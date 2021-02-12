 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Put in a bid for your own sewer flusher truck   (ky3.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Already bought a cop car
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of those old diesels are still going strong
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were a meth head, I'd totally drive around in an old cop car. As it is, not so much.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would pay a shiatload.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Buy up the nuclear power plant and piss off those hicks in Shelbyville.
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fix the cigarette lighter.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everyone that has already bid on this stuff is now super pissed that everyone knows about this now and will drive the prices up.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll be right there....but only if the Cop Car can do the same thing.......!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz.....Arrest em all for Illegal Pumpin......!!!!
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Easy way to deal with tailgating.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Already bought a cop car


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back flush Mar-A-Lago?
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why tf is a Missouri news station called KY3? I live about 30 mins away from Springfield, KY and got excited about the 3d printers they have for sale but noooo. It's in Misery. Anyone know what KY3 is supposed to stand for?
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The drone is already up to 300 bucks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who would want that?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JaqenHGhar: Why tf is a Missouri news station called KY3? I live about 30 mins away from Springfield, KY and got excited about the 3d printers they have for sale but noooo. It's in Misery. Anyone know what KY3 is supposed to stand for?


KYYY?
 
phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We had a septic tank trunk in the small town i grew up in.  The painting on the side of the truck said:

"the wizard of ooze & the poo poo wagon"

Thats all.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
a honey wagon would be awesome for a neighbourhood water fight

/after a good scrubbing and disinfecting
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JaqenHGhar: Why tf is a Missouri news station called KY3? I live about 30 mins away from Springfield, KY and got excited about the 3d printers they have for sale but noooo. It's in Misery. Anyone know what KY3 is supposed to stand for?


It used to be that only stations west of the Mississippi had call signs that started with K.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shift_Left_Political: JaqenHGhar: Why tf is a Missouri news station called KY3? I live about 30 mins away from Springfield, KY and got excited about the 3d printers they have for sale but noooo. It's in Misery. Anyone know what KY3 is supposed to stand for?

It used to be that only stations west of the Mississippi had call signs that started with K.


Do you know what forms part of the eastern border of missouri?
 
