Two smirking brothers go on a "naughty place name" tour across the UK.
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand all of them except this one...
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


Can anyone explain?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bell end, dick head.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Taint brothers.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I understand all of them except this one...
[sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x495]

Can anyone explain?


*I meant to quote you, but not call you a dick head, just FYI.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What does this mean?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one by far the best:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fun fact: shiattington had all their town signs carved into massive boulders because people kept stealing them.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: This one by far the best:
[Fark user image 660x495]



Seems to me that South Harting chose that particular abbreviation on purpose.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not feeling well after eating at the taco bell on Fanny St and S Harting.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome:

Fark user imageView Full Size

What does this mean?


Slut's Hole ?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking, Austria would like a word.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They missed one

i2-prod.scunthorpetelegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lol'd
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: 6nome: [Fark user image image 660x495]
What does this mean?

Slut's Hole ?


No.
"Slu Tsh Ole"
It's pretty obvious.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: [i.imgur.com image 850x637]


I'll be in my bunk
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: 6nome: [Fark user image image 660x495]
What does this mean?

Slut's Hole ?

No.
"Slu Tsh Ole"
It's pretty obvious.


I hear Gene Masseth lives there.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.


Big Bone Lick state park is due south of Sugar Tit.  Blue Ball is in Lancaster County PA, where is also found Intercourse.  There is also a Bald Knob around somewhere.  And, of course, Coon Rapids.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They went on longer than I expected.

(She said)
 
patowen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're welcome to cross the pond and continue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.


We have quite a few good ones in the pacific northwest. Humptulips is my personal favorite.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I understand that "Clit Hero" was Activision's wildely-successful sequel to "Guitar Hero."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

patowen: They're welcome to cross the pond and continue.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


Heheh
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I understand all of them except this one...
[sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x495]

Can anyone explain?


Bell end is birtish slang for the wiener.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.


Theres also Bald knob in... Iowa, maybe?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: yakmans_dad: Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.

Big Bone Lick state park is due south of Sugar Tit.  Blue Ball is in Lancaster County PA, where is also found Intercourse.  There is also a Bald Knob around somewhere.  And, of course, Coon Rapids.


Don't forget Mianus... new Hampshire maybe.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I understand all of them except this one...
[sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x495]

Can anyone explain?


i2-prod.stokesentinel.co.ukView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: TypoFlyspray: yakmans_dad: Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.

Big Bone Lick state park is due south of Sugar Tit.  Blue Ball is in Lancaster County PA, where is also found Intercourse.  There is also a Bald Knob around somewhere.  And, of course, Coon Rapids.

Don't forget Mianus... new Hampshire maybe.


Mianus was unremarkable.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The inner 14 yr old in me lol'd.  Bravo lads, bravo.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thehouseshop.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thepoke.co.ukView Full Size

OK, I'll stop now

/Probably
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: TypoFlyspray: yakmans_dad: Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.

Big Bone Lick state park is due south of Sugar Tit.  Blue Ball is in Lancaster County PA, where is also found Intercourse.  There is also a Bald Knob around somewhere.  And, of course, Coon Rapids.

Don't forget Mianus... new Hampshire maybe.


The Mianus river opens into Long Island sound.  In the '80s, the Mianus River bridge on I-95 collapsed, sending many cars into the Mianus river.
 
zez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My uncle owns property is this town in Missouri

mymoinfo.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This one's right of of I-78, in Berks county (which ought to give you Brits a titter):
townmapsusa.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Natalie Portmanteau: TypoFlyspray: yakmans_dad: Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.

Big Bone Lick state park is due south of Sugar Tit.  Blue Ball is in Lancaster County PA, where is also found Intercourse.  There is also a Bald Knob around somewhere.  And, of course, Coon Rapids.

Don't forget Mianus... new Hampshire maybe.

Mianus was unremarkable.


Thank heaven for that.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They messed Upton Upon Severn and the famous
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

where my Grandfather lived.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Advernaut: They messed Upton Upon Severn and the famous
[thesun.co.uk image 850x476]
where my Grandfather lived.


missed
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: yakmans_dad: Kentucky has Big Bone Lick, and I believe somewhere in the States is a Blue Balls. We're just not in the same league, juvenile-humor-names-wise.

Theres also Bald knob in... Iowa, maybe?


Knob Noster, Missouri =)
 
Advernaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x637]


I hear that-when it comes to tone-once you do black...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
autowise.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Located in Ashland, Va.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since I'm not sure who reads this, I'll be discreet. I used to search the obits for funny names. The obits were listed last name, comma, first name. And on one occasion this came out as a rude verb->noun combination. During my not-brief-enough stay in law school, I was in a study group that had vague aspirations to be more social than that. So, I wound up driving around with a girl one afternoon while she ran errands. We weren't immediately chummy -- and wouldn't be -- but having run out of law things to talk about, I brought up the recent funny name I gleaned from the obituaries.

The deceased woman had been her nanny for 11 years. Worse, the next day was her funeral.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rooster Rock in Oregon was renamed from Cock Rock, the name that Lewis and Clark gave it (from the Indian name, which meant the same thing) (because it looked like a big thingy) in order to placate more delicate sensibilities.
 
