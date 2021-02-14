 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   7.1 Earthquake at Fukushima triggers radioactive leak (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a patrol found that about 160 ml of pool water for storing spent nuclear fuel at Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 in preparation for decommissioning in Fukushima Prefecture had leaked into a ditch next to the pool.

That's 5.4 fl oz in Freedom units. One glass of wine.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Repeat
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Repeat


Well, it does say follow up. But if this is a repeat, it's probably just a mutation side effect.

And although the article says no one was injured, aren't we all going to be?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure that it was easy to detect. At this point, all of the water is pretty low level waste and very diluted.

If anything, this is just one more reason to flush all the water so stuff like this does not continue to pose a threat.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Repeat

Well, it does say follow up. But if this is a repeat, it's probably just a mutation side effect.

And although the article says no one was injured, aren't we all going to be?

I think MMM meant repeat from 2011.
 
