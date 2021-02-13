 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Justice served? Philadelphia man who was sentenced to jail as a juvenile when he was 15 for his role in a series of robberies just got released - at 83 years old   (al.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Eastern State Penitentiary, Prison, Defender Association of Philadelphia, reentry coordinator, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, former juvenile lifer, Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Philadelphia  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2021 at 6:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Black man? [click]

FARKING OF COURSE.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If he were white, the dude could have incited a riot at the Capitol that killed several people, and gotten away with it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"oh crap, we're gonna have to pay for end of life health care for this guy"

"Guess, what it's your lucky day, here's a bag of rice and some warm mittens and just Fark the FARK off...bye bye"
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If he doesn't want to risk shiatting on the judge's grave, I'll volunteer
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hardhead could have been out 45 years ago but wouldn't apply for commutation.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: Hardhead could have been out 45 years ago but wouldn't apply for commutation.


Then his guilt would still have been assumed.

Username checks out.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If that guy has any sense....He'll toss a brick through a window and go back so he can get health care, food. Because there's no farken way he's prepared or able to live a life 'outside' after 70 years on the 'inside' unless he has some very tight family with bucks and a spare room.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Another Government Employee: Hardhead could have been out 45 years ago but wouldn't apply for commutation.

Then his guilt would still have been assumed.

Username checks out.


From the article: Ligon, now 83, received his life term for taking part in a spree of robbery and assaults in which two people died. Ligon admits participating in the crime with a group of drunk teens but denies killing anyone.

He admitted he was involved in the robberies and assaults but not the murders. So he was guilty, but maybe not for murder. It's not a hill I would personally (almost) die on, but I guess good for him that he's finally getting out.

Prison reform should be a major part of the justice agenda going forward.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Dedmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

optikeye: If that guy has any sense....He'll toss a brick through a window and go back so he can get health care, food. Because there's no farken way he's prepared or able to live a life 'outside' after 70 years on the 'inside' unless he has some very tight family with bucks and a spare room.


A black man who's life stopped during the time where he couldn't drink from water fountains and transported to today as an octogenarian should be pretty smooth.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

optikeye: If that guy has any sense....He'll toss a brick through a window and go back so he can get health care, food. Because there's no farken way he's prepared or able to live a life 'outside' after 70 years on the 'inside' unless he has some very tight family with bucks and a spare room.


I know a couple of republican senators that deserve a brick to the face. If he wants to volunteer for that.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Capitalists are always going on about how we need constant forever growth yet are willing to blithely throw away so many people that could have contributed to society and that growth. Gee I wonder...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.