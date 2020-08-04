 Skip to content
(Outside Online) Boobies Calm your tits. There's a movement underway to change offensive bird names. (Boobies tag refers to the blue-footed kind, of course)   (outsideonline.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Bird, Birdwatching, bird's name, Names, grassland bird, White people, Ornithology, origins of eponymous bird names  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Next up, self-esteem therapy for all birds with "lesser" in their name.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These fluffy-backed tit-babblers have some concerns.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cyclebuttcrack.comView Full Size

Go nuts
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I had a professor who gave a long humorous lecture about the "blue tit" to a freshman biology class of a couple of hundred students. I was a teaching assistant. It was full of ridiculous innuendos. The climax of the lecture was when he lectured on the territoriality of the male birds, and drew two large circles to show two territories, and a large dot in the center of each one to show where the birds nested. Yes, I think some of the students were offended. However, they actually learned quite a bit about birds. Needless to say, there were no exam questions on the subject.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, there goes my hope of eventually discovering Pestifer's dickcissel.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Proud Birds aren't going to like this...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Calm your tits..."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WastrelWay: It was full of ridiculous innuendos. The climax of the lecture....


[Iseewhatyoudidthere.jpg]
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should do away with names altogether and just assign serial numbers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as they do not change the name of the Juan Fernandez Tit-Tyrant I really do not care.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I had a professor who gave a long humorous lecture about the "blue tit" to a freshman biology class of a couple of hundred students. I was a teaching assistant. It was full of ridiculous innuendos. The climax of the lecture was when he lectured on the territoriality of the male birds, and drew two large circles to show two territories, and a large dot in the center of each one to show where the birds nested. Yes, I think some of the students were offended. However, they actually learned quite a bit about birds. Needless to say, there were no exam questions on the subject.


There would've been extra credit if you'd written this in the style of a letter to Penthouse Forum...."I thought these were all made up....I was a teaching assistant at a large Midwestern university...professor was only three or four years older than me, and looked like a Penthouse "librarian"...and so on.  Of course your name and city would be withheld....
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might seem silly, but it's not like working on this is going to stop ornithologists from curing cancer or something.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent months on safari documenting African wildlife. I'll be damned if they take away my naming right of the Yellow-Eyed Ass Goblin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 236x227]


WPTMLL
Vitalic - Your Disco Song (Official)
Youtube ccT7yslqOdA
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...what's going on in this thread, eh?

(The other kind of boobies, probably NSFW.) Excelsior!
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This might seem silly, but it's not like working on this is going to stop ornithologists from curing cancer or something.


No but It could keep them from properly cataloging a bird breed that is endangered or threatened or near extinction, maybe instead of trying to rename birds that already have names they can go out and find out how to protect the ones we have.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those motherflickers.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This might seem silly, but it's not like working on this is going to stop ornithologists from curing cancer or something.


Slippery rope
1. Rename the Hailing Birds
2. Kill white Yogis
3. Destroy Patriarchy Pyramids
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cycleboredom.comView Full Size


/beautiful plumage
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I really want to like Democrats.

Then this happens.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This might seem silly, but it's not like working on this is going to stop ornithologists from curing cancer or something.


Seemed like common names were the target for changes. Taxonomists work with scientific names so mostly won't be bothered by this.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's possible this is the dumbest thing I've heard in a while that wasn't on the Politics tab.

Seriously. People have time and energy to be offended because there are birds called boobies, tits, and peckers?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's possible this is the dumbest thing I've heard in a while that wasn't on the Politics tab.

Seriously. People have time and energy to be offended because there are birds called boobies, tits, and peckers?


And for once it's not idiotic fundamentalist Christians who are all pissed off
 
WyDave
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fans of rosy breasted mattress thrashers and big chested pushovers disconsolate.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we change the name of the Canadian Goose to the Foul-footed cocksmacker?

Because...well, I don't think I need a reason.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrparks: Can we change the name of the Canadian Goose to the Foul-footed cocksmacker?

Because...well, I don't think I need a reason.


I think Evil shiat-Smearer works better.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Those motherflickers.


MOTHER FLICKERS!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LewDux: 40 degree day: This might seem silly, but it's not like working on this is going to stop ornithologists from curing cancer or something.

Slippery rope
1. Rename the Hailing Birds
2. Kill white Yogis
3. Destroy Patriarchy Pyramids


5. Let people rename their stupid Fark accounts.
 
Adebisi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrparks: Can we change the name of the Canadian Goose to the Foul-footed cocksmacker?

Because...well, I don't think I need a reason.


Canada. Canada Goose. We revoked their citizenship for being dicks.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby,
You prude.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's possible this is the dumbest thing I've heard in a while that wasn't on the Politics tab.

Seriously. People have time and energy to be offended because there are birds called boobies, tits, and peckers?


You didn't read the article. People are offended because they're named after Europeans.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's possible this is the dumbest thing I've heard in a while that wasn't on the Politics tab.

Seriously. People have time and energy to be offended because there are birds called boobies, tits, and peckers?


Adding a quote FTFA:

"But Rutter and Foley say the AOS shouldn't just stop at renaming those species. They want all eponyms removed, because naming birds after white people who "discovered" them is a fundamentally colonial practice, they say. They also argue that all of these historical figures are inextricably tied to colonialism, whether or not they directly engaged in the subjugation of people of color. "We cannot subjectively decide-especially if the adjudicators are White-that some names can be retained because they are associated with less abhorrent pasts than others," Rutter and Foley wrote in an op-ed that appeared in the Washington Post in August. "We must remove all eponymous names. The stench of colonialism has saturated each of its participants, and the honor inherent within their names must be revoked.""
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bird-related
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


The Young Northern Vee-Flicker
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Contest time

Birdy McBirdface
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's possible this is the dumbest thing I've heard in a while that wasn't on the Politics tab.

Seriously. People have time and energy to be offended because there are birds called boobies, tits, and peckers?


Not really.  Sounds more like Confederate-cancelling.  That type of thing.
 
zjoik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: I really want to like Democrats.

Then this happens.


damn, cant even cease talking about politics when the topic is boobies, tits and peckers?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: 40 degree day: This might seem silly, but it's not like working on this is going to stop ornithologists from curing cancer or something.

No but It could keep them from properly cataloging a bird breed that is endangered or threatened or near extinction, maybe instead of trying to rename birds that already have names they can go out and find out how to protect the ones we have.


Saving endangered species is hard.  Throwing a hissy fit in the comfort of your own home over something stupid requires zero effort.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sagami Original Condoms Act Of Love lovely & creative funny ad
Youtube y4RNv0VSkY8
Nice little commercial that is a bit relevant to the topic at hand. Well, the commercial itself is, not the product it is selling.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some of the eponyms Rutter and Foley want removed honor enslavers like ... the Reverend John Bachman (Bachman's sparrow, Bachman's warbler).

What about Bachman's tern or overdrive?
 
vinn01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Next, rename the planets.  Mars, the god of war, was not a nice guy.  Jupiter, god of thunder, was a meanie with thunderbolts.  Neptune was violent. Venus was god of prostitution.

/purity tests for everyone who ever lived or believed to have lived
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Some of the eponyms Rutter and Foley want removed honor enslavers like ... the Reverend John Bachman (Bachman's sparrow, Bachman's warbler).

What about Bachman's tern or overdrive?


I find the name "Rutter" offensive.  It implies fornication.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vinn01: Next, rename the planets.  Mars, the god of war, was not a nice guy.  Jupiter, god of thunder, was a meanie with thunderbolts.  Neptune was violent. Venus was god of prostitution.



Yet Pluto was a nice, quiet yellow dog...and he gets banished.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: What about Bachman's tern or overdrive?


They're unavailable because they're taking care of business:


Bachman Turner Overdrive-Taking care of business
Youtube NCIUf8eYPqA


(This is probably relevant to your interests, but it's probably NSFW.) Excelsior!
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Yada
// yada yada
/// Getting a kick
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vinn01: Next, rename the planets.  Mars, the god of war, was not a nice guy.  Jupiter, god of thunder, was a meanie with thunderbolts.  Neptune was violent. Venus was god of prostitution.

/purity tests for everyone who ever lived or believed to have lived


uranus stinks. theres no changing it.
 
