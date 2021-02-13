 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Texans sit in their cars to stay warm when the electricity is off in their houses. When they call the power company to report the power outage, they are told that the power is on   (kxan.com) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm afraid of this virus"
"It's safe, go shopping, go to church, it's a hoax" - Texas

"My power is off help!"
"Fake News! Hoax!" - Texas

Since you're already in your car, try driving away from Texas to reality. No. No! NOT FLORIDA! There's no reality or sanity in fantasy land.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've had that conversation with the cable company. "Our system shows that the cable is working in your neighbourhood". That's nice, but it's not working in my living room and I haven't touched anything recently. They eventually sent a guy out and he found that a previous technician had unplugged the wrong apartment.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hahahaha where is your Bill Gates now?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can pick a kerosene space heater at garage or estate sales for pretty cheap. This would be something wise to do for emergencies like this.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: You can pick a kerosene space heater at garage or estate sales for pretty cheap. This would be something wise to do for emergencies like this.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x993]


You got any idea how many fires those farking things case every farking year?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Most of the "Authorities" and "Commissions" here in Texas are rife with nepotism. They're great jobs, if you can get them. You can't.
 
focusthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mrmopar5287: You can pick a kerosene space heater at garage or estate sales for pretty cheap. This would be something wise to do for emergencies like this.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x993]

You got any idea how many fires those farking things case every farking year?


You're right.  Better tip (and Southern-friendly): use a smoker instead.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You got any idea how many fires those farking things case every farking year?


Zero, if you use them properly.
 
badplaid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: You can pick a kerosene space heater at garage or estate sales for pretty cheap. This would be something wise to do for emergencies like this.


The Bottle Rockets- Kerosene
Youtube Er7FsR46kIA
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 702x395]


I'd swap out "southerners" with "republicans".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In other news, electric heating is incredibly inefficient and you are dumb for using it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: waxbeans: You got any idea how many fires those farking things case every farking year?

Zero, if you use them properly.


What, you mean I have to read the book they included about the little spanish kid.  Manual, I think it was called.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mrmopar5287: You can pick a kerosene space heater at garage or estate sales for pretty cheap. This would be something wise to do for emergencies like this.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x993]

You got any idea how many fires those farking things case every farking year?


Two years ago, the neighbor two houses down was working in his garage with a propane space heater on. It was very effective at blowing out his garage door, moving the garage wall, and removing the sheetrock. It also removed his right leg below the knee, and most of his fingers. The house was unoccupied for a year while they had it gutted, and the building inspectors had to check it from the ground up.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You got any idea how many fires those farking things case every farking year?


My grandmother had one of these that she used as a greenhouse heater. When she switched houses, I picked it up from her and have been using it for auxiliary and emergency heat for 15 years now. It's fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: In other news, electric heating is incredibly inefficient and you are dumb for using it.


Tenants have no choice on the matter, and gas furnaces don't work without electricity.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: In other news, electric heating is incredibly inefficient and you are dumb for using it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: In other news, electric heating is incredibly inefficient and you are dumb for using it.


Actually electric heat is very efficient.  In fact, it's about the most efficient "input energy to output heat" mechanism out there, hitting around 99.9% efficiency (some loss due to noise and light)

It's expensive.

Expensive =/= inefficient.

And in some situations it's exactly the right solution.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: waxbeans: You got any idea how many fires those farking things case every farking year?

Zero, if you use them properly.


LOL. So allllll those are user error? What are they made by Microsoft?
😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I've had that conversation with the cable company. "Our system shows that the cable is working in your neighbourhood". That's nice, but it's not working in my living room and I haven't touched anything recently. They eventually sent a guy out and he found that a previous technician had unplugged the wrong apartment.


Yeah? Can you ping my modem?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: In other news, electric heating is incredibly inefficient and you are dumb for using it.


Even a gas furnace won't turn on without electric power.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: In other news, electric heating is incredibly inefficient and you are dumb for using it.


Depends on where your electricity comes from and how expensive it is. Wind or hydro power is ideal for electric heating.

Electricity is 4.9¢ per kWh where I live. That's cheaper than cheap, and the lowest it's been in my lifetime.

For landlords doing remodeling of rental properties, it's easier to eliminate any central heating that is provided to the entire building because you'll get complaints of hot or cold apartments. Instead, you install electric baseboard heating and then the tenant can be responsible for the bill if they are on their own electric meter.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: It's expensive.


It's not, though. Electric rates vary. Electric heating is very affordable where I live.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What do Texans consider "cold"? 30 degrees?

(I'm using civilized world units, not third-world country units).
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: What do Texans consider "cold"? 30 degrees?

(I'm using civilized world units, not third-world country units).


So,..Kelvin then.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: In other news, electric heating is incredibly inefficient and you are dumb for using it.


How do you think a gas furnace ignites and blows air?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A gas range oven will keep a portion of the house warm. Open the oven door and stay close.
 
ecor1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The same BS with the outage map telling them the power was on happened here in CA a few weeks ago. Parts of yolo county were without power for like 4 days.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: A gas range oven will keep a portion of the house warm. Open the oven door and stay close.


It will keep you warm for the rest of your life if you stick your head in it.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: What do Texans consider "cold"? 30 degrees?

(I'm using civilized world units, not third-world country units).


A) It's adorable that, on today of all days, you  think the US is a "civilized" country.

B) The red countries are the ones still on the Imperial system.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: You can pick a kerosene space heater at garage or estate sales for pretty cheap. This would be something wise to do for emergencies like this.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x993]


Make sure you have a couple operating carbon monoxide detectors if you go that route.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: A gas range oven will keep a portion of the house warm. Open the oven door and stay close.


It also helps to turn the stovetop burners on and put some cast iron on them to heat up.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: chitownmike: In other news, electric heating is incredibly inefficient and you are dumb for using it.

Tenants have no choice on the matter, and gas furnaces don't work without electricity.


Gas furnaces light from a gas pilot the only time electricity is needed is to relight the pilot, that's something you do in the fall, manually, and if the igniter is not working you just use a match
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: How do you think a gas furnace ignites and blows air?


30,000 BTU, vent-free, can be fired with LP or NG, and requires no electricity:

ghpgroupinc.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: Make sure you have a couple operating carbon monoxide detectors if you go that route.


Kerosene heaters put out almost zero CO. They are never an issue in older houses that are what used to be a "normal" amount of drafty. Modern houses are sealed tighter, but usually still have enough air infiltration to not be an issue. Worst case is you can crack a window slightly.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who's their power company, AT&T?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: What do Texans consider "cold"? 30 degrees?

(I'm using civilized world units, not third-world country units).


Anything below 60 is cold.
Anything below 40 is alarmingly cold.
Anything below 30 is crisis-mode cold.

You can reduce these numbers by 15 degrees for those above DFW and toward the panhandle.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Gas furnaces light from a gas pilot the only time electricity is needed is to relight the pilot, that's something you do in the fall, manually, and if the igniter is not working you just use a match


No, gas furnaces usually have an electric igniter. You'd have to have an OLD furnace that uses a pilot light.

Either way, they still use an electric fan to blow the air through the ducts. Without electricity, they don't run.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  

John the Magnificent: WhippingBoi: What do Texans consider "cold"? 30 degrees?

(I'm using civilized world units, not third-world country units).

A) It's adorable that, on today of all days, you  think the US is a "civilized" country.

B) The red countries are the ones still on the Imperial system.


[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x431]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
