Couple buys 1908 house slated for demolition for $1; moves it three blocks and does incredible restoration. Bonus: single-shot drone flythrough
    posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2021 at 5:05 AM  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Doesn't moving a house cost more than building one?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's some awesome drone work right there. Wow.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Doesn't moving a house cost more than building one?


They link to an article which claims the cost for the move was about $70k -- I assume that's CAD, so only around $55k USD. After the foundation, permits, and renovation, apparently it was about the same cost as new construction, but with a whole lot more character. Very cool.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the plot of land?
Neither article nor article linked within it mention that.

They just say that the house was slated for demolition.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: What happened to the plot of land?
Neither article nor article linked within it mention that.

They just say that the house was slated for demolition.


In Vancouver? Probably redeveloped into a condo tower with commercial space on the bottom floor.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: Cafe Threads: Doesn't moving a house cost more than building one?

They link to an article which claims the cost for the move was about $70k -- I assume that's CAD, so only around $55k USD. After the foundation, permits, and renovation, apparently it was about the same cost as new construction, but with a whole lot more character. Very cool.


I redid a huge stone-construction house from 1925 from the studs out . The cost of replacing actual period trim and construction would have been considerably more... the stone alone in this house would be worth 3x the selling price. Even the beams on this house are furniture-grade hardwood.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever sell my house I'm going to have a drone tour done for potential buyers.  Guess I'll have to put the anal lube away first.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: What happened to the plot of land?
Neither article nor article linked within it mention that.

They just say that the house was slated for demolition.


A "duplex" (whatever that is) was to be built on the site.
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

orbister: Resident Muslim: What happened to the plot of land?
Neither article nor article linked within it mention that.

They just say that the house was slated for demolition.

A "duplex" (whatever that is) was to be built on the site.


That's super interesting that someone might not know what a duplex is. A duplex is a free-standing house that is divided into two homes, typically with a wall in the middle that both homes share. Two front entrances, sometimes even two driveways and garages, and they'll share the yard or garden spaces. The residents typically therefore have something like a very large 2 or 3 bedroom apartment on a suburban footprint.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

starsrift: orbister: Resident Muslim: What happened to the plot of land?
Neither article nor article linked within it mention that.

They just say that the house was slated for demolition.

A "duplex" (whatever that is) was to be built on the site.

That's super interesting that someone might not know what a duplex is. A duplex is a free-standing house that is divided into two homes, typically with a wall in the middle that both homes share. Two front entrances, sometimes even two driveways and garages, and they'll share the yard or garden spaces. The residents typically therefore have something like a very large 2 or 3 bedroom apartment on a suburban footprint.


yeah, they're super common and seem to be a great way to make better money off a single lot.
 
