Skip to content
Oh look, another "expert" claims the American military has been testing wreckage from crashed UFO's
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
UFOs & The Pentagon is a wonderful love story.
 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: UFOs & The Pentagon is a wonderful love story.


Better love story than Twilight
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I mean, strictly speaking, of course the military tests wreckage from UFOs.

But this doesn't mean or even suggest that aliens are involved.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFO: An object, which was observed to be flying, but as yet has been identified.

Where in that definition do you see "alien spacecraft," subby? So, don't worry about it. The UFO debris is most likely Chinese or Russian aircraft (unmanned gliders, drones, hot air balloons, weather balloons, etc) that landed on American soil.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: UFO: An object, which was observed to be flying, but as yet hasn't been identified.

Where in that definition do you see "alien spacecraft," subby? So, don't worry about it. The UFO debris is most likely Chinese or Russian aircraft (unmanned gliders, drones, hot air balloons, weather balloons, etc) that landed on American soil.


FTFM
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
results that includes reports on a mysterious "memory" metal called Nitinol, which remembers its original shape when folded.

Nitinol is not mysterious. It is nickel titanium.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm as "I want to believe" as the next guy, and the universe is simply too big for us to be the only intelligent life out there. But c'mon. We're on the ass end of the galaxy, our signals only reach maybe 100 light years out. The only way anyone would know we're here is to find us by accident, and that would be like throwing a dart from NYC and hitting a bullseye on the moon.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: that would be like throwing a dart from NYC and hitting a bullseye on the moon.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'm as "I want to believe" as the next guy, and the universe is simply too big for us to be the only intelligent life out there. But c'mon. We're on the ass end of the galaxy, our signals only reach maybe 100 light years out. The only way anyone would know we're here is to find us by accident, and that would be like throwing a dart from NYC and hitting a bullseye on the moon.


You're basing this entirely on our technology.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
whatd the US ever do to you, British Tabloid?

/pwn+
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'm as "I want to believe" as the next guy, and the universe is simply too big for us to be the only intelligent life out there. But c'mon. We're on the ass end of the galaxy, our signals only reach maybe 100 light years out. The only way anyone would know we're here is to find us by accident, and that would be like throwing a dart from NYC and hitting a bullseye on the moon.


And, if you get caught between the moon and New York City, the best that you can do is fall in love.
(I know it's crazy, but it's true.)
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

They even included photos.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Herr Morgenstern: I'm as "I want to believe" as the next guy, and the universe is simply too big for us to be the only intelligent life out there. But c'mon. We're on the ass end of the galaxy, our signals only reach maybe 100 light years out. The only way anyone would know we're here is to find us by accident, and that would be like throwing a dart from NYC and hitting a bullseye on the moon.

You're basing this entirely on our technology.


You can imagine magical alien tech, but unless it includes time travel odds are we aren't existing at the same time in a 15 bn year old universe.

People focus on distance problems without really thinking about the vaaaaaast time spans.

So magic alien tech is great, unless the aliens using it are extinct
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
bro can u even physics
 
