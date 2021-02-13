 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Sorry Florida, you're going to need to be sawed off into ocean. You see you're still a COVID nightmare ...even with vaccinated people   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Vaccination, Florida, Infectious disease, Vaccine, Immune system, new variants, second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 67-year-old legal secretary  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Motion to call any US variants the "Floridian strains" because Florida refuses to look and they're statistically likely to arise in Florida.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was planning on a Tampa trip right after my shots.

I hear Vegas is nice.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And MF'ing pythons too.  Don't forget those mf'ers either.  Whole state should be sawn off and floated out to sit off the coast of South America.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo hid nursing home death statistics for political gain. He was given an Emmy.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Governor DEATH SATAN is planning to run in 2024. The piles of corpses are his CV.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer restrictions than NY, more people, fewer cases and deaths. The Beast is doing it's usual job of trying to provide cover for Grannykiller Cuomo.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden can use it as a testing ground for our nuclear weapons or something to show Russia and all of Dotard's dictator pals there is a new sheriff in town.

/we saw today that the President and politicians won't be held accountable
//Dotard targeted blue states
///Florida is a cesspool
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But in a state with a long history of pandemic recklessness and where mask mandates are nonexistent...

Yeah, that's not true. While DeSantis stubbornly refused to issue a state-wide mandate, I have to travel all over Florida for work. There are a number of counties and municipalities with mask requirements. The Biden Administration requirements apply on Federal property and in Seaports and Airports. Big chains like Publix and Target are mandating masks in their stores, and there is substantial compliance in my experience. Even in places without mandates, the food service places are generally masked. It's wrong to say there are no mask mandates at all in Florida.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I can vouch for Pinellas at least. The county here has been surprisingly competent (while still flawed, like opening the beaches before we knew it was safe).
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: I was planning on a Tampa trip right after my shots.

I hear Vegas is nice.


No schiet - planning on a week in Longboat this spring break - but this may be the 2nd year in a row we have to cancel.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I live in Florida. Just found out a few minutes ago that my 101 year old great aunt that's in a Florida nursing home has covid and probably isn't going to make it.

Because the world is nothing but dog shiat and despair.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have been to Florida twice in 2020.  Had no problems.  Keep you distance at the beach wear a make while indoors.  Good times were had by all.
 
reno301 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinellas resident here. It was good, but ever since DeSantis said no enforcement people have been slacking. Lots more mask less people now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Motion to call any US variants the "Floridian strains" because Florida refuses to look and they're statistically likely to arise in Florida.


Don't forget about Worst Dakota
 
reno301 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I live in Florida. Just found out a few minutes ago that my 101 year old great aunt that's in a Florida nursing home has covid and probably isn't going to make it.

Because the world is nothing but dog shiat and despair.


I'm so sorry. I thought all nursing homes were vaccinated in FL. My 90 year old grandfather got vaccine right away and has had second vaccine for a while now.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live in Pinellas County and while there is a mask mandate by the county officials, there are plenty of covidiots still wandering around. I hate living here and am hoping to be out by May.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I have the rare occasion to step into a store around here I am often one of the only or very few with a mask on aside from staff.

Employees don't call customers out on it, their job or life isn't worth it.

The maskless stare at the employees and sometimes at me with their beady, selfish eyes begging for a confrontation.

/I avoid going in places as much as possible, it's really bad.
 
