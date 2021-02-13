 Skip to content
 
(WRCB)   Refuse to wear a mask? That's a draggin' out of the bar by your hair, missy   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a dog-walkin' I can get behind.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


"She said it all happened because she was asked to wear her mask by security." And there you have it.  It starts because she admits she wasn't willing to follow both municipal and establishment rules.

Kudos to the bar for having a woman working security.  It's going to be a lot harder for this farknard to claim an excess of violence on the part of bar staff.

Hopefully this story and the followup where her claims against the bar are rebuked are spread widely enough her fellow farknards-in-arms take notice, if they don't follow the rules then they're potentially subject to being literally thrown out.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.jpg
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll teach her!
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic

This needs to be done at every retail location across the country

fark anti maskers who don't give a shiat about their own health and have no respect for anyone in their immediate vacinity
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a start.  A good start.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Causby said she was drinking so that is why she did not have on her mask.

Well, as long as you had an excuse. Everyone knows that highly contagious viruses always respect excuses and will refrain from infecting other people.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh no
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair for the hirsuite god!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bliss Causby.....

Bliss is also ignorance, I guess.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the security guard was white and the maskless patron was black. Discuss!
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Causby alleges she did not initiate the confrontation or act aggressively.

Yea sure. Anti-maskers are of course known for being so peaceful and reasonable when asked to put one on.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said she is currently talking to an attorney in regards to what she called a humiliating experience that she hopes does not happen to anybody else.

I have a simpler solution in mind that would keep this humiliating experience from happening to anyone else.

It's a single sentence that includes "A mask" and  "all the time."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bar. Instead of cheering for a woman being dragged by her hair out of the bar maybe ask why there is a bar open at all.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: What if the security guard was white and the maskless patron was black. Discuss!


Depends on if one was a D and the other was an R
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: oh no


anyway
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
violence

YES YES KILL KILL
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It's a bar. Instead of cheering for a woman being dragged by her hair out of the bar maybe ask why there is a bar open at all.


I reckon it is a specialty butt chugging bar where they can get drunk without removing their masks to drink.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because all the other bar patrons were drinking their beverages through a mask?  Give me a f*cking break. Everyone in that bar is complicit in spreading disease. The whole bar is full of morons.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Bliss Causby.....

Bliss is also ignorance, I guess.



Came to post this. Thank you.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dragging out by the hair wasn't wise. But I love how these people always act like they got a beat down for no reason, that they hadn't done anything to escalate the problem into becoming physical. "I don't care if it's your bar and you're trying to save lives by following the law. You're not the boss of me and I can do what I want!" Then shoving past, throwing a drink or something, and thinking it's not fair when they meet someone bigger, more aggressive, maybe just more temperamental than they are.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She checks all the boxes of a standard female Trumpanzee: puffy face, bleached blonde, perpetually aggrieved, wore a mask to get in the door and then took it off once inside, pushing back when asked to put it on again, pretending to not understand why any of this is happening to her when she's such a wonderful and patriotic American.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: That'll teach her!


Sadly, no, probably not.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see the video of what lead up to the incident. She is in a pool hall that serves drinks, so she is allowed to have her mask off while she drinks. My guess, mask is off. Security says put your mask on. She grabs her drink and says I don't have to, I'm taking a drink.  After this happens a few times....
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tell you from my experience a woman drinking in a bar always acts reasonably when asked to leave and I am sure that in no way were the security people tired of this woman's shiat.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: FloriduhGuy: What if the security guard was white and the maskless patron was black. Discuss!

Depends on if one was a D and the other was an R


The D would scream RACISM and the R would blame Antifa.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, when they tell you to leave the bar, leave.

I love the news "she says the video is humiliating" - if so, why not ask her why she posted a humiliating video on Instagram and then made herself available for interviews.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreeLawyer: My guess, mask is off. Security says put your mask on. She grabs her drink and says I don't have to, I'm taking a drink.  After this happens a few times....


Trumpanzees are still heavily invested in the "I'm not touching you! I'm not touching you!" game that the rest of us got tired of by the time we were 5 or 6 years old.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: I can tell you from my experience a woman drinking in a bar always acts reasonably when asked to leave and I am sure that in no way were the security people tired of this woman's shiat.


Oh no you dint just call out all women bar patrons!
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreeLawyer: She is in a pool hall


Trouble, oh we got trouble, right here in River City! With a capital "T", that rhymes with "P", and that stands for pool.
 
williesleg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf, just put on your face diaper already.
Drinking? Just slip a straw through a hole in your face diaper. Problem solved.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck off and be a plague-rat somewhere else.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: oh no


oh no, no, no, no, no

♫ walkin' in the sand....
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the bar expects patrons to come in and consume their products but also expects said patrons to consume said products solely through the power of osmosis and diffusion through the mask? Give me a break, you victim-blaming scallywags. I hope you get beat up the next time you pull your mask down to take a bite or drink.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Billy Bathsalt: oh no

oh no, no, no, no, no

♫ walkin' in the sand....


♫walkin hair in hand
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  I hope they kicked the maskless cultists a few times too.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: What if the security guard was white and the maskless patron was black. Discuss!


As long as the rest is the facts are the same, I'm good with it. The issue is the behavior.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: So the bar expects patrons to come in and consume their products but also expects said patrons to consume said products solely through the power of osmosis and diffusion through the mask? Give me a break, you victim-blaming scallywags. I hope you get beat up the next time you pull your mask down to take a bite or drink.


I think it's reasonable to assume the gal may have had something to do with the fact she was dragged out and it likely had nothing to do with just taking a swig of whatever she was drinking.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Because all the other bar patrons were drinking their beverages through a mask?  Give me a f*cking break.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. wear a farking mask so we can end this plague
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It's a bar. Instead of cheering for a woman being dragged by her hair out of the bar maybe ask why there is a bar open at all.


The bar is open so we could see videos of stupid people getting dragged out by their hair.

farking read a book.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: mikaloyd: That'll teach her!

Sadly, no, probably not.


Then we'll drag the stupid coont out by her farking hair again.
Everybody loves a well thought out sequel that continues a well-adored character arc.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop being such a Karen. These sort of things wont happen.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull that shiat in Chicago. Some old cat would've beat the brakes off her non mask ass. The lil youngin would've took her car.
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know when's a good time to pull a patron out by their hair? When you want to get sued.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: ThieveryCorp: So the bar expects patrons to come in and consume their products but also expects said patrons to consume said products solely through the power of osmosis and diffusion through the mask? Give me a break, you victim-blaming scallywags. I hope you get beat up the next time you pull your mask down to take a bite or drink.

I think it's reasonable to assume the gal may have had something to do with the fact she was dragged out and it likely had nothing to do with just taking a swig of whatever she was drinking.


No, it's more likely that, like your typical bar security company, they hired individuals of low character and intelligence to serve as minimum wage muscle in a position that almost always gives these rent-a-cops a dysfunctional authority complex.

But nice try blaming the victim when a rent-a-cop went out of control. You're a real weiner.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I fail to understand people. Regardless of if you think the government has the authority to have a mask mandate, THE BUSINESS GETS TO MAKE RULES TOO. They could have a sign that you must be wearing red shoes to enter and would have every right to enforce it.

They just can't discriminate against protected classes.
 
