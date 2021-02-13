 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Good: volunteer firefighter. Bad: volunteer policeman. Extra Fark: in Chicago   (apnews.com) divider line
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

"The judge was clearly bothered by what he heard from the prosecutor about Richardson, whose first arrest on an impersonating charge came when he was 14 after he managed to talk his way into a patrol car, spend five hours with a real officer and even helped arrest a suspect."


LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Impersonation trifecta in play...

Where's Rich Little when you need him to get arrested?
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NSCSB: The one and only time I have ever been charged with a crime, the initial "bust" was at the hands of an "auxiliary police officer" who turned it over to "real police". This fat bastard wannabe cop yucked it up with us telling us that him and his brother used to do the exact same thing when they were our age... Luckily it was a bull shiat mayor's court in a city within a city.  This city is/was a weird mix of at the same time "urban" yet also hillbilly mostly white people who once upon a time had those "good manufacturing jobs"...

Long story short, I actually put on a shirt and a tie for court, I was the nicest dressed person there, including the Mayor.  NOLO'd and paid a small fine to some clerk sitting on folding chare with a cash box on a folding table. It was all kinda surreal. Some lovely specimen showed up in a crop top football jersey...

Also, F-U wanna be unpaid auxiliary cop.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Are you from about an hour east of Columbus? Your description of your hometown sounded staggeringly familiar to me and I saw Ohio in your profile.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby clearly hasn't met the volunteer 'firefighters' I have.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Subby clearly hasn't met the volunteer 'firefighters' I have.


This

Every time there's a fire in the woods around here, we know damn well who started it.

/ yet they never seem to get prison time
 
Plissken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Impersonating a cop and firefighter? Rookie.
 
