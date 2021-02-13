 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Right before your very naive eyes, billions in Covid pandemic aid has been swindled by con artists and crime syndicates   (nbcnews.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
STOP GIVING TAX MONEY TO CHURCHES!!!!11!!!

/how hard is this concept to understand?
//anyway, the lord will provide
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was a depressing read.

Government haters will have a field day with this.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, duh.  These people ran the program, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


They literally stole PPE the states bought, gave it to private companies who then resold it.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Exposing the program to scammers was the tradeoff lawmakers were willing to make. They didn't want to be the ones on the hot seat if some verification snafu held up somebody's money, so they "streamlined" the process.

The name of the phenomenon is "pay and chase." Pay first, chase the misspent money later. It is exactly as stupid as that sounds, but it continues because it enables elected officials to play the hero who's making it rain.

It's also the way Medicare has worked for most of the past 50+ years. Defense too.

Chance you will see any party's 2022 or 2024 candidates do a damn thing about this: zero.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So....Republicans?

Where do I collect my food stamp prize?

Oh, wait...
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Best Fraud Ever!

Bigly!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All because they couldn't just divy it up among the masses.
 
