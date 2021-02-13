 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   ♫ Buffalo Soldiers, in the heart of America. Among our first park rangers. Invented mountain biking. Just Buffalo Soldiers, wishing you happy Black History Month ♫   (ksl.com)
    Yellowstone National Park, National Park Service, Native Americans in the United States, United States, National park, Yellowstone National Park archives, Black men, Military  
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These guys had to have legs of iron. Single speeds with gear on that terrain.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was this day old when I learned this, cool

But I always thought the "Buffalo soldiers" moniker came from their hair, at least I remember reading that years ago
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x274]

These guys had to have legs of iron. Single speeds with gear on that terrain.


It's part of the reason I laugh a bit when people think they need a special "gravel bike" to do their weekend 20 mile romp on some smooth hardpack dirt roads.  
People have been pushing the limits of what bicycles can do since bicycles were invented.  Just go ride.
 
camarugala
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why would anyone think this is needed, unless hey are really into the over saturation of god knows what at this point?
Hate to break it to you woke folks but less is better than more.
At this point all you're doing  now is breeding resentment.

Fark is known for this.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Buffalo soldiers.  Buffalo soldiers and the white man killed my people.  My ancestors are up there!  And I don't appreciate you being here."
-Anonymous Native American woman at a Wounded Knee cemetery, Racial Borders: Black Soldiers Along The Rio Grande by James N. Leiker, page 4.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The Bicycle Corps: America's Black Army On Wheels" (2000)
Youtube yNnTSD219GA
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

camarugala: Why would anyone think this is needed, unless hey are really into the over saturation of god knows what at this point?
Hate to break it to you woke folks but less is better than more.
At this point all you're doing  now is breeding resentment.

Fark is known for this.


Why do you hate the veterans?
 
creckert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x274]

These guys had to have legs of iron. Single speeds with gear on that terrain.


I bet they were doping. There wasn't testing back then
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

camarugala: Why would anyone think this is needed, unless hey are really into the over saturation of god knows what at this point?
Hate to break it to you woke folks but less is better than more.
At this point all you're doing  now is breeding resentment.

Fark is known for this.


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x274]

These guys had to have legs of iron. Single speeds with gear on that terrain.


And while wearing wool pants and wool coats and cotton/wool blend shirts and wool socks, and full-length cotton flannel drawers.  And smooth leather soled bootees
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x274]

These guys had to have legs of iron. Single speeds with gear on that terrain.

It's part of the reason I laugh a bit when people think they need a special "gravel bike" to do their weekend 20 mile romp on some smooth hardpack dirt roads.  
People have been pushing the limits of what bicycles can do since bicycles were invented.  Just go ride.


I don't like skinny tires.  They feel weird on dirt and snow, and I always think I'm going to eat sh*t.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: camarugala: Why would anyone think this is needed, unless hey are really into the over saturation of god knows what at this point?
Hate to break it to you woke folks but less is better than more.
At this point all you're doing  now is breeding resentment.

Fark is known for this.

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x393]


Quite frankly I have no idea what the moron is even trying to say.  Bringing up Black history topics during Black History Month is "breeding resentment"?  Who feels resentment over Black history topics, outside of klansmen and other white supremacists?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like turtles.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: MDI_BugMan: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x274]

These guys had to have legs of iron. Single speeds with gear on that terrain.

It's part of the reason I laugh a bit when people think they need a special "gravel bike" to do their weekend 20 mile romp on some smooth hardpack dirt roads.  
People have been pushing the limits of what bicycles can do since bicycles were invented.  Just go ride.

I don't like skinny tires.  They feel weird on dirt and snow, and I always think I'm going to eat sh*t.


How narrow are you considering to be "skinny" for dirt?  I raced CX on a pair of (claimed to be) 32mm which mic'd out at 30.5mm, and they were my all-rounder tires; grass-crit dry courses all the way to swampy muddy crap.
There's lots of old touring frames out there, and a bunch of new "endurance road" bikes which can clear 35 - 38mm tires which is plenty wide for average gravel roads.
Snow... That's a whole different thing, though.  I roll some 2.6" XC knobbies, and recently swapped out for 2.25" deep-lug studded tires because I'm rolling over a few miles of iced over bike path pavement and side streets on my daily commute.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The more Rastafarianism makes sense, the more I want to sit back and watch society collapse.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: thealgorerhythm: camarugala: Why would anyone think this is needed, unless hey are really into the over saturation of god knows what at this point?
Hate to break it to you woke folks but less is better than more.
At this point all you're doing  now is breeding resentment.

Fark is known for this.

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x393]

Quite frankly I have no idea what the moron is even trying to say.  Bringing up Black history topics during Black History Month is "breeding resentment"?  Who feels resentment over Black history topics, outside of klansmen and other white supremacists?


You know who
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: thealgorerhythm: camarugala: Why would anyone think this is needed, unless hey are really into the over saturation of god knows what at this point?
Hate to break it to you woke folks but less is better than more.
At this point all you're doing  now is breeding resentment.

Fark is known for this.

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x393]

Quite frankly I have no idea what the moron is even trying to say.  Bringing up Black history topics during Black History Month is "breeding resentment"?  Who feels resentment over Black history topics, outside of klansmen and other white supremacists?


I'm translucent, and I wish there were other months dedicated to the other minorities' histories.  I certainly didn't learn about the buffalo solders, much less the Bronner brothers, and barely heard about Harriet Tubman when I was in school.  I remember distinctly when my elementary school integrated and how the county did everything they could to drag their feet on it.  But now, I find all kinds of articles and documentaries about black history, at least in February.  Unfortunately, I still have to wander around if I want to read up on, say Asian immigrants.  I vaguely remember the Opium wars being discussed in World History classes, but I can't recall a single teacher showing how that impacted American policies.  Even more, I really couldn't tell anyone much of anything about Central and South American immigration.  But, I can tell you all about Irish and Italian immigration, and no one cares about that
 
