(The Atlantic)   Holy Mackerel - Time to go to war with Iceland over fishing right. Nobody messes with The Faroe Islands and gets away with it   (theatlantic.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Incoming fish puns in 5..4..3..2..1..
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Incoming fish puns in 5..4..3..2..1..


May Cod have mercy on us all.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fish Head Song
Youtube JKDtUzRIG6I
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Incoming fish puns in 5..4..3..2..1..


A good old-fashioned fishfight would settle this.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tell ol' people,
Let my Faroes go.
 
0z79
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did subby mean "rights"? Because "right" doesn't make much sense in your headline.

Don't worry, you're still superior to anyone without a 401k; but even the most perfect people (like you, Subby?) occasionally makes mistakes.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh for god's hake. A fish pun thread...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Incoming fish puns in 5..4..3..2..1..


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Could you keep it down?  You're gonna wake up Luca Brasi!"
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: <fishheads video>


FWIW, 'fishheads' is a song by Barnes & Barnes -- One of which is Bill Mumy, who also played Will Robinson in the original Lost in Space and Lennier the Minbari in Babylon 5.
 
wantingout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
as oceans are fished to extinction, these kinds of headlines will become more and more frequent.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Iceland isn't big enough to have more than one fishing right.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't mind me. Just seeing what's going on here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Iceland isn't big enough to have more than one fishing right.


The sole right?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: kdawg7736: Incoming fish puns in 5..4..3..2..1..

May Cod have mercy on us all.


gooberzilla.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


"MMM!  Red Snappa!  Very tasty."
 
