(Washington Post)   Carbon Monoxide 53%, Dust particles 35%, Rat feces 9%, Bum farts 3%   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
28
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bum farts?  Wait, there are other body parts that fart?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought they were going about cigarettes at first.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I thought they were going about cigarettes at first.


I meant talking. Damn autocorrect on phone.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I thought they were going about cigarettes at first.

I meant talking. Damn autocorrect on phone.

I meant talking. Damn autocorrect on phone.


What are you going on about?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising in the least. Have you ever smelled public transit?

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bum farts?  Wait, there are other body parts that fart?


Fanny farts
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I remember my first year in off-campus housing
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Not surprising in the least. Have you ever smelled public transit?

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.


This.

I support other people using public transit, but no farking way I'm using it when I have other alternatives that work better.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah this is not a surprise to anyone who has breathed the air down there. You get used to it, but it probably takes a toll on anyone who spends too much time in the underground stations.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bum farts?  Wait, there are other body parts that fart?


What a queef
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You forgot BO and the smell of exhaled alcohol from that group of middle aged bros who spent hours pregaming their trip to the afternoon ball game.


/actually don't have complaints about how the T smells in Boston except for rowdy drunk fans on the way to games or the occasional under-deodoranted person holding the overhead bar.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Make mine a double.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Not surprising in the least. Have you ever smelled public transit?

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.


Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.


Lmao
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yeah, I remember my first year in off-campus housing


When people compare the cost of college 20 years ago today, i think back to what my housing was like, and then when my nephew was visiting my school trying to choose, and seeing the same housing today.

I am pretty sure when i was there, if someone dropped a dime, it would have been condemned, let alone today. Nobody wanted to drop a dime though because they didn't want to get their stash, booze, etc busted.

The housing today is better than most business hotels i stay at. THEY HAD THE SAME GOD DAMN PANCAKE MACHINE in their common area that holiday inn has.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.


Man, if you think the CRH or the Shinkansen is similar at all with the MTA or the T, I'll eat my own hat.

Hell, even Amtrak keeps the bums from sleeping on the train cars for days on in end or pissing in the corner.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Man, if you think the CRH or the Shinkansen is similar at all with the MTA or the T, I'll eat my own hat.


Well because its not. One is inner city transit, the other is commuter rail, or whatever train people call the next level up.

MAYBE you can compare some of those systems to the LIRR or Metro North, which honestly are pretty nice, just not as fast because of a host of reasons china doesn't have to deal with.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
also i refuse to acknowledge most of the T as a subway. Its at best a big bus on kind of rails.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.


I can certainly see how you might be confused ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Vs.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


I can totally see now how you were confused.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Notabunny: Yeah, I remember my first year in off-campus housing

When people compare the cost of college 20 years ago today, i think back to what my housing was like, and then when my nephew was visiting my school trying to choose, and seeing the same housing today.

I am pretty sure when i was there, if someone dropped a dime, it would have been condemned, let alone today. Nobody wanted to drop a dime though because they didn't want to get their stash, booze, etc busted.

The housing today is better than most business hotels i stay at. THEY HAD THE SAME GOD DAMN PANCAKE MACHINE in their common area that holiday inn has.


I do believe tuition could be held down if dorms resembled the 1960s structure without proper air conditioning I was in. Heck, at my alma mater they made it an honor to live on the Lawn in a room with a fireplace for heat and you had to walk around an alley to get to a bathroom/shower
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: LineNoise: Wanderlusting: Not surprising in the least. Have you ever smelled public transit?

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.

I can certainly see how you might be confused ...

[Fark user image 425x318]

Vs.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

I can totally see now how you were confused.


one is clearly a business class on a long distance train, and the other looks like....I'm guessing an R142? I'm not a train guy and the picture doesn't show the stops so its hard to day.

Regardless, china doesn't have that problem because they would have just shot the person who did it.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Not surprising in the least. Have you ever smelled public transit?

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.


In other words, you get what you pay for.

Imagine what the third class cabins of the Titanic smelled like.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fano: LineNoise: Notabunny: Yeah, I remember my first year in off-campus housing

When people compare the cost of college 20 years ago today, i think back to what my housing was like, and then when my nephew was visiting my school trying to choose, and seeing the same housing today.

I am pretty sure when i was there, if someone dropped a dime, it would have been condemned, let alone today. Nobody wanted to drop a dime though because they didn't want to get their stash, booze, etc busted.

The housing today is better than most business hotels i stay at. THEY HAD THE SAME GOD DAMN PANCAKE MACHINE in their common area that holiday inn has.

I do believe tuition could be held down if dorms resembled the 1960s structure without proper air conditioning I was in. Heck, at my alma mater they made it an honor to live on the Lawn in a room with a fireplace for heat and you had to walk around an alley to get to a bathroom/shower


Oh see, we were lucky. We had a private bathroom. I mean, granted, private in the sense that 3 people in our Suite shared it, with the 3 people in the suite across the hall.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wanderlusting: LineNoise: Wanderlusting: Not surprising in the least. Have you ever smelled public transit?

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.

I can certainly see how you might be confused ...

[Fark user image 425x318]

Vs.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

I can totally see now how you were confused.

one is clearly a business class on a long distance train, and the other looks like....I'm guessing an R142? I'm not a train guy and the picture doesn't show the stops so its hard to day.

Regardless, china doesn't have that problem because they would have just shot the person who did it.


My point is that my comment above was in relation to this article about subway and public transit within cities.

The discussion I was having in the other thread was about intercity high speed rail lines.

An apples to apples comparison would have Amtrak business class on par with CRH first class and Amtrak coach on par with second class on CRH. There is no Amtrak I know of with lay flat seating nor many of the amenities that CRH offer their premium seating clientele.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: LineNoise: Wanderlusting: LineNoise: Wanderlusting: Not surprising in the least. Have you ever smelled public transit?

No thanks. I'll take my own comfortable car with heated seats, a personal HVAC system, sunlight, and a B&O entertainment system any day.

Dude like 4 threads down you were singing the praises of the god damn chinese train system and their ability to build shiat.

I can certainly see how you might be confused ...

[Fark user image 425x318]

Vs.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

I can totally see now how you were confused.

one is clearly a business class on a long distance train, and the other looks like....I'm guessing an R142? I'm not a train guy and the picture doesn't show the stops so its hard to day.

Regardless, china doesn't have that problem because they would have just shot the person who did it.

My point is that my comment above was in relation to this article about subway and public transit within cities.

The discussion I was having in the other thread was about intercity high speed rail lines.

An apples to apples comparison would have Amtrak business class on par with CRH first class and Amtrak coach on par with second class on CRH. There is no Amtrak I know of with lay flat seating nor many of the amenities that CRH offer their premium seating clientele.


Because nobody in their right farking mind is taking an amtrak long enough to need a lay flat seat.

I actually do take a 6 hour amtrak ride once or twice a year. If i really want to i can get an actual room to myself on it for a price not much more than business class.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

An apples to apples comparison would have Amtrak business class on par with CRH first class and Amtrak coach on par with second class on CRH. There is no Amtrak I know of with lay flat seating nor many of the amenities that CRH offer their premium seating clientele.


Also, why the fark are you showing a NYC subway car then and comparing it to something that even has classes of seating?
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The way to prevent bum farts?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
