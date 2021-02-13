 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   World Health Organization announces findings of exhaustive investigation into COVID origins: "All hypotheses remain open, except the one China denies"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Virus, AIDS, Infection, Scientific method, press conference, Donald Trump, World Health Organization, Influenza  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2021 at 7:17 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People wish to believe it escaped or was intentionally released from a lab because it's comforting.  The conclusion from that hypothesis is that all we have to do is identify the bad actors and we never have to worry about pandemics like this again.

It's much scarier to accept that the world is a chaotic and random place where zoonotic viruses regularly jump from animal to animal to humans.  It was easy to accept this when it was SARS or Ebola or MERS or swine flu because that didn't affect you.  This does and it sucks.  It would be nice to think we just need to arrest some guy in China and never worry about this again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favored hypothesis is that SARS-Cov2 did the same thing SARS-Cov1 did.  It jumped from a bat through a captive wild animal in a Chinese market.  SARS-Cov1 is believed to be a Civet Cat  which is a type of weasel.  We know that SARS-Cov2 is very deadly in mink farms so it's not a stretch to think it was again.

If you want to blame China, blame the wild animal trade which truly is a menace and is responsible for endangering numerous species.  You can add your last year of quarantine as another negative of the wild animal trade.
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the coronavirus is an STD that Bill Gates caught from Soros but the coronavirus is an STD that Bill Gates caught from Soros.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My favored hypothesis is that SARS-Cov2 did the same thing SARS-Cov1 did.  It jumped from a bat through a captive wild animal in a Chinese market.  SARS-Cov1 is believed to be a Civet Cat  which is a type of weasel.  We know that SARS-Cov2 is very deadly in mink farms so it's not a stretch to think it was again.

If you want to blame China, blame the wild animal trade which truly is a menace and is responsible for endangering numerous species.  You can add your last year of quarantine as another negative of the wild animal trade.


Can I tell subby to eat a dick, provided it's not from a wild animal?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
assets.adamriff.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Given that the mission doesn't appear to have learned anything else whatsoever, aside from what China's leaders told them, all I'm sure of is that I'm jealous of the wining and dining that team was undoubtedly treated to.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:

It's much scarier to accept that the world is a chaotic and random place where zoonotic viruses regularly jump from animal to animal to humans.

And what people don't seem to realize is that there is absolutely NOTHING preventing another pandemic, with a totally unrelated virus, from happening right on top of this one.

There are no Official Pandemic Rules that ensure these things only happen once a century.   We could get something else tomorrow that is just as bad, or worse.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People wish to believe it escaped or was intentionally released from a lab because it's comforting.  The conclusion from that hypothesis is that all we have to do is identify the bad actors and we never have to worry about pandemics like this again.

It's much scarier to accept that the world is a chaotic and random place where zoonotic viruses regularly jump from animal to animal to humans.  It was easy to accept this when it was SARS or Ebola or MERS or swine flu because that didn't affect you.  This does and it sucks.  It would be nice to think we just need to arrest some guy in China and never worry about this again.


What is stupider is that even if it were a lab farkup, what's the solution? Stop studying dangerous stuff and go back to the stone age?

No amount of security will eliminate human error.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the WHO has climbed so far up Cina's ass on this one, it is one of the few times I don't believe a damned thing they say.

Normally, I look at organizations like this as a trusted source of information.  But in their attempts to mollify the Chinise government, they have destroyed any sense of objectivity they project.

Did it escape from the lab?  Likely not.  Can we say beyond of a shadow of a doubt, never.  Most likely it came from one of the wetmarkets after jumping species a few times, just to give it the extra kick it needed to fark us up...  But China is trying to dispell that idea recently as well, saying it came in from the outside.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: SARS-Cov1 is believed to be a Civet Cat  which is a type of weasel.


Civets are more closely related to cats and hyenas than they are to weasels. I wouldn't recommend eating any of them, especially in some filthy wet market.

/They really need to shut those markets down, but they won't
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Rapmaster2000: SARS-Cov1 is believed to be a Civet Cat  which is a type of weasel.

Civets are more closely related to cats and hyenas than they are to weasels. I wouldn't recommend eating any of them


Now hang on; what about things that pass through their digestive tract?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: hissatsu: Rapmaster2000: SARS-Cov1 is believed to be a Civet Cat  which is a type of weasel.

Civets are more closely related to cats and hyenas than they are to weasels. I wouldn't recommend eating any of them

Now hang on; what about things that pass through their digestive tract?


I prefer my coffee to not to retrieved from cat shiat thanks.

If you want to go extra special though, there is another specialty coffee that is dug out of elephant shiat.
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Rapmaster2000:

It's much scarier to accept that the world is a chaotic and random place where zoonotic viruses regularly jump from animal to animal to humans.

And what people don't seem to realize is that there is absolutely NOTHING preventing another pandemic, with a totally unrelated virus, from happening right on top of this one.

There are no Official Pandemic Rules that ensure these things only happen once a century.   We could get something else tomorrow that is just as bad, or worse.


Yes. This is the premise of a conspiracy theory and why they're bad - they suggest a degree of order and misplace possible solutions where there are none.

We can expect a lot more of these as habitat destruction continues to spiral out of control.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: BigNumber12: hissatsu: Rapmaster2000: SARS-Cov1 is believed to be a Civet Cat  which is a type of weasel.

Civets are more closely related to cats and hyenas than they are to weasels. I wouldn't recommend eating any of them

Now hang on; what about things that pass through their digestive tract?

I prefer my coffee to not to retrieved from cat shiat thanks.

If you want to go extra special though, there is another specialty coffee that is dug out of elephant shiat.


As long as it's more obscure and expensive, I'm game.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I blame Randy Marsh.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Unfortunately, the WHO has climbed so far up Cina's ass on this one, it is one of the few times I don't believe a damned thing they say.

Normally, I look at organizations like this as a trusted source of information.  But in their attempts to mollify the Chinise government, they have destroyed any sense of objectivity they project.


The WHO's had some questionable findings over the years. I remember one a few years back where a draft report came to a conclusion that was politically unpopular in Europe, so they just reversed their finding in the final draft without any new evidence or analysis.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The origin seems pretty obvious. It took a while to get to other countries but China got it right off the bat.
 
SouthParkCon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So the WHO is saying it couldn't have come from a lab "because China said it didn't" thereby exuding any further investigation down that avenue.

Holy Fork Balls thats some weapons grade stupid right there.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.