(Click Orlando)   You know those pythons down in the Everglades? Turns out they migrate   (clickorlando.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crum said he was working to make sure pythons are not migrating north of the Everglades and hopes that this was a "rogue snake."

I thought I was naive.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It gets worse -- in Florida, it doesn't get cold enough in the winter for the gorillas to freeze to death.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you suggesting pythons migrate??!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By plane?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Crum said he was working to make sure pythons are not migrating north of the Everglades and hopes that this was a "rogue snake."

I thought I was naive.


Are you naive enough to think one can stop an invasion in a single bound?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

snocone: edmo: Crum said he was working to make sure pythons are not migrating north of the Everglades and hopes that this was a "rogue snake."

I thought I was naive.

Are you naive enough to think one can stop an invasion in a single bound?


What did you think I was thinking?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait for the cold to kill 'em. It's coming.
 
Reyito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
their property in Zolfo Springs, which is southwest east of Tampa


Where the hell is that?  Never mind I live in Tampa, and never heard of it..... how do you go Southwest east?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now this snake that, that, that swims alone...
Rogue.
What's it called?
Rogue.
Rogue. Rogue. Yeah, now this guy, he, he keeps swimming around in a place where the feeding is good, until the food supply is gone, right?
Yeah, it's called territoriality. It's just a theory that I happen to agree with.
Then why don't we have one more drink and go down and cut that snake open.
Can you do that?
I can do anything. I'm the chief of police.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Wait for the cold to kill 'em. It's coming.


That hard freeze Tampa is so known for. XD

/ Pretty sure it's never happened in my lifetime, and I'm 35
 
