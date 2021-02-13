 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Bad: you are being sued by a former employee. Worse: You lose the lawsuit. Fark: you find out all about this the day the court seizes your bank account to pay for the damages   (soranews24.com) divider line
932 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2021 at 11:41 PM



New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"If you're on the receiving end of someone shouting "You've been served!" it means you just lost a big dance battle, been sued, or if you're having a really terrible day, both.  We'll save dance-offs for another discussion and say there are probably few things worse than being legally served court papers. ...<article continues>"


That's certainly...one way to start a news story about a lawsuit.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The court inquired about this to the man, who responded that he was sure the woman lived there because the lights were on at night and the water meter was working. He also insisted that the woman's address listed on her certificate of residence was outdated and the restaurant she ran was no longer in business, so the only place to serve her with papers would be that one address.

So the court took the word of the Plaintiff and didn't bother to actually attempt to find the defendant? Cmon Japan.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Garnishing Orders Before Judgment.

Morally ugly, only applies to poor people, this is why you keep some cash somewhere. fark the judges.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So the plantiff lied about numerous aspects of the suit to get paid. If this were the U.S., I count about half a dozen potential felonies in that article.

/IANAL
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's called "sewer service." It is not new.
 
barc0001
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And before anyone gets their pitchforks out, it seems that at least in this case the courts were quick to understand that the plaintiff was committing bold fraud and the victim was able to ream the guy out legally to the tune of 3x what he tried to steal from her.  No word on criminal action yet but as the article hints - courts in Japan probably don't look fondly on being used as a tool of fraud.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

barc0001: And before anyone gets their pitchforks out, it seems that at least in this case the courts were quick to understand that the plaintiff was committing bold fraud and the victim was able to ream the guy out legally to the tune of 3x what he tried to steal from her.  No word on criminal action yet but as the article hints - courts in Japan probably don't look fondly on being used as a tool of fraud.


Came here to mention exactly this.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB: I'm dealing with a similar situation here in the USA. I was in the hospital a few years back for an overnight stay and got "balance billed" by some out of network provider for thousands of dollars. I got the explanation of benefits from my insurance company, but they wouldn't let me challenge anything until I'm actually billed by the hospital (important to note, per their rules, if something is an emergency, it should be charged as in network.) I waited...and waited...and waited...and the bill never came. I ended up moving a year or so later out of the country and life went on. This was 2015 - in late 2020, I get contacted by a collection agency for bills related to the hospital stay. Seems some overzealous staffer wrote the wrong zip code when entering the bill so it was sent to some army overseas address instead of New Jersey, while dozens of other bills related to the treatment were all sent correctly and paid by yours truly immediately. It's five years after the treatment, so insurance company won't touch it any more because they have a 'policy' of only reviewing claims within 180 days.

TLDR: Because the hospital farked up and sent bills to the wrong address, I have to pay more money than I should because of kafka-esque insurance rules about claims being submitted within a certain time period. Apparently, if any medical provider wants to fark you over, they can just mail your bills to the wrong address and never let you challenge your claim with your insurance company.

/For the record, it's outside the statute of limitations, so there's no legal obligation for me to pay now. I'm just about pissed off enough that I may just take the hit on my credit score as a matter of principle...
 
