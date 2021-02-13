 Skip to content
 
(The Chattanoogan)   Granted, the resemblance is striking   (chattanoogan.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When will these libs stop breaking the law.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why don't they run a pic of Hallick? We know what Obama looks like.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He looks pretty Kenyan to me.

/ that's sarcasm for you Republican types, just to be clear
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ex-Presidents all look alike.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He just wanted to hang out with the other ex-Presidents.

entertainment.time.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

My God!  It's Adolf Hitler.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am amused that identity theft was a charge.

Now I'm worred for Walter Matthau though:

Hopscotch (1980) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]
Youtube NX-TqWefqRQ
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: He looks pretty Kenyan to me.

/ that's sarcasm for you Republican types, just to be clear


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks, Obama!
 
