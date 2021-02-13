 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) NewsFlash Donald Trump acquitted in second impeachment, which turns out to be even more bipartisan than the first impeachment. At this rate, Trump will be convicted by his third term in office   (cnn.com) divider line
355
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

2135 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Feb 2021 at 4:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

355 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's something, at least.  It was still a shiat move to cave on witnesses just so they can rush to other business recess.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, this complete and utter sham of a show trial just cleared Trump. How nice for him.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump will be acquitted and the vote will not be a nail biting affair either. Also, don't expect these "on the fence" republicans to actually follow through, they are likely just jockeying for a better bribe to buy their votes.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Well, this complete and utter sham of a show trial just cleared Trump. How nice for him.


Since the only consequence of a failed insurrection is a forgone acquittal, why would any president not attempt it going forward?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 599x749]

It's something, at least.  It was still a shiat move to cave on witnesses just so they can rush to other business recess.


Can we stop complaining about witnesses.
Everyone in that room voting was a witness.

All that complaining about witnesses does is play into the narrative that it was the Democrats fault that the GOP wouldn't convict.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
this is the headline, just needs a better link
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
what the hell happened? where are the witnesses?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: this is the headline, just needs a better link


This one probably works better:
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-new​s​/trump-impeachment-trial-02-13-2021/h_​189c59ab5cbaae4dd499cb26270dbe62
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Well, this complete and utter sham of a show trial just cleared Trump. How nice for him.



Well, Trump was "cleared" like O.J. was.
 
gregario
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another nail in the coffin of Democracy
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wish I had a Republican Senator so I could ride their ass every day until they were out of office.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So it's legal to commit violent insurrection?

Neato!

People are very angry at Ron DeSantis.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yet they'll all unanimously vote to give the congressional gold medal to the police officer who protected them during the insurrection they decided Trump was not guilty of inciting.
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not surprising, but extremely disappointing.

Here's hoping to some criminal charges heard by an actual impartial jury that isn't full of coconspiritors.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least filthy Republicans are on the record supporting him. Can't shake that off.
 
jst3p
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope Trump forms his own party and rips the GoP apart.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Time to start ramming stuff down throats.

Screw the power sharing deal.

Get on board Manchin.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is how the country dies, not with a bang but a wet fart named Trump.

womp womp
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wooooo! American democracy has completely failed! Woooooo!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was said that Trump could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and people would still vote for him.

43 Republican Senators are waiting for a chance to vote on that and let him skate.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So I guess the Magat Mob is free to go kill Pence now, right?
 
palelizard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: what the hell happened? where are the witnesses?


Dems changed their mind. Sounds like the Reps were planning on spamming the queue, and Dems said "fark it, let's move on, whose mind are we going to change anyway?"
 
Inaditch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fark this country.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: what the hell happened? where are the witnesses?


Dems crumbled as usual in exchange for something that was completely meaningless
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok.  Now do the fraud and money laundering.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I wish I had a Republican Senator so I could ride their ass every day until they were out of office.


You can still pick one you don't like and pretend you live in their state.

I do that with Lindsay Graham and John Cornyn.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fix was in before the trial even started
 
discordium
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No shiat. Traitors gonna trait.
 
LessO2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Would love to see the gutless who acquitted get into the same room with the five families of the dead and explain themselves.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
surprised they got 7
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does this mean that he gets his Twitter account unlocked and huis "Twitter thing" back?  It's up on top of the refrigerator.  Probably needs a cable charge too.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was anyone really expecting differently? If so, can I have some of whatever you were smoking?

media3.giphy.comView Full Size


It was, still is, and always will be to the SDNY, NYS AG, Georgia AG, and Florida AG to do anything whatsoever to this trashy, orange buffoon. All that was done today is make the Democrats look impotent on the international stage and make Republicans look like the sycophants everyone knew they were.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
F*cking sigh.
 
gregario
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I look forward to his death.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Remember, when the Senate fails to convict Trump, the violence will happen again. Republicans politicians will have learned that there are ZERO consequences for their actions.
When the next republican is elected to the Office of the President, it wont be another Coward like Trump.
It will be an actual Bully Strongman Fascist. Trump was an accidental dry run to see if American's would fall in love with a Fascist, and over 70+ Million did.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Yet they'll all unanimously vote to give the congressional gold medal to the police officer who protected them during the insurrection they decided Trump was not guilty of inciting.


Only because he did it on camera.  That way they get to make a public display of honoring someone without actually doing a damn thing.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hang 'em high... wait. Farking QOP.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Republican corruption remains strong. What a shocker.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Totally shocked
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So were just 10 GOP Senators away from dictatorship.   At this point in time.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bravely bold Dem Senators 
Rode forth from their chambers. 
They was not afraid to die,
Oh brave Dem Senators. 
They were not at all afraid 
To be killed in nasty ways. 
Brave, brave, brave, brave Dem Senators.
They were not in the least bit scared 
To be mashed into a pulp. 
Or to have their eyes gouged out,
And their elbows broken. 
To have their kneecaps split 
And their bodies burned away,
And their limbs all hacked and mangled 
Brave Dem Senators.
Their heads smashed in 
And their hearts cut out 
And their livers removed 
And their bowls unplugged 
And their nostrils raped 
And their bottoms burnt off 
And their penii
"That's, that's enough music for now lads, there's dirty work afoot!" 
Brave Dem Senators ran away. 
("No!") 
Bravely...
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump's a neo-fascist and a wannabe dictator. The republican party has been given chance after chance to nullify him and chosen not to. History won't judge them kindly and I hope the voters don't either.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Come on Georgia.  Come on SDNY.  You got a man sized job to do.
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I wish I had a Republican Senator so I could ride their ass every day until they were out of office.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
McConnell ripping Trump on the floor right now, yet he didn't vote guilty. WTF?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: It was said that Trump could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and people would still vote for him.

43 Republican Senators are waiting for a chance to vote on that and let him skate.


It wasn't just said. Trump said it himself.
 
Displayed 50 of 355 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.