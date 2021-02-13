 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Let's settle this once and for all: no, the stimulus checks do not count towards your tax returns. But you really do want to file your 2020 returns before you get the next check   (wane.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.kgw.com/amp/article/news/​l​ocal/the-story/oregon-is-taxing-your-s​timulus-check-heres-how-it-could-affec​t-your-bank-account/283-d00776bb-4a74-​436c-82e5-356a02397c54

In Oregon, sort of
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They accepted my tax return yesterday. Getting close to 4 grand back, and hopefully I'll get another $1400. That'll help me pay off a few bills and get a new shed!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
doesn't count against federal taxes but it certainly counts against state taxes here.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: They accepted my tax return yesterday. Getting close to 4 grand back, and hopefully I'll get another $1400. That'll help me pay off a few bills and get a new shed!


I call it the savings plan for idiots.

/getting about 5 back myself
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's always odd to me what counts as income and what doesn't.

Work your ass off all night on a side hustle? Yep that's definitely income, and you better file as an independent contractor and pay a higher tax rate then you would if you had a traditional job.

Federal government fires the money gun at you, regardless of individual need, while you sit on your couch? Nope definitely not income. Enjoy!
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another great West Wing take.

First thing that always comes to mind.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: They accepted my tax return yesterday. Getting close to 4 grand back, and hopefully I'll get another $1400. That'll help me pay off a few bills and get a new shed!


cardinalfang.netView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "If you were overpaid, it does not affect your return," Sylvester said. "If you were paid the right amount, it does not affect your return. If your underpaid, you get the difference back."

If you don't know the difference between "you're" and "your," I don't want your tax advice.
 
neongoats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Already filed and accepted. Always do it asap anymore.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

neongoats: Already filed and accepted. Always do it asap anymore.


Still waiting on my Robinhood documents. Motherfarkers always take a year and a half to combine their tax documents.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't cause i made to much in 2020. But it may not matter cause they keep lowering the threshold. 2019 made AGI 140K jointly, 2020 204K. So covid was hard on us. Won't you think about how i will fund my roth this year.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: baronbloodbath: They accepted my tax return yesterday. Getting close to 4 grand back, and hopefully I'll get another $1400. That'll help me pay off a few bills and get a new shed!

I call it the savings plan for idiots.

/getting about 5 back myself


I understand what you are saying, and it's technically correct, but there's almost zero chance getting $20 or $40 extra per paycheck, placed into a savings account is going to make a huge difference at .2%. If I'm even disciplined enough to do it. I know, good investments make more than that, but chance are it's just going to be spent, or left in savings.
My wife and I run a business, and our operating income, as well as what we pay ourselves can vary by 25-30% + / - year-over-year, so we generally overpay our taxes as not to be hit with a bill at tax time.
This year we're getting back about $8k, which will immediately be used to pay off debt, and put into long-term investments. Overpaying is savings without return, but at least there's a big chunk all at once that can be distributed.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been avoiding doing my taxes but I suppose I'll have to buckle down and get it done. I had no employment income during 2020, and the only money I had came from a home sale and the stimulus. Since I was told I won't owe any tax on the home sale revenue (as it was my primary residence), I assume this means I won't owe a single cent for my taxes. But, I'm dreading actually plugging in the numbers only to find out I gotta shell out some cash for some reason...
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Monkey: Peach_Fuz: baronbloodbath: They accepted my tax return yesterday. Getting close to 4 grand back, and hopefully I'll get another $1400. That'll help me pay off a few bills and get a new shed!

I call it the savings plan for idiots.

/getting about 5 back myself

I understand what you are saying, and it's technically correct, but there's almost zero chance getting $20 or $40 extra per paycheck, placed into a savings account is going to make a huge difference at .2%. If I'm even disciplined enough to do it. I know, good investments make more than that, but chance are it's just going to be spent, or left in savings.
My wife and I run a business, and our operating income, as well as what we pay ourselves can vary by 25-30% + / - year-over-year, so we generally overpay our taxes as not to be hit with a bill at tax time.
This year we're getting back about $8k, which will immediately be used to pay off debt, and put into long-term investments. Overpaying is savings without return, but at least there's a big chunk all at once that can be distributed.


I personally do it to balance my pay. January-March is the time of the year I work the least amount of overtime(Except this year... Thanks Covid).

I always feel it is smarter to overpay than underpay and have to find extra cash to pay them.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: FTFA: "If you were overpaid, it does not affect your return," Sylvester said. "If you were paid the right amount, it does not affect your return. If your underpaid, you get the difference back."

If you don't know the difference between "you're" and "your," I don't want your tax advice.


He was interviewed. It's not like he typed up the article.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: I've been avoiding doing my taxes but I suppose I'll have to buckle down and get it done. I had no employment income during 2020, and the only money I had came from a home sale and the stimulus. Since I was told I won't owe any tax on the home sale revenue (as it was my primary residence), I assume this means I won't owe a single cent for my taxes. But, I'm dreading actually plugging in the numbers only to find out I gotta shell out some cash for some reason...


Might want to look into that a bit closer. My understanding is that profits made from the sale of a house/property, are untaxed for a certain amount of time, but once that expires, and you haven't purchased a new residence, it becomes Capital Gains, and is subject to taxation.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the fark is going on with those stimulus checks?  Georgia voters gave Democrats the Senate predicated on those checks.  The first thing Democrats did was drop the amount by $600 and attempt to limit the neediest recipients.  ET
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: FTFA: "If you were overpaid, it does not affect your return," Sylvester said. "If you were paid the right amount, it does not affect your return. If your underpaid, you get the difference back."

If you don't know the difference between "you're" and "your," I don't want your tax advice.


Ths same guy also thinks that unemployment money you get in 2021 needs to be reported for 2020.

Sylvester also wants to remind Hoosiers who received unemployment benefits this year to report those on their tax returns. Unemployment income is taxable.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Monkey: Peach_Fuz: baronbloodbath: They accepted my tax return yesterday. Getting close to 4 grand back, and hopefully I'll get another $1400. That'll help me pay off a few bills and get a new shed!

I call it the savings plan for idiots.

/getting about 5 back myself

I understand what you are saying, and it's technically correct, but there's almost zero chance getting $20 or $40 extra per paycheck, placed into a savings account is going to make a huge difference at .2%. If I'm even disciplined enough to do it. I know, good investments make more than that, but chance are it's just going to be spent, or left in savings.
My wife and I run a business, and our operating income, as well as what we pay ourselves can vary by 25-30% + / - year-over-year, so we generally overpay our taxes as not to be hit with a bill at tax time.
This year we're getting back about $8k, which will immediately be used to pay off debt, and put into long-term investments. Overpaying is savings without return, but at least there's a big chunk all at once that can be distributed.

I personally do it to balance my pay. January-March is the time of the year I work the least amount of overtime(Except this year... Thanks Covid).

I always feel it is smarter to overpay than underpay and have to find extra cash to pay them.


Totally misread your comment. Thought you  were saying people are idiots for getting money back and that you were getting $5.00 back....
I stick by what I (and you) said.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mr_a: https://www.kgw.com/amp/article/news/​l​ocal/the-story/oregon-is-taxing-your-s​timulus-check-heres-how-it-could-affec​t-your-bank-account/283-d00776bb-4a74-​436c-82e5-356a02397c54

In Oregon, sort of


Came here to post this. Yes, in some places the stimulus payment is being counted as taxable income. Wasn't supposed to be, but the economic hammering of the past year has resulted in a few creative ways to shore up the loss.

We're lucky to have maintained financial stability enough to actually owe taxes this year, so I'm not complaining. We ain't rich, but we're comfortable, which is more than a lot of people have managed. Happy to do our small part. Now if we could also end all tax subsidies to all businesses and people who turned a profit, that would be great. If your business is successful enough, or you have made more than a certain amount of money, you pay negative taxes. Activision is a good example. Nothing above the poverty line should ever pay in the negatives. Also, as someone who has been making a small supplementary income via stocks, I'm saying that shiat needs to be taxed the same or more than wages. This country is clown shoes.
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I made twice as much in 2020 as I did in 2019. Waiting until the absolute last minute to file so I don't end up not qualifying for the $1400. I always file early, so waiting is stressing me out a bit.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Monkey: DoughyGuy: I've been avoiding doing my taxes but I suppose I'll have to buckle down and get it done. I had no employment income during 2020, and the only money I had came from a home sale and the stimulus. Since I was told I won't owe any tax on the home sale revenue (as it was my primary residence), I assume this means I won't owe a single cent for my taxes. But, I'm dreading actually plugging in the numbers only to find out I gotta shell out some cash for some reason...

Might want to look into that a bit closer. My understanding is that profits made from the sale of a house/property, are untaxed for a certain amount of time, but once that expires, and you haven't purchased a new residence, it becomes Capital Gains, and is subject to taxation.


It's a lifetime limit. Used to be $250,000 per individual but I think it went up a few years ago. Doesn't matter how many houses you buy or sell as long as they are primary residences. That's why you keep track of all your receipts for any work you do to them so that you can accurately set your baseline to calculate the gain or loss for each sale.
 
majestic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: What the fark is going on with those stimulus checks?  Georgia voters gave Democrats the Senate predicated on those checks.  The first thing Democrats did was drop the amount by $600 and attempt to limit the neediest recipients.  ET


It was always going to be $1400. I don't know what you mean about limiting the neediest recipients.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monkey: Peach_Fuz: Monkey: Peach_Fuz: baronbloodbath: They accepted my tax return yesterday. Getting close to 4 grand back, and hopefully I'll get another $1400. That'll help me pay off a few bills and get a new shed!

I call it the savings plan for idiots.

/getting about 5 back myself

I understand what you are saying, and it's technically correct, but there's almost zero chance getting $20 or $40 extra per paycheck, placed into a savings account is going to make a huge difference at .2%. If I'm even disciplined enough to do it. I know, good investments make more than that, but chance are it's just going to be spent, or left in savings.
My wife and I run a business, and our operating income, as well as what we pay ourselves can vary by 25-30% + / - year-over-year, so we generally overpay our taxes as not to be hit with a bill at tax time.
This year we're getting back about $8k, which will immediately be used to pay off debt, and put into long-term investments. Overpaying is savings without return, but at least there's a big chunk all at once that can be distributed.

I personally do it to balance my pay. January-March is the time of the year I work the least amount of overtime(Except this year... Thanks Covid).

I always feel it is smarter to overpay than underpay and have to find extra cash to pay them.

Totally misread your comment. Thought you  were saying people are idiots for getting money back and that you were getting $5.00 back....
I stick by what I (and you) said.


I should have been more clear.
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Monkey: Peach_Fuz: baronbloodbath: They accepted my tax return yesterday. Getting close to 4 grand back, and hopefully I'll get another $1400. That'll help me pay off a few bills and get a new shed!

I call it the savings plan for idiots.

/getting about 5 back myself

I understand what you are saying, and it's technically correct, but there's almost zero chance getting $20 or $40 extra per paycheck, placed into a savings account is going to make a huge difference at .2%. If I'm even disciplined enough to do it. I know, good investments make more than that, but chance are it's just going to be spent, or left in savings.
My wife and I run a business, and our operating income, as well as what we pay ourselves can vary by 25-30% + / - year-over-year, so we generally overpay our taxes as not to be hit with a bill at tax time.
This year we're getting back about $8k, which will immediately be used to pay off debt, and put into long-term investments. Overpaying is savings without return, but at least there's a big chunk all at once that can be distributed.


That's how I am too. I figured it out and it come to 20-30 bucks a week. I'd rather get it all back at once than have to pay at the end.
 
