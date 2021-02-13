 Skip to content
On tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) Mr. Conklin plans a holiday trip to get away from Miss Brooks, George & Rudolph attend their college homecoming football game without Liz and Iris and Clark is searching for the mysterious Dr Roebling
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - July 4th Trip to Eagle Springs - 7/3/49 - To get away from Miss Brooks and lower his blood pressure, Mr. Conklin plans a vacation trip over the holiday.

My Favorite Husband - College Homecoming - 12/2/49 - George and Rudolph are attending their college homecoming football game, but Liz and Iris can't come this year. Featuring Frank Nelson as a college football announcer.

Superman - Dr Roebling and the Voice Machine - Parts 3 - 7  -   8/1 - 8/11/41.  We continue the 15 parter about a remarkable voice machine that was developed by an inventor whose nephew wants to steal it.
 
