CSB Sunday Morning: Your most memorable Valentine's Day
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't have any good ones.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 I asked a beautiful girl to marry me, and she said yes.

We broke up six months later.

Bonus fact: We're still friends almost 20 years later!

/I want that f*cking ring back
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got dumped over the phone on Valentine's Day...and got shiatloads of "oh, you poor bastard" free drinks and lunches out of it. Soon enough I was introduced to the woman I would marry and it'll be 20 years in July. That's some Rodman-level rebounding right there.

My poor ex, she's felt terribly guilty about it ever since, no matter how many times I assure her it has all worked out wonderfully and that our long-distance relationship was almost certainly not sustainable, whatever I may have thought at the time. We're on excellent terms, and every few years I get a free lunch out of her too.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was that glorious 3-way with Aunt Jemima and Mrs. Buttersworth.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bought a platter of Russell Stover chocolates and ate them all by myself while sitting on the toilet listening to ZZ Top
/this did not actually happen
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You think you are friends.

Bill Burr, greedy hewres, etc.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That year I forgot Valentine's Day.

Believe me, that's a memorable experience.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am happy and extremely fortunate to be with the woman I love, but I'm not gonna lie, nothing we've ever done for V-day is as memorable as the time when I was, I dunno, 6 or 7 and my mom got my brothers and I boxes of Smarties each and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ice cream cake.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: I am happy and extremely fortunate to be with the woman I love, but I'm not gonna lie, nothing we've ever done for V-day is as memorable as the time when I was, I dunno, 6 or 7 and my mom got my brothers and I boxes of Smarties each and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ice cream cake.


She also made us construction paper headbands with heart antennae. And I may be wrong on this last part, because it really doesn't seem like something she'd allow, but I think we ate that ice cream cake for breakfast.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Said, "stop at the store I want to buy something" to a 17 year old girl who was driving, with a 26 year old girl next to her, on Feb 14th. Went in the store, bought 3 $1 roses, one for my mom and one for each of them. I didn't mean anything by it, other than it was a small present in observation of the holiday. The older girl started to cry, and the younger girl asked why. The older girl said, "No one ever gave me a flower!"

I regret the attention it brought. That was the last time I did something for Valentines day, it was 1991.
 
NoGods
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This one is going well. We've been married for 30 years. The kids are grown and have moved out. We're having coffee in bed. She has not found her surprise yet.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
February 14th, 2010: after a nice dinner of Thai duck (which was dry. Seriously, how the f*ck do you dry out a duck?) in Cape Girardeau, MO I asked my now wife to marry me.

Interesting side note, she was hospitalized the next day with numbness in half her body and diagnosed with MS. The running joke was "what, I ask you to marry me and you have a stroke?"

/I have an incredibly special lady I does.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Csb:

So my buddy and I decide to double date, I bring my gf, he has a new date.

We go to a fancy Chinese restaurant downtown and start with drinks.

My friend looks visibly uncomfortable and excuses himself to use the bathroom, when he comes back to the table he's nervous as all hell until a Chinese fella comes over at us hollering to get the hell out. Totally silenced the whole room as we confusedly shuffle out of there, my friend leading the way like the building was on fire.

Once outside he tells us, he "didn't make it" and doesn't really want to expand on the topic at all.

He later calls me once the girl is gone and explains that he had explosive diarrhea and had a really hard time with his belt so he barely had his pants down before painting the whole toilet with feces.

It was a unisex single bathroom so there were people waiting to use it while he shuffled out of there, apparently he could hear the groans of disgust from the lady that was next in the can.

We didn't have to pay for our drinks, though!

Happy Valentines Day, farkers!

/CSB
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Come for Valentine's Day, stay for the poop story. I love this place.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So 16 years ago, VD was about 7 weeks after the birth of our second child.  For those of you that have had kids, you know the playground is off limits for 6-8 weeks post birth.   So wife has her follow up appointment that morning, woohoo! Cleared for action!

I stop at the grocery store on the way home to pick up a few things.  Box of chocolates, some flowers, bottle of wine, etc.  Need some condoms and lube (BC pills take a cycle to kick in and I don't want "irish twins"), grab those.  Realize I need some duct tape, fortunately Publix has a minor "fixit" section, so I grabbed some Gorillla brand tape.

Hit the register, and the young lady starts ringing me up.  I'm sitting here looking at the flowers, the chocolates, the wine, condoms and lube and finally the duct tape go by on the belt, and as usual the young lady asks "Did you find everything OK?"

I must've had the perfect amount of caffeine in my system or something, without missing a beat I said "Yeah, almost, it seems the pharmacy is out of ether".  She looked at me weird, the bag boy snickered, the guy in line behind me giggled, it was perfect.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It wasn't Valentine's Day, but I was nuts for and romancing a girl at about 20. I was always buying her some sort of roses, which the women at work found amusing as I was known for frequent non-committal dating of student nurses, volunteers and such (which this girl had been). I bought her a rose at a nearby gas station one day, mentioned it to the girls: "Jim, those are are nasty panties folded to look like a rose!" (It worked out; they looked good on her.)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This is a late parrot: It was that glorious 3-way with Aunt Jemima and Mrs. Buttersworth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Greeting Card Days haven't actually had much part in my life.
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, the most memorable was when I was single. 2004- i just got a puppy the year before and it snowed on Valentines Day. I was living in an apartment with my young dog and took her out into the snow and she was so psyched. We both were! This was in Texas. She was running around pulling snow off the cars in the parking lot and being such a funny doofus. It was a great day.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My mother died on Valentine's Day 5 years ago. Not so cool story, right? It gets worse.

So there had been a snowstorm a week prior, and my stepfather had not cleared the back walkway or steps to the house, which left them unusable by the funeral director and his assistant, who was also his wife. That left the front door, which was down a small flight of steps, with a 90-degree turn to continue into the downstairs. They couldn't handle my mother's body and decided, incomprehensibly, in front of her son and daughter, that the best way to remove her from the house was to thump-thump her body down the steps.

Rather than murder them with my bare hands in incandescent rage, I carried my own mother out of her house, the house I grew up in, down to the hearse.

I have done many difficult things in my life. That was among the most difficult. I was sick with sadness and shaking with rage, and when I came back in I cried inconsolably for the next half-hour. Of me and my two sisters I am by far the most emotional, and it definitely showed the rest of that week.

So, there's your buzzkill not-so cool story, bruh. But it is what it is.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Soon after starting to date the future MrsRT Valentine's Day came up in the conversation.  She was emphatic about her hatred of any and all 'holidays' (today, Sweetest's Day, Grandmother's Day, etc) that are designed/came about primarily as a way to get you to dig into your wallet.

One big checkmark on the list of my growing realization that she was a keeper.
 
