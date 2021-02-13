 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   7.1 magnitude earthquake in Japan off the coast of Fukushima. So... every ten years now?   (nytimes.com) divider line
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/ne​w​s/20210214_02/

/ no paywall
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


Joking aside, be safe.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So far they say no tsunami threat.
 
trialpha
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It wasn't the earthquake that did most of the damage last time, it was the tsunami.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: So far they say no tsunami threat.


But are there Tsunami Treats?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good thing the earthquake was 35+ miles underground and not shallow like the 2011 one (18 miles).

And of course its way less powerful today than 10 years ago subby. Not even close.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The March 11 temblor was felt as far away as Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia; Kao-hsiung, Taiwan; and Beijing, China. It was preceded by several foreshocks, including a magnitude-7.2 event centred approximately 25 miles (40 km) away from the epicentre of the main quake. Hundreds of aftershocks, dozens of magnitude 6.0 or greater and two of magnitude 7.0 or greater, followed in the days and weeks after the main quake.

This might be a foreshock to a bigger one. (probably not)
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good thing the earthquake was 35+ miles underground and not shallow like the 2011 one (18 miles).

And of course its way less powerful today than 10 years ago subby. Not even close.


I'm no earthquakeologist, but in the grand scheme of things, is 35 miles really different from 18 miles?  isn't the crust like 200 miles thick?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The threat of a tsunami also depends on the type of fault that caused the earthquake. If it were a lateral fault that mainly moves left or right, then the threat of a tsunami is pretty low. With a vertical moving fault like a thrust fault or a sebduction zone fault, the tsunami threat is higher.
 
bborchar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I moved to Japan, one of the first things I was given was a lecture and a pamplet on "The Big One". It talked about earthquakes, how often they are, how to properly pack for them and what to do when "The Big One" happened. There weren't any large ones while I was there, but there were multiple small ones.

7.1 vs 9.0 and pretty far away. I doubt any Japanese person thought this was 'the big one'.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: lolmao500: Good thing the earthquake was 35+ miles underground and not shallow like the 2011 one (18 miles).

And of course its way less powerful today than 10 years ago subby. Not even close.

I'm no earthquakeologist, but in the grand scheme of things, is 35 miles really different from 18 miles?  isn't the crust like 200 miles thick?


The crust underneath oceans is about 3 to 5 miles thick. Under continents, it ranges from 20 to 60 miles, with the higher end underneath large mountain ranges.

The deeper the earthquake, the less damage it tends to cause, as the seismic waves loses more energy the more distance they have to travel to reach the surface. At 35+ miles deep, the earthquake likely originated in the upper reaches of the mantle and seismic waves have a harder time going through the semi-liquid state of mantle material.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bborchar: 7.1 vs 9.0 and pretty far away. I doubt any Japanese person thought this was 'the big one'.


You know how I know you have never been in a 7.1 earthquake?
 
baorao
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
US Geological Survey Earthquake Tsunami FAQ
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: bborchar: 7.1 vs 9.0 and pretty far away. I doubt any Japanese person thought this was 'the big one'.

You know how I know you have never been in a 7.1 earthquake?


You know how I know you don't know how many 7.1 and bigger earthquakes Japan has had in the past few decades?  It's a hell of a lot more than just Fukushima.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good thing the earthquake was 35+ miles underground and not shallow like the 2011 one (18 miles).

And of course its way less powerful today than 10 years ago subby. Not even close.


Yea, came here to make this point. This is estimated at 7.1, the one ten years ago was 9.1, or about 100 TIMES more powerful.  Scary.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: lolmao500: Good thing the earthquake was 35+ miles underground and not shallow like the 2011 one (18 miles).

And of course its way less powerful today than 10 years ago subby. Not even close.

Yea, came here to make this point. This is estimated at 7.1, the one ten years ago was 9.1, or about 100 TIMES more powerful.  Scary.


In terms of numbers measured afterwards, of course. At the moment of living through a 7.1, when you don't know how big it is going to be, it's enough for pants -crapping fear.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clearly, our Lord Akira is coming. Get ready people.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somacandra: theknuckler_33: lolmao500: Good thing the earthquake was 35+ miles underground and not shallow like the 2011 one (18 miles).

And of course its way less powerful today than 10 years ago subby. Not even close.

Yea, came here to make this point. This is estimated at 7.1, the one ten years ago was 9.1, or about 100 TIMES more powerful.  Scary.

In terms of numbers measured afterwards, of course. At the moment of living through a 7.1, when you don't know how big it is going to be, it's enough for pants -crapping fear.


No doubt. I certainly was not implying 7.1 is a walk in the park.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: lolmao500: Good thing the earthquake was 35+ miles underground and not shallow like the 2011 one (18 miles).

And of course its way less powerful today than 10 years ago subby. Not even close.

Yea, came here to make this point. This is estimated at 7.1, the one ten years ago was 9.1, or about 100 TIMES more powerful.  Scary.


And the 1923 Earthquake, the one that the Japanese called the Great Kanto Earthquake, was about an 8.0 on the moment magnitude scale.

A quick look on Wikipedia shows that Japan has been hit by at least 60 deadly earthquakes at magnitude 7 or higher. Including the unrecorded ones or the non-deadly ones puts that number much higher.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 minute ago  

theknuckler_33: Somacandra: theknuckler_33: lolmao500: Good thing the earthquake was 35+ miles underground and not shallow like the 2011 one (18 miles).

And of course its way less powerful today than 10 years ago subby. Not even close.

Yea, came here to make this point. This is estimated at 7.1, the one ten years ago was 9.1, or about 100 TIMES more powerful.  Scary.

In terms of numbers measured afterwards, of course. At the moment of living through a 7.1, when you don't know how big it is going to be, it's enough for pants -crapping fear.

No doubt. I certainly was not implying 7.1 is a walk in the park.


It is when it's subby's mom doing the walking.
 
