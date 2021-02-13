 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Larry Flynt's 'celebration of life' will be the ultimate happy ending, complete with blackjack, hookers and beer   (tmz.com) divider line
22
    Larry Flynt, Flynt's famed Hustler Club, signature vodka drink, Hustler, Hustler Club, Larry Flynt Publications, Flynt Goldfinger, heart failure  
posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2021 at 5:05 PM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember when he was shot. My mother was friends with the public relations guy for one of the local hospitals. It was a circus, and this is all way before social media or any of today's technology. The guy had a pager. A VHF voice pager, where someone basically left a voicemail and the system forwarded it to the pager. He basically had to sit in his office all night answering reporter's questions.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did alright for a kid that started out as a moonshiner.

RIP Sexy Magazine Man
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it'll be well catered. I heard he was a fan of beaver spreads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a ticket if I Hustle?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My childhood memory of Hustler (yes, I have childhood memories of Hustler like all good boys of the 70's) was a one-page ad on the advanced stages of syphilis. It was pretty shocking. Yet, educational.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby's mom will be making an appearance
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a normal year, that party would be the event of the year.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Fox10456
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"- McCutheon: I'm afraid the wake is closed tonight. Come back tomorrow.
- Rafe Guttman: I, uh... really must pay my respects right now.
- McCutheon: Then I suggest you come back tomorrow.
- Rafe Guttman: Maybe you don't understand me. I'm feeling excruciatingly sad."
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe Johnny Depp will show up and shoot himself out of a cannon?  What, I can dream.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought Colbert was flippant to Flynt's memory, considering how Flynt taking on Falwell brought about the legal reasons to allow what people like Colbert do with their shows.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope at least SOME of you are remembering all of the kittens that were lost due to him...


/woods pr0n
 
b0rg9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I hope at least SOME of you are remembering all of the kittens that were lost due to him...


/woods pr0n


Pour some milk out for our fallen kitties.
 
6655321
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A true American hero, put his face on Mount Rushmore.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I thought Colbert was flippant to Flynt's memory, considering how Flynt taking on Falwell brought about the legal reasons to allow what people like Colbert do with their shows.


Colbert does hard core porn?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I thought Colbert was flippant to Flynt's memory, considering how Flynt taking on Falwell brought about the legal reasons to allow what people like Colbert do with their shows.


I mean, Colbert is a seriously Catholic guy, and Flynt was an amoral prick who in all likelihood destroyed the lives of many young women, nevermind being one of the #1 chauvinist objectifiers of women of all time.  He didn't do it for the free speech, he did it because he hated hypocrites and loved being a bastard.  Also, I knew a guy who worked at Flynt publications: Larry was an insane control freak who had PA systems in every office that he'd broadcast to from his penthouse office.  A typical Larry Flynt broadcast day would include firing some rando employee  publicly over the PA system, saying as much humiliating shiat as he could.  Larry Flynt was a true POS and I think if anything Colbert gave him too much respect.
 
Stonefly [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I want to go to there
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - Titties and beer (with subtitles)
Youtube WzzWEeiUf3Y
 
The Count of Monte Fisto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Saw him playing blackjack in Vegas using $10,000 chips, surrounded by hookers...RIP you magnificent bastard!
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I met him once. He was nice enough.
 
