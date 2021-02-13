 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Carvana thinks they can keep a car vending machine stocked faster than Albuquerque thieves can empty it   (krqe.com) divider line
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory because it's true:

preview.redd.itView Full Size


Actually, we're only second place now https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque​-​metro/albuquerque-moves-out-of-first-p​lace-for-auto-theft/ -
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is there a salesman in front of that vending machine or are all prices sticker prices?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case people are wondering how those Carvana vending machines work.

https://amp.indystar.com/amp/23057290​0​2

/TLDR: It's a gimmick
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: So is there a salesman in front of that vending machine or are all prices sticker prices?


FTA: "The 76-foot glass and steel tower will be filled with dozens of cars that have been purchased online and are ready to be picked up. The company mails buyers a token. Then, they come to Carvana and place their token in the vending machine to pick up their vehicle. "

While I don't have faith that this particular approach will prove lasting, I am in favor of pretty much anything and everything that works to get rid of the eye-gougingly painful experience that is buying a car from a traditional car dealership.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sound.peal.ioView Full Size
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can I take one out of the vending machine for thirty minutes for a test drive, or to sit in it see how the seats feel, or if there's enough leg room and head room?  Oh yeah, they'll still need a dealer showroom to do that.  In other words, this is nothing but a gimmick.  It might save the dealership in acreage costs, but it will cost them in upkeep and maintenance.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember all those times a snack you bought from a vending machine got stuck? Imagine how much of a pain in the ass that would be with a car. I don't recommend trying to tilt it.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size

In their defense, they probably expected the thieves to be afraid of getting eaten.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: In case people are wondering how those Carvana vending machines work.

https://amp.indystar.com/amp/230572900​2

/TLDR: It's a gimmick

"Depending on where your car is in the country, it could take as little as a day to get it to Indianapolis..."


Yeah, and depending on where I am in the country it could take as little as a minute to get to Times Square.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Remember all those times a snack you bought from a vending machine got stuck? Imagine how much of a pain in the ass that would be with a car. I don't recommend trying to tilt it.


ktla.comView Full Size

Imagine when this is filled w/ vaccines instead of tests...
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Remember all those times a snack you bought from a vending machine got stuck? Imagine how much of a pain in the ass that would be with a car. I don't recommend trying to tilt it.


But if you shake it hard enough you might get two.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a surprising percentage of people who are related to and still respect care salesmen, is what I've learned from the comments so far.

Ps fark your car salesmen family members. 🖕
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can put slugs in the car vending machine?
 
NBSV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: So can I take one out of the vending machine for thirty minutes for a test drive, or to sit in it see how the seats feel, or if there's enough leg room and head room?  Oh yeah, they'll still need a dealer showroom to do that.  In other words, this is nothing but a gimmick.  It might save the dealership in acreage costs, but it will cost them in upkeep and maintenance.


They're banking on a lot of people that pick a car based on appearance and spec sheets. There's also a lot of people that just consider cars appliances and don't notice or care how well it drives or works for them.

I'm like you in that I want to actually drive and test out the car to make sure it feels good and is what I want. I can't really imagine buying a car sight unseen.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: Obligatory because it's true:

[preview.redd.it image 640x669]

Actually, we're only second place now https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-​metro/albuquerque-moves-out-of-first-p​lace-for-auto-theft/ -


Nice to see my town, Methdesto, CA, is still in the top 5. Woohoo!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hlehmann: So can I take one out of the vending machine for thirty minutes for a test drive, or to sit in it see how the seats feel, or if there's enough leg room and head room?  Oh yeah, they'll still need a dealer showroom to do that.  In other words, this is nothing but a gimmick.  It might save the dealership in acreage costs, but it will cost them in upkeep and maintenance.


You can keep the car for a week and return it no questions asked if you don't like it.

Got my car from Carvana, but I had it delivered.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NBSV: hlehmann: So can I take one out of the vending machine for thirty minutes for a test drive, or to sit in it see how the seats feel, or if there's enough leg room and head room?  Oh yeah, they'll still need a dealer showroom to do that.  In other words, this is nothing but a gimmick.  It might save the dealership in acreage costs, but it will cost them in upkeep and maintenance.

They're banking on a lot of people that pick a car based on appearance and spec sheets. There's also a lot of people that just consider cars appliances and don't notice or care how well it drives or works for them.

I'm like you in that I want to actually drive and test out the car to make sure it feels good and is what I want. I can't really imagine buying a car sight unseen.


I think that most people have their cars delivered if they buy from carvana.  They have a return policy, so if you don't like it you can return it or if there is something wrong with it you can take it to dealer and they will make it right.  I don't have any personal experience with it, but I have been noticing more of their cars on the road if the license plate holders are anything to go by.

I'd probably just go to CarMax if I want to avoid haggling.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: hlehmann: So can I take one out of the vending machine for thirty minutes for a test drive, or to sit in it see how the seats feel, or if there's enough leg room and head room?  Oh yeah, they'll still need a dealer showroom to do that.  In other words, this is nothing but a gimmick.  It might save the dealership in acreage costs, but it will cost them in upkeep and maintenance.

You can keep the car for a week and return it no questions asked if you don't like it.

Got my car from Carvana, but I had it delivered.


Try and return it after that week. I've heard some horror stories.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: So is there a salesman in front of that vending machine or are all prices sticker prices?


Carvana is basically using the CarMax model. So no haggling. The vending machine is basically just gimmick, they're just a tower of car lifts.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Remember all those times a snack you bought from a vending machine got stuck? Imagine how much of a pain in the ass that would be with a car. I don't recommend trying to tilt it.

But if you shake it hard enough you might get two.


Slightly damaged though.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: winedrinkingman: So is there a salesman in front of that vending machine or are all prices sticker prices?

Carvana is basically using the CarMax model. So no haggling. The vending machine is basically just gimmick, they're just a tower of car lifts.


It's a gimmick, sure, but I bet that it's much cheaper than having a sprawling lot in urban area.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NBSV: hlehmann: So can I take one out of the vending machine for thirty minutes for a test drive, or to sit in it see how the seats feel, or if there's enough leg room and head room?  Oh yeah, they'll still need a dealer showroom to do that.  In other words, this is nothing but a gimmick.  It might save the dealership in acreage costs, but it will cost them in upkeep and maintenance.

They're banking on a lot of people that pick a car based on appearance and spec sheets. There's also a lot of people that just consider cars appliances and don't notice or care how well it drives or works for them.

I'm like you in that I want to actually drive and test out the car to make sure it feels good and is what I want. I can't really imagine buying a car sight unseen.


I've bought more cars than I can count by flying across the country and then driving it back. Generally, if you know what car you want, you already know what car you want. All you're doing is shopping color, miles, price, and features.

For instance, an Audi allroad is an Audi allroad. Last one I bought, I flew out to Phoenix with my 30 days tags, gave the guy the cash, and drove back the 2000 miles to Ohio.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheYeti: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: winedrinkingman: So is there a salesman in front of that vending machine or are all prices sticker prices?

Carvana is basically using the CarMax model. So no haggling. The vending machine is basically just gimmick, they're just a tower of car lifts.

It's a gimmick, sure, but I bet that it's much cheaper than having a sprawling lot in urban area.


I have my doubts, the towers don't really store more that many cars compared to a traditional dealership
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: In case people are wondering how those Carvana vending machines work.

https://amp.indystar.com/amp/230572900​2

/TLDR: It's a gimmick


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: TheYeti: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: winedrinkingman: So is there a salesman in front of that vending machine or are all prices sticker prices?

Carvana is basically using the CarMax model. So no haggling. The vending machine is basically just gimmick, they're just a tower of car lifts.

It's a gimmick, sure, but I bet that it's much cheaper than having a sprawling lot in urban area.

I have my doubts, the towers don't really store more that many cars compared to a traditional dealership


True, I didn't actually do any math, so I could be wrong.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since this is Caturday I thought you'd all be going to the next link on that page.
''Albuquerque cat swiped from yard, returned after wild car ride''
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NBSV: hlehmann: So can I take one out of the vending machine for thirty minutes for a test drive, or to sit in it see how the seats feel, or if there's enough leg room and head room?  Oh yeah, they'll still need a dealer showroom to do that.  In other words, this is nothing but a gimmick.  It might save the dealership in acreage costs, but it will cost them in upkeep and maintenance.

They're banking on a lot of people that pick a car based on appearance and spec sheets. There's also a lot of people that just consider cars appliances and don't notice or care how well it drives or works for them.

I'm like you in that I want to actually drive and test out the car to make sure it feels good and is what I want. I can't really imagine buying a car sight unseen.


And you don't have to, it's just an advertising gimmick
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder how many farking quarters you have to bring for that...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheYeti: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: winedrinkingman: So is there a salesman in front of that vending machine or are all prices sticker prices?

Carvana is basically using the CarMax model. So no haggling. The vending machine is basically just gimmick, they're just a tower of car lifts.

It's a gimmick, sure, but I bet that it's much cheaper than having a sprawling lot in urban area.


Where do you see sprawling car lots in urban areas?
 
