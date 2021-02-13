 Skip to content
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Hoofin' It

Description: Show us pictures of hoofed animals. Toes need not apply.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Key Deer, in the wild...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Baby Giraffe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Slightly bigger, much goofier giraffe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



/fawn in my backyard
//New Milford, CT
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



/Block Island, RI
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Buck Posing - Zion NP
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Baby Buffalo Bathing - Custer State Park, SD
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Buffalo Roaming - Custer State Park, SD
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
morning deer-020 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hidey Goat by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Serenity" - solo sunset ride in the desert
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sheeps.
 
gordian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wandering flock in Fes, Morocco.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Near Cuzco, Peru
 
gordian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Utah Sheep Drive.
 
gordian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
