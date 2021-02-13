 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   In a shocking turn of events, a hired hitman turned out to be an undercover cop. M Night Shyamalan rumored to be negotiating for the movie rights   (foxla.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, Police, Criminal law, Want, home of Bahar Danesh, Angeles National Forest, KTTV  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2021 at 12:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I see cop people"
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You should always ask prospective hitmen if they're cops. Under the law, they're required to tell you.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In today's times...reading this headline I thought it meant that an undercover cop was taking hit jobs as a side hustle.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People, it's NEVER a hit man!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: You should always ask prospective hitmen if they're cops. Under the law, they're required to tell you.


You should also ask cops if they are hitmen. They can't lie if directly asked.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I tried to hire a hitman over the internet once, but he turned out to be a 14 year old girl.
 
JRoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What if you try to hire a hitman but you REALLY want an undercover cop so you tell him YOUR the hitman and, uh...then...Uh...Well, that's all I've got.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"...there were audio and video recordings..."

Wouldn't ya think using your phone would be a bad idea? Real men of genius, here.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.