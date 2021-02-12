 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   If we spend $5 billion a year, for 20 years, our kids will be able to get from Boston to New York by train in less time than they'd spend standing around at the airport in Boston   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Connecticut, Amtrak, economic benefits, New York, North Atlantic Rail plan, 16-mile tunnel, smaller transportation ideas, expansion of state Route  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What if they'd rather go to Philly?
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: What if they'd rather go to Philly?


No one would rather go to Philly.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: edmo: What if they'd rather go to Philly?

No one would rather go to Philly.


But it's always sunny there
 
thesharkman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You mean our grand kids
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: edmo: What if they'd rather go to Philly?

No one would rather go to Philly.


As Jubal Harshaw said, "What in God's name can a man find to do at night in Philadelphia?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big Dig says "Hi!", says "Add 10 years and triple that budget!!"
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And how long are they supposed to stand around the train station
Asking for no one in particular
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: edmo: What if they'd rather go to Philly?

No one would rather go to Philly.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Gritty out front keeps it that way.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is there a chance the track could bend?

What about us brain-dead slobs?
 
