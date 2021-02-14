 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Suburban Atlanta school district will now allow students to stay home if they get better grades in a home-learning environment. Everybody else, get on the bus   (ajc.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, High school, Education, Academic term, Virtual learning environment, District spokeswoman Nan Kiel, Cobb County, new school year, work session Thursday  
•       •       •

56 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2021 at 7:50 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From what I've seen of remote learning, everybody gets an A and you can turn assignments in two weeks late.  Making our kids mentally soft to go along with their physical softness.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: From what I've seen of remote learning, everybody gets an A and you can turn assignments in two weeks late.  Making our kids mentally soft to go along with their physical softness.


Not true for the schools here. My daughter is in 6th grade and learning from home has taught her how to study and learn independently. Both of my kids are doing very well and the instruction is the same for those kids that are learning in person.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Might give the kids an actual incentive to keep their grades up.
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, the world needs ditch-diggers too.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's one way to bring up test scores: kill off the stupid kids.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.